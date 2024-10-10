Jasmine Tookes on the Sexiest Lingerie Color and Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Comeback

(Image credit: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret)

I don't know about you, but I have October 15 circled on my calendar in red pen. It's when the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns to the runway after a six-year hiatus. Many participants have already been announced—including Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks—but today, Who What Wear can exclusively reveal that Jasmine Tookes will be among the models parading down the resplendent runway.

To get the scoop on the exciting news, I went straight to the source and interviewed Tookes. She divulged the one lingerie color that's "effortlessly sexy," the VS model with the best runway walk, her favorite VS outfit, and more. Scroll down to read our full interview and shop new pieces in her favorite color. Don't forget to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show live on October 15 at 7 p.m. ET on the brand's Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch it for free on the service's Live TV section. If you want to catch celebrities like Cher and Tyla arriving on the pink carpet, tune in a bit earlier at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In your opinion, what’s the sexiest lingerie color and why?

For me, it's black. It's classic, timeless, and so elegant. There's something about black lingerie that feels effortlessly sexy and confident, no matter the style.

Which fellow VS model has your favorite runway walk?

I'd say Gisele Bündchen. Her walk is unforgettable—she has this incredible presence and confidence that just commands the runway. I always admired how effortlessly powerful she looked.

What's your favorite Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway look?

My favorite outfit has to be from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris when I wore the Fantasy Bra. It was such an honor, and the bra was stunning—made with emeralds and diamonds. I'll never forget how special that moment was.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasmine Tookes wears the Fantasy Bra during the 2016 show held in Paris.

What's your favorite VS Fashion Show memory with your fellow models?

There are so many, but one of my favorite memories is walking in Paris at the Grand Palais. There's this incredible energy we all share right before stepping onstage, and it's something you only experience when you're part of that world. This was also a special memory because it was the first time I got to travel on the VS airplane with all of the girls. It was pretty unforgettable.

Can you describe what it's like backstage before the shows?

Backstage is a whirlwind—there's excitement, nerves, and so much adrenaline. You have hair and makeup going, photographers capturing every moment, and everyone is supporting each other. It's chaotic but in the best way possible.

What can you share about this year's show? How will it be different or similar compared to previous years?

I think this year's show is going to be a blend of what we loved from past shows and something new and modern. There's always an element of surprise, but one thing that remains consistent is how the show celebrates confidence, beauty, and empowerment. It's going to feel fresh but still very much Victoria's Secret.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tookes walks her first-ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012.

