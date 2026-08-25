I'm Looking Ahead—Per Celebrity Hairstylists, the Whisper Fringe Is Going to Be Major Come Autumn

The trend cycle has been noticeably condensed in recent years, compressing years- or decades-long movements into monthlong micro-moments that lose steam as fast as they're conjured. We see it across fashion and beauty, but one category that never seems to change as swiftly as the latest TikTok makeup aesthetic or Pinterest fad is hair. Hairstyles still move at a slower pace. After all, people usually change up their mane seasonally for a fresh start more than anything. But there's one hairstyle we beauty editors have been keeping our eyes on as it gains momentum, and that, my friend, is bangs.
Whether you've watched in awe or horror as Y2K side bangs began to reenter the style stratosphere or pined after Daisy Edgar-Jones's cool-girl curtain bangs, it's hard to ignore the onslaught of fringe inspiration we've seen over the last few years. When I started looking closer at the tastemakers who define future fashion moments, one thing became clear: Feathered, flippy whisper fringe is the next biggest hair trend on the horizon, and celeb hairstylists would have to agree.
What Is A Whisper Fringe?
In short, whisper fringe is the piecey curtain bangs you've likely seen on celebs as of late—the longer kind that you can swoop away from the face like Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz or full-send Gen Z side bangs à la Bella Hadid and Mika Abdalla.
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"I like to think of this as the noncommittal bang," celebrity hairstylist and brand founder Benjamin Mohapitells Who What Wear. "It's so versatile. You kind of have it, but you can also kind of don't. It's perfect for a world where constant reinvention is the norm and attention spans are so limited." Whether worn as feathery, light curtain bangs or piecey side bangs, these face-framing snippets allow you to reinvent your fringe every single day—a necessity for the fashion-forward folks who yearn to stay ahead of the curve.
"I feel like 2026 has really been the year of the curtain fringe," says celebrity hairstylist Marylle Koken. Whilst the stylist doesn't expect this trend to go anywhere just yet, she does see people taking a lighter approach to the cut rather than going for a Dakota Johnson–thick shear. "This autumn, we're going to see clients become a little more daring. The fringe is becoming softer, more personalised, and really tailored to each person's face shape and natural texture," she explains. "What I'm seeing behind the chair is that clients aren't asking for one trend anymore. They want a haircut that works for them."
Forget about cut-and-dry trends. Real clients want high-functioning versatility that works for their day-to-day lives, which means finding a low-maintenance style that suits their personal taste. "It's less about creating a perfect blowout and more about creating a beautiful shape that enhances how their hair naturally moves," Koken adds. "That's where, I think, fringe is heading this autumn: more customised, more effortless, and designed to work with the person instead of against them."
Soft Swoops and Side Bangs
Whilst millennials may style whisper fringe like curtain bangs, Gen Zers are taking things a step further by swooping their wispy bangs over to one side—paying homage to the early aughts. (Millennials aren't quite ready to revisit them yet.) "I think the move to the side is long overdue," muses Mohapi. "Playing with bangs, no matter how slight, is a great way to start reframing the face." They can be as whisker thin as Kravitz's romantic tendrils and still make an impact.
If you crave a more voluminous look, take a page out of Abdalla's book. The Off Campus star wore her thick curtain bangs pulled and pinned to the side in a messy-chic updo fashioned by celebrity hair and makeup artist Ruby Neves, and I've never saved anything to my autumn hair board faster. Mohapi, for one, is all for the voluminous-bangs movement.
"As soon as the bangs come into focus, you can start flipping the top over and giving yourself more volume without changing the overall look," says Mohapi. Think round-brushing the opposite way for extra volume or pinning them where necessary, like Abdalla. "Once autumn takes hold, we'll start to see more side sweeping and flipping, but bangs will continue to be worked into the look," he adds.
Koken thinks that there are simpler, more personal reasons driving this trend: People want styling options that will give them their time back in the morning. "Some people are growing out a heavier fringe and naturally transitioning into something softer. Others want the versatility of still having a fringe without committing to a full, blunt bang," she explains. "The thinner, piecier fringe gives you options. You can wear it parted in the middle, sweep it to the side or tuck it away depending on your mood." In short, people want styles that feel easily adaptable rather than a high-maintenance cut that requires daily blow-dries, rollers, and hair spray.
Shop Products to Style Whisper Fringe
Hask
Heat Protect + Keratin & Jojoba Oil Thermal Mist
"I always recommend starting with a heat protectant, especially since bangs are usually the section of hair people style most frequently," says celebrity hairstylist Kee Taylor. She trusts this budget-friendly thermal mist from Hask to shield the hair from heat and smooth frizzy strands.
Sebastian Professional
No.Breaker Bonding Leave-In Cream & Hybrid Spray
Koken stresses the importance of introducing hydration to thick or curly hair before styling. Her preferred method is to layer Sebastian Professional's No. Breaker Bond-Building & Styling Treatment Spray with leave-in conditioner and hair oil for extra suppleness. "That combination helps define the natural texture while keeping the fringe soft, touchable, and moisturised," she explains.
Sebastian Professional
Dark Oil
This is the very hair oil Koken uses to lock in moisture. It's enriched with argan oil and leaves your hair smelling like cedarwood and sandalwood.
GHD
Rise Professional Hot Brush
This thin thermal brush makes it easy to grip, dry, and shape smaller sections of hair.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.