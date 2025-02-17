I Take Back Everything I've Said Before—The Square Bob Is the Chicest Haircut for Spring

Here at Who What Wear UK, we are always on the lookout for the latest hair trends. In fact, it's my job to keep an eye out for trending haircuts, hair colours and even hair accessories so that I can fill you in on what looks to go for this season.

I'm sure you're all aware that bob hairstyles are going nowhere this year, but what specific bob hair trends can we expect to see everywhere? I've been writing about popular styles such as the sliced bob and the bouncy bob, but I've spotted another short haircut cropping up this month (pardon the pun), and it is definitely the best one yet. Say hello to the square bob.

What Is the Square Bob?

So, what is the square bob? "The square bob is your classic '60s chic bob," explains Cos Sakkas, global creative director at Toni & Guy. "It has a cool, high-fashion finish and a strong geometric shape."

Although it can work for all hair types, Sakkas says that it's best for people with straight or lightly wavy hair. It will also work really well for thicker hair types thanks to the stronger shape. "Ask [your hairdresser] for a blunt, one-length haircut with clean lines and minimal layering," explains Sakkas. "The ends need to be strong and defined for this hairstyle to work."

Depending on your face shape, Sakkas says you can go for a deep side parting or centre parting for a dynamic finish.

Square Bob Inspiration

@haileybieber with a sharp, square bob haircut

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's square bob looks super chic paired with this relaxed side parting.

@lauraharrier drinking matcha with a blunt bob haircut

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Thanks to the geometric shape, this style always looks polished.

@lilyjcollins with a blunt, square bob haircut

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

Pair this haircut with a sleek finish for a sophisticated feel.

@rochellehumes taking a selfie with a wavy, blunt bob

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

This haircut also looks incredible with loose waves.

@emmahoareau with a wavy, square bob haircut

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

Ask your hairdresser to keep your hair one length for that clean finish.

@the_oluwaseun taking a selfie with a short, blunt bob haircut

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

I'm seriously obsessed with these dramatic side partings at the moment.

@hoskelsa with a blunt, textured bob haircut

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Although this haircut looks polished, adding some texture will give it more of a laid-back feel.

@frannfyne taking a selfie with a blunt, curly bob haircut

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Yes, the square bob looks amazing with curls too.

Products You Need for a Square Bob

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser
Revlon
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser

The Revlon Blow-Dry Brush is the hair tool for a voluminous square bob.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

This clever spray can be applied before blow drying to give your hair a sleek, glossy finish.

LABEL.M Rejuvenating Radiance Oil

LABEL.M
Rejuvenating Radiance Oil

Sakkas recommends this hair oil to give your bob a sharp, polished feel.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

If you want to add a little bit of texture, I highly recommend this Living Proof spray.

Curlsmith Effortless Waves
Curlsmith
Effortless Waves

Embrace your natural waves this with Curlsmith spray that works to enhance your hair texture.

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

