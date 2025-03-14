I've Studied Sienna Miller's Effortlessly Tousled Hair—These Are the 9 Products I Know She Uses

I've had a life-long beauty ambition to achieve hair as effortlessly tousled as Sienna Miller's, and it seems the rest of the Who What Wear UK team (and the entire world) do too. When her hair looks this phenomenal every single time she steps out, who doesn't want to be privy to Sienna Miller's hair products?



The secret in Sienna's hair is that it never, ever looks too "done". Those soft curls? It looks like she could have just rolled out of bed with them, given her hair a quick zhoosh and stepped out of the door. But as a beauty journalist, I know for a fact that those effortless wavy hairstyles and that nonchalant texture will have been masterfully crafted by the hands of her hairstylists—and I have long wanted in on their secrets.

So, after having studied Sienna Miller's makeup, I decided to turn to the hairstylists who tend to her hair for every major event to finally find out, once and for all, the hair products Sienna Miller uses, as well as the tips and tricks for achieving that enviable hair. Here's what I learned.

Sienna Miller's Go-To Hair Products, As Per Her Stylists

1. BaByliss 25mm Curling Tong

BaByliss 25mm Curling Tong £38 SHOP NOW First things first, how does Sienna achieve that soft, loose wave? "Sienna has great hair. It’s quite thick naturally with a slight natural wave. I love to enhance what she has, giving her hair some definition and love," says hairstylist and founder of his eponymous hair line, Sam McKnight. "I often use a mix of a couple of tools, including a BaByliss Pro Medium Curling Tong 25mm and a hair straightener for the front sections," he says.

2. Hair By Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Tasking Styling Mist

Hair by Sam Mcknight Modern Hairspray Multi-Tasking Styling Mist £26 SHOP NOW "For the curling tong, I mist each section with Modern Hairspray, then twist down the barrel of the tong," says McKnight. "I alternate the direction of each section, so the waves are more natural and go in different directions, also keeping sections small so it has more depth and texture," he says. "It’s keeps it from becoming too glamourous."

3. Hair Straighteners

GHD Original Hair Straightener £139 SHOP NOW "For the front sections, I either wave them away from her face or often use straighteners to create an 'S' shape with her hair and gently tap with the straighteners to heat and create an effortless face framing wave," says McKnight. We like GHD hair straighteners which are perfect for creating 'S' waves.

4. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £28 SHOP NOW Sienna's hair never looks too done, so McKnight advises against creating tighter curls and opting for a looser wave instead. "Don’t overwork it or create too strong a wave. It should feel and look effortlessly cool," says McKnight. One of his hero products is how he gets that cool-girl texture in Sienna's lengths. "If you have finer hair or hair that drops quickly, my Cool Girl Texture Mist should be your go-to. It gives instant volume and texture that lasts in seconds."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Hershesons Zhoosh Foam

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam £16 SHOP NOW Luke Hersheson, hairstylist & CEO of Hershesons, created these effortless waves for Sienna Miller at the Venice Film Festival. “I worked some of our Zhoosh Foam through the hair to give it hold, then blow dried it in," says Hersheson.

6. Hershesons The Multi-Tasker

Hershesons The Multi-Tasker £195 SHOP NOW “After that, I used the large barrel wand attachment on The Multi-Tasker, which is a nice, big, chunky tong that forms a really soft bend in the hair," says Hersheson. "Instead of tighter 'spaniel' waves, you get a softer, more relaxed finish that looks really natural." The multiple attachments are so ideal for creating a whole range of hair looks.

7. Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £14 SHOP NOW To create that piecey texture, Hersheson applied this multi-purpose cream through her mid-lengths. “To finish, I used some Almost Everything Cream through the mid-lengths and ends, and separated the tonged pieces so the look felt quite ethereal and lived-in," he says. "When the wind hit her hair, it moved nicely.”

8. Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm

Hair by Sam Mcknight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm £36 SHOP NOW "Sienna’s hair loves some moisture, so I always use my Happy Endings Nourishing Balm through her Iengths," says McKnight. "It gives polish and instant hydration, just what we need for effortless definition, and to de-frizz and de-fluff."

9. Hair by Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil