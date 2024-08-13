Emma Stone Used This Hair Mask to Keep Her "Chocolate Copper" Cannes Hair Super Glossy
It's no secret that Emma Stone is a hair-color chameleon. She may be well-known for her fiery red locks, but the actress is actually a natural blonde. She's also gone platinum, strawberry blonde, copper, and now, a rich espresso shade.
As anyone with color-treated hair knows, your strands can take a beating from switching up hues (especially when you opt for something more drastic like platinum), so it's worth having an arsenal of buttery masks, bond-building treatments, and repairing serums on hand to keep the hair luscious and vibrant.
Stone's product of choice for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival happened to be a brand-new formula from her longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, whose brand, Rōz, has a cult following for its mane-enhancing haircare and styling products. (Its Willow Glen Treatment Oil is a special winner among WWW editors!) Ahead, find all the details on the launch and how it has kept Stone's locks soft and shiny.
Today, the brand has dropped its new Foundation Mask, a thicker conditioning formula for extra hydration and repair. FWIW, I adore all of Rōz's offerings, but if I had to pick, I'd say the Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner have been my ultimate favorites; the shampoo is gentle yet effectively refreshes my scalp, and the conditioner is lightweight yet buttery enough to deeply hydrate my thick-yet-fine, 2c mane. Plus, they smell incredible! I test loads of shampoos and conditioners given my job, but I reach for Rōz when my hair really needs some TLC. I know it just works.
Considering this new mask is an extension of the Foundation range, I have a strong hunch I'll be obsessed. I typically use hair masks in place of conditioner anyway (since I only wash it two to three times a week), and I've been patiently waiting for Rōz to offer a richer confection. Consider my wish granted.
Roszak has been testing the new launch on Stone (as she has with a few of her products, such as the Air Thickening Spray) for a few months now, most notably before the star hit the red carpet during Cannes. There, Stone sported chocolate-copper hair color made even more vibrant by the mask's proprietary BotaniComplex. The special ingredient helps preserve hair color (in addition to reducing breakage and improving elasticity), which only enhanced her soft, mermaid waves as she floated down the carpet. Stone recently debuted a deeper espresso shade (styled by Roszak!) at the Kinds of Kindness premiere this past June, and I can't help but wonder if the mask is similarly responsible for its glossy, "liquid" shine. After all, once you fall in love with a Rōz product, you seldom set it aside until the very last drop.
More Rōz Products We Love
This serum is what made me initially fall in love with the brand. It cuts my haircare routine in half and leaves me with the most effortless air-dry.
No lie, this is liquid gold. My thirsty locks drink it up within seconds.
Oh, wow, this styling oil! It absorbs easily without weighing down my strands, and it keeps my curls unbelievably soft.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
12 Heatless Hair Curlers for Celeb-Level Bounce Overnight, Sans Damage
We want them all.
By Maya Thomas
-
These 7 Shampoos and Conditioners Make My Fine Hair Look Deceptively Thicker
It's shinier and softer too.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I've Been Natural for 4 Years—These 12 Blow-Dryers Always Keep My Curls Popping
They get the job done.
By Maya Thomas
-
If You Have Color-Treated Hair, Stylists Are Begging You Not to Ignore This Product
Your hair will thank you.
By Maya Thomas
-
Mend Split Ends, Kick-Start Hair Growth… Is There Anything This Underrated Hair Oil Can't Do?
It can do no wrong.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Sophie Turner's Cool-Girl "Clavicut" Is My New Summer Hair Inspo
It gives South of France energy.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Cowgirl, Italian, Princess, and More: A Hairstylist Says These 5 Bob Cuts Are About to Be Everywhere
Celebs and fashion people agree.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
These Fourth of July Beauty Sales Are Just What My Sun-Stressed Hair Needs RN
Haircare deals aplenty.
By Jamie Schneider