This Regal Hair Trend Is Winning the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet

Jamie Schneider
By
published
in News

Oscar Sunday is a night of Hollywood royalty—of course A-listers would have regal hairstyles to match. As the night heats up, we've noticed more than a few sensational beauty looks on our favorite celebs (Lisa! Cynthia! Selena!), but one elegant (and surprisingly very practical) hair trend has been reigning the red carpet: tiara buns.

Ariana Grande at the 97th Oscars

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images)

What is a tiara bun, you ask? Coined by hairstylist Tom Smith, the style simply refers to a bun that sits on the crown of your head, just like Ariana Grande's above. "Therefore [it] lifts the face [and] gives that slightly regal and elegant look to the wearer," Smith notes on Instagram. You can play around with the positioning a bit, but generally, it's placed higher than your average slicked-back bun.

He calls the trend practical yet glamorous, as it's a low-lift style that makes you look instantly sophisticated. "You can make it [as] sleek and polished as you prefer," he adds. "Just make sure the positioning is high on your head to get that lifted look." And rest assured it's very easy to achieve—arguably the most uncomplicated Oscars look to try at home. Take a look at the stunning celeb inspiration below, plus the best products to achieve your own royal-esque bun.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 97th Annual Oscars

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Want to add even more elegance to your tiara bun? Add dainty pearl accessories à la Lupita Nyong'o.

Mikey Madison at the Oscars

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Opt for whatever hair part you like: side, middle (like Mikey Madison here), or none at all.

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning paired her Givenchy Couture dress (which is giving us major wedding vibes) with the prettiest high bun.

Marissa Bode at the 97th Oscars

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

A tiara bun and curtain bangs are a match made in heaven. Just look at Marissa Bode!

Felicity Jones at the 97th Oscars

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images))

We are obsessed with Felicity Jones's "undone" take on the tiara bun. The two separated sections give the look some effortless texture.

The Best Products to Use for Tiara Buns

Fhi Heat Innovator Polisher Pro Air Brush
FHI Heat
Innovator Polisher Pro Air Brush

Celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager used this blow-dry brush on Jones to create a sleek, frizz-free base.

The Chrome Ultimate Detangler - Champagne Gold
Tangle Teezer
The Chrome Ultimate Detangler

Celeb stylist Rena Calhoun used this detangling brush to comb product through Madison's lengths.

Shark Flexfusion Hair Straightener & Powerful Hair Dryer With Fusion Hair Brush, Ceramic Air Styler With Auto-Wrap Hair Curlers & Concentrator, Ceramic Plates, Cosmic Blush Hd641s
Shark
Flexfusion

She also used this wet-to-dry styler to give Madison a smooth blowout.

Bumble and Bumble. Spray De Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray | Flexible, Brushable Hold + Workability | Curly, Wavy, Straight, 10 Ounce
Bumble and bumble
Spray De Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray

When twisting Madison's hair into a "ribboning updo," Calhoun used this flexible hair spray to set strands section by section.

Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Sleek Stick
Briogeo
Style + Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick

I personally love this stick for my slicked-back styles.

Mini Boar Bristle Brush
Emi Jay
Mini Boar Bristle Brush

A boar brush is essential for slicked-back looks. This one by Emi Jay comes in an adorable mini size to take with you on the go.

Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand
Dae
Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand

This styling cream and wand eliminate flyaways ASAP.

Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème
Fekkai
Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème

I also love this styling cream for sleek buns, as the formula simultaneously conditions the hair.

jenniferbehr,

Jennifer Behr
Perla Bobby Pin Set

These pearl pins elevate any hairstyle, tiara buns included.

The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel
Crown Affair
The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel

This gel-cream offers incredible hold (great for slick-backs) yet brushes out with ease.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

