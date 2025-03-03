This Regal Hair Trend Is Winning the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet

Oscar Sunday is a night of Hollywood royalty—of course A-listers would have regal hairstyles to match. As the night heats up, we've noticed more than a few sensational beauty looks on our favorite celebs (Lisa! Cynthia! Selena!), but one elegant (and surprisingly very practical) hair trend has been reigning the red carpet: tiara buns.

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images)

What is a tiara bun, you ask? Coined by hairstylist Tom Smith , the style simply refers to a bun that sits on the crown of your head, just like Ariana Grande's above. "Therefore [it] lifts the face [and] gives that slightly regal and elegant look to the wearer," Smith notes on Instagram . You can play around with the positioning a bit, but generally, it's placed higher than your average slicked-back bun.

He calls the trend practical yet glamorous, as it's a low-lift style that makes you look instantly sophisticated. "You can make it [as] sleek and polished as you prefer," he adds. "Just make sure the positioning is high on your head to get that lifted look." And rest assured it's very easy to achieve—arguably the most uncomplicated Oscars look to try at home. Take a look at the stunning celeb inspiration below, plus the best products to achieve your own royal-esque bun.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Want to add even more elegance to your tiara bun? Add dainty pearl accessories à la Lupita Nyong'o.

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Opt for whatever hair part you like: side, middle (like Mikey Madison here), or none at all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning paired her Givenchy Couture dress (which is giving us major wedding vibes) with the prettiest high bun.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

A tiara bun and curtain bangs are a match made in heaven. Just look at Marissa Bode!

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images))

We are obsessed with Felicity Jones's "undone" take on the tiara bun. The two separated sections give the look some effortless texture.

The Best Products to Use for Tiara Buns

FHI Heat Innovator Polisher Pro Air Brush $160 SHOP NOW Celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager used this blow-dry brush on Jones to create a sleek, frizz-free base.

Tangle Teezer The Chrome Ultimate Detangler $19 SHOP NOW Celeb stylist Rena Calhoun used this detangling brush to comb product through Madison's lengths.

Shark Flexfusion $399 SHOP NOW She also used this wet-to-dry styler to give Madison a smooth blowout.

Bumble and bumble Spray De Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray $37 SHOP NOW When twisting Madison's hair into a "ribboning updo," Calhoun used this flexible hair spray to set strands section by section.

Briogeo Style + Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick $23 SHOP NOW I personally love this stick for my slicked-back styles.

Emi Jay Mini Boar Bristle Brush $42 SHOP NOW A boar brush is essential for slicked-back looks. This one by Emi Jay comes in an adorable mini size to take with you on the go.

Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand $18 SHOP NOW This styling cream and wand eliminate flyaways ASAP.

Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème $30 SHOP NOW I also love this styling cream for sleek buns, as the formula simultaneously conditions the hair.

Jennifer Behr Perla Bobby Pin Set $225 SHOP NOW These pearl pins elevate any hairstyle, tiara buns included.