Elle Fanning Just Wore a Full-On Wedding Dress on the Oscars Red Carpet
The 97th Academy Awards are officially here, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that this night will be one to remember. Whether you're a devoted cinephile or just tuning in for the fashion spectacle, the red carpet is always worth watching. For the grand finale of award season, Hollywood’s finest have pulled out all the stops, delivering looks that are nothing short of showstopping. My jaw has already been on the floor a few times today. All I can say is keep them coming.
A look that totally stopped me in my tracks was this gown worn by Elle Fanning that is worthy of a Lake Como wedding spectacle. The look comes directly from the house of Givenchy, and it's Sarah Burton's first take on custom couture. We'll never forget the wedding dress designed by Burton for Kate Middleton's big day, so seeing Fanning in white brought us right back to that moment. French Lyon lace and silk tulle are molded onto a corset and wrapped in a delicate yet mighty black bow for the perfect contrast. A dress so good we think it's worthy of adding to your dream wedding Pinterest board.
On Elle Fanning: Givenchy Couture dress; Cartier jewelry
