Crème Brûlée Blonde! The '90s Bob! Fiery Red! The 13 Most Major Fall Hair Trends

Come fall, you might be enticed to binge-watch Gilmore Girls. You might be compelled to switch from iced lattes to hot ones. You might even decide to change up your beauty routine—from making smart skincare swaps to painting your nails with autumnal hues.

While we love Gilmore Girls and cozy drinks, we're focusing on our beauty routines. Luckily, our skin and nails are already sorted, but our hair? That's a different story. We don't know if it's restlessness or forward-thinking, but we're ready and willing to partake in the biggest fall hair trends. We just need to confirm what they are first. That's why we reached out to five experts. We asked, and they answered. Ahead, see the 13 most major fall hair trends, from rich and indulgent hair colors like "crème brûlée blonde" and "glossed espresso," to trendy (yet nostalgia-fueled) haircuts like the '90s bob and the '70s shag. Keep scrolling!

Hair Colors

1. Crème Brûlée Blonde

"I love when fall comes around because it really gives way for a change in hair colors," says Andrew Fitzsimons, celebrity hairstylist and founder of the eponymous haircare brand. "I believe we will be seeing an upward tick in crème brûlée blonde as it is the perfect transition from summer hair to fall hair. It is a great look to keep warm colors in, but have it blended with some darker undertones."

Beyoncé had what was perhaps the most famous version of "crème brûlée blonde." Created by the expert hands of celebrity colorist and salon owner, Rita Hazan, Bey's hair color was a stunning and indulgent shade of caramelized blonde.

2. Fiery Red

"Cowboy copper" reigned supreme for the last year, and the experts say it's here to stay. "We assumed that copper and red shades would fade in popularity by now," says Salon Owner and Hairstylist, Andrea Lopez, "but they’re clearly here to stay! There’s an undeniable allure to a woman with copper or red hair striding down the street—she radiates confidence!"

Celebrity Colorist, Reece Walker, agrees. "Copper hair color is all over the beauty space this fall. Its vibrant, warm tones add a dimension to any hairstyle. Its ability to complement a range of skin tones and bring a fresh, radiant look makes it a popular choice for those seeking a bold and fashionable change."

Fitzsimons predicts a bolder, brighter version will fall into place this fall. "Lately, I have been seeing a lot of people become much more adventurous, which is where a bright red color trend will pop in." Think fiery, unmuted red, like the one Gigi Hadid embraced. "It is a great shade that adds boldness to any look," he says.

3. Rich Burgundy

Burgundy is another shade of red that will be big this fall. Instead of a fiery copper hue, it's deeper, richer, and even more indulgent. Take it from Jerome Lordet , hairstylist and owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in New York City. "Burgundy is already a popular color for fashion this fall – I think we may see it in hair too," he says. "This is another way to bring the red tone darker for colder weather." Shay Mitchell and Zendaya are two celebs who have recently had burgundy hair.

Whether you go for fiery or burgundy red, Lordet emphasizes the importance of managing expectations before seeing red. "For either shade of red, be realistic with yourself and your stylist about how much time you’d like to commit to upkeep. Neither of these colors occurs naturally, so if you know you don’t want to spend too much time in the salon, find subtle takes on the color or ways to blend them into your current hair color to try them."

4. Glossed Espresso

Olivia Rodrigo's high-shine, rich espresso lengths are right on-trend for fall 2024. That's according to Walker, who says, "Espresso hair color is gaining popularity for its rich, deep brown shades that provide a sophisticated and polished look. Its dark, glossy finish adds depth and dimension, making it a great choice for a sleek and elegant appearance."

5. Buttercup Blonde

Celebrity Hairstylist, Colorist, and NYC Salon Owner, Christopher Naselli, says this one is his "favorite fall hair trend for 2024." It differs from "crème brûlée blonde" in that it has a brighter, more golden tone. "It’s the easiest to achieve if you’re looking to deepen and add depth and dimension to your dull summer blonde," he says. The best part? "Depending on your current base tone you can simply achieve this tone with a warm golden blonde color gloss."

Haircuts

1. The Sabrina Carpenter Fringe

As for major fall haircuts, Fitzsimons predicts a continuation of the Sabrina Carpenter-inspired fringe trend—no surprise here! "I think in terms of haircuts, we will be seeing a lot of Sabrina Carpenter-esque draped fringes. This look is easy to obtain and shapes your face beautifully which can be worn in different ways whether it's a wispy blowout or a blunt look."

2. The Shag

If you thought '70s-inspired shags were done, think again. Fitzsimons predicts they'll continue to be popular far into the fall season, especially when it comes to embracing and accentuating natural hair. "We will see many people embracing their natural hair texture and wearing it naturally with the help of a shine mist or texture spray," he says. "When rocking your natural hair, it is essential to have a style that doesn't weigh down your curls, so a shaggy cut works best, giving the hair tons of movement."

Naselli agrees, saying, "Fall texture is key for all those girls with modern mullets and shaggy hair. Make sure you have a diffuser and a good texture spray to enhance natural texture and waves."

3. The '90s Bob

Naselli also predicts a return to the '90s bob—or the "Christy" as he calls it, which is a reference to '90s supermodel and icon, Christy Turlington. "The 90’s Bob aka the Christy is one of my favorite haircuts for fall 2024," he says. "This cut is meant to elongate the neck and and enhance the jawline giving the top more layers and added texture to make this cut easier to style." Ciara recently demonstrated a sleek version of the '90s bob, and it's all the convincing we need to make the big chop.

4. The Butterfly Cut

The "butterfly cut" involves cutting face-framing layers into the hair for '90s-inspired volume and flip. "This style is perfect for those girls seeking a unique look without the commitment of significant length loss. It infuses their hair with incredible volume and body," Lopez says. To emphasize that volume and body, consider using root-lifting products, along with defining gels and styling pastes.

5. The Tailored Mini-Cut

If high-volume, retro-inspired cuts aren't your thing, opt for the "tailored mini-cut." Fitzsimons predicts it will be major this fall. He says it's similar to a blunt bob, yet there's a little more length, which makes it easy to maintain. "This look is great if you are struggling with post-summer damage, as it helps promote thickness and volume, leaving the hair much healthier and giving the illusion of fuller locks."

Lopez agrees, saying "The bob hairstyle has made a comeback, now improved with a longer length and without layers. This cut offers a polished and sophisticated appearance."

Lordet echoes this, saying while bobs are still trending, longer, shoulder-length lobs will be the biggest fall trend, citing trend-setters like Emily Ratajkowski and Alexa Chung as influences. "EmRata has a blunt, shoulder-length chop right now – which is what a lot of girls who opted for blunt bobs in the spring will be grown out to this fall. Alexa Chung is also everywhere right now, and her classic cut is right around the shoulders."

Hairstyles + Accessories

1. The Bombshell Blow Out

Another popular hair trend that will continue into fall, the "bombshell blowout" is also known as the '90s blowout. It's a sexy, voluminous hairstyle, that's been made famous by the likes of Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Aniston. "Jennifer Aniston flaunted her fabulous blowout in the 90s, and it's making a comeback—bigger and better than ever," Lopez says.

2. Tousled Up-Dos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember how the so-called "clean girl" aesthetic was *everywhere* over the last year? Well, a key component of that look was a sleek, smooth, slicked-back bun. Lordet says we might see a trend reversal, as people opt for messier, tousled versions instead. Zendaya is apparently co-signing the trend. She wore this perfectly tousled ballerina bun to the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, Challengers.

Lordet, on the other hand, cites Khaite's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear runway show during New York Fashion Week. "Khaite had a more undone take on the product-heavy low bun look, so we may see fans of the slicked pulled back look get a little less sleek, a little messier," he says. "If you’re recreating this look, opt for mousse instead of gel when putting the hair back."

3. Gold-Plated Accessories

Some people exclusively wear gold jewelry and accessories. Other are partial to silver. Others, still, mix and match, While we see the merit in all of these, Lordet says gold will be the undeniable winner of fall 2024. Once again, he cites Khaite's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear runway show, saying similar, gold-plated hair accessories will be the trend du jour on low buns and ponytails.

