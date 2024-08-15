A Celebrity Hairstylist and I Just Uncovered the Best Wow-Worthy Styles for Wavy Hair

Like any hair type and texture, some particular cuts and styles give your hair a va-va-voom that draws compliments and keeps you confident. But if you don't know you have a particular hair type, it can be challenging to figure out what works best. Wavy hair is one of the textures that trips people up the most. "Natural wavy hair texture can be hard to detect sometimes since people normally brush through the natural wavy texture especially post-shower," explains celebrity hairstylist and founder of Beachwaver Co., Sarah Potempa. "If looking at your hair when dry, natural wavy texture could be disguised as just being puffy or frizzy."

To determine if you have wavy hair, after washing, she recommends removing any tangles when the hair is wet with a detangling brush and gently scrunching to help it air dry. "Once the hair is dry, you should be able to see if your hair is leaning toward the wavy side. Avoid brushing the hair when it’s dry as it will cause the hair to appear frizzy," she continues.

So, what's the verdict on styling? According to Potempa, many styling and cut options can show off your waves. "There are a lot of fun cuts you can try with wavy hair! I love a wavy lob style haircut as well as a layered curtain bang," she says. "Layers are a great way to showcase waves and help steer clear of the hair turning triangular as some of the weight is removed from the bottom for a more balanced look." Not only does having wavy hair mean you have plenty of great options for cuts and styles, but there are many products specifically designed to keep your tresses looking their best.

Additionally, if you don't already have naturally wavy hair, there are quick and easy ways to get the same look using frizz-fighting creams, smoothing mousses, and transformative hot tools. "For example, using a salt spray or a curl-enhancing mousse on your hair and scrunching the strands into ringlet shapes can create the appearance of waves. If you are more into styling your hair, I recommend using the Beachwaver B1 to create a classic curl or beachy wave," she says. She partners the tool with a texture spray to help create tousled tresses. If you want to go the heat-free route, consider braiding your hair at night for heatless, overnight waves.

With the help of Potempa, we've ID'd 20 of the best haircuts and styles for wavy hair as well as some of the best products to add to your haircare and styling lineup for your waves to look their absolute best.

The Best Haircuts and Styles for Wavy Hair

1. A Bouncy Long Bob

Wavy hair, like all hair types, can always benefit from added body. Opting for a long bob—commonly referred to as a "lob"—can offer an instant lift at the roots to enhance your hair's volume. Plus, it's a versatile length that can still be styled in updos.

2. Old Hollywood–Inspired Cut

Take a trip to the past by wearing this signature hairstyle worn by the leading ladies of Old Hollywood's silver screen. These bouncy, barrel-curled blowouts can be achieved using the pin curl method, hot rollers, and blow dryers featuring a ceramic brush. You'll also want to stock up on the hairspray!

3. Layered Beach Waves

You don't have to be seaside to achieve a beach-worthy style for your wavy hair that would make a mermaid jealous. The next time you go to the salon for your regular treatments, ask your cosmetologist to add some long layers for added intrigue.

4. Long and Loose Layers

A movie chronicling tornados may have dominated the box office this summer, but there's no need for you to step into the eye of the storm to get windswept waves. Below, supermodel Cindy Crawford wears her windswept waves at a mid-back length.

5. Shoulder-Grazing Bob

If you want the movement and versatility of a bob without sacrificing length, it may be time to cut your waves into a bob that barely touches the shoulders. For this style, we're taking cues from actress and model Laura Harrier who's been pictured wearing this look frequently. All we know is it's an instant classic.

6. Textured Shag Cut

Potempa recently styled singer Reneé Rapp for her Lollapalooza appearance with this playful, textured shag to complement her natural waves. The cut echoed her spirited and high-energy performance by adding even more movement to her stage presence.

7. Mid-Back, Windswept Waves

Wondering if a long style with loose layers is for your wavy strands? Potempa's a huge fan of them. "Layers are a great way to showcase waves and help steer clear of the hair turning triangular as some of the weight is removed from the bottom for a more balanced look," she says.

8. V-Shaped Layers With a Deep Middle Part

Did you know you can play around with cutting different shapes into your layers to achieve the desired effect? To re-create this stunning style by Cassie Siskovic, opt for a V-shape and finish the style with a deep middle part. It's truly the perfect effortlessly stylish haircut.

9. Blunt Bob

It's been a year since Hailey Bieber took a selfie inside her car with this stunning blunt bob cut, and we're still thinking about it. It shows off her gorgeous features like the sky-high cheekbones and long, swan-like neck the model and socialite is so well known for.

10. Face-Framing Curtain Bangs

If you have a round or oval-shaped face and are looking for a way to balance out proportions, try adding some face-framing curtain bangs to your hair as modeled below by content creator Olivia Jade. It's the perfect way to add some dimension to any haircut while helping to slim your facial features.

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

11. "Wet" Pixie Cut

If you'd like to dare to go short, it may be time to tap into your inner pixie. Model Taylor Hill cut her hair short a few months ago and wore her newly coiffed locks in this wet, tousled style. How gorgeous do her eyes look beneath those wispy bangs?

12. Tapered Waves

Keep your length and add deep, tapered waves. Below, model Ingrid Medeiros wears hers with swooping bangs, a side part, and light waves added to the ends of her hair. For extra shine and hold, invest in a good styling product that locks in your style without weighing down your strands like The Beachwaver Co's Major Moment Strong Hold Hairspray.

13. Messy Bangs with Mid-Length Layers

It hasn't been proven, but we're pretty sure adding messy bangs levels up any haircut and style (especially for individuals with wavy hair). Follow in actress Katherine Langford's and pair yours with textured, mid-length layers and an ample amount of volume at the roots.

14. Classic French Bob

Say oui to embracing your Parisian era by wearing your waves in a classic French bob. The key is finding the perfect length and pulling together the right product lineup to keep this style's movement, body, and volume in between cuts.

15. Side-Swept Pixie Cut

Short and sassy styles look especially good on wavy hair textures. This one, by celebrity hairstylist Anthony Holguin for a campaign with Ardell Beauty, has the perfect amount of texture and volume added to the crown.

16. Bettie Page–Inspired Micro Bangs

Clearly, pin-up model Bettie Page knew what she was doing when she popularized stick-straight micro bangs in the mid-1950s. It's been spotted everywhere from the red carpet of the Met Gala to our Instagram feeds over the past few years and looks amazing with natural waves.

(Image credit: Arturo Holme/Getty Images)

17. Textured Pixie Cut

A textured pixie cut is a quick way to lean into your edgy side and rock a perfectly imperfect style. Holguin created this look for viral internet personality Brittenelle Fredericks that's as cool as their eye-catching tattoo sleeve.

18. Choppy Bob

Unsure of how short you want to go with your bob? Cut a little off and then keep going until you have the choppy bob of your dreams. You may even want to add some flirty bangs. Where you take the look, just make sure you have a texture spray on hand to keep things interesting!

19. Blunt, Brushed-Out Spirals

If you've never tried brushing out your waves (while paying special attention to frizz control), now is your chance to re-create this iconic shot of Emily Ratajkowski pairing her brushed-out waves with a Loewe dress in Paris. Apparently, there's more than one Emily in Paris.

20. Flipped Bob

In case you missed it, retro hairstyles like the flipped bob have been making a major comeback! Try the trend by cutting your hair into a bob (leaving a little length), and then use your favorite hair straighter or ceramic round brush to lightly flip the ends.

Shop the Best Products for Styling Waves

The Beachwaver Co. Team Texture Dry Finishing Spray $28 SHOP NOW The Team Texture Dry Finishing Spray can be used to deliver volume to your hair to help your waves (and curls) last without weighing them down with product. Its formula also offers texture and strong hold for your wavy styles. For the best results, simply shake well, hold 8"–10" away from your hair, and spray evenly through your strands. Customer Review: "Amazing product. I have a lot of hair but it's fine. This product gives me the fullness and holding power without being sticky!"

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray $37 SHOP NOW This translucent dry finishing volume spray by Bumble and Bumble instantly delivers +40% more volume, hold, and grip to treated and untreated hair. It's formulated with a blend of zeolite and silk powder to add texture to your tendrils and uplifts the senses with notes of lemon, bergamot, cedarwood, and more. Customer Review: "I’ve been a longtime fan of Bumble and Bumble products and this texture spray is another hit! My hair usually has nobody or volume and the spray has given it both of those things. I really appreciate that. It doesn’t leave my hair powdery or white like most other sprays."

Ceremonia Guava Beach Waves Texturizing Spray $22 SHOP NOW Need texture in seconds without taking a trip to the beach? Ceremonia's Guava Beach Waves Texturizing Spray offers UV protection, and texture, and combats frizz with a formula that combines pink Bolivian salt, aloe vera, and guava fruit extract. It's a summer must-have, but we have this in our haircare lineup year-round. Customer Review: "I have never used a salt spray before so I didn't know what to expect but I am very pleased with the results! It gives my hair the perfect texture and it also smells absolutely amazing! Also love that it also doubles as UV protection for the hair."

The Beachwaver Co. Braid Balm $24 SHOP NOW If you like to wear your hair in braids, consider adding this multipurpose styling aid to your routine. "Braid Balm is a foam you apply to the hair before and after braiding to keep the braids clean, smooth, and shiny," explains Potempa. "It also has an active ingredient called HLX in it, which repairs the bonds of the hair for healthier, stronger strands as you style." You can sleep with your braids and then take them out for easy overnight waves. Customer Review: "I have never had a product that reduces frizz like this!! I love wearing my curly hair in braids but struggle with frizz and this solves that issue!"

Shu Uemura Kaze Wave Curl Mousse $30 SHOP NOW One of the best ways to pull off frizz-free and defined waves is by using a few pumps of this curl mousse by Shu Umeura and working them through your strands for long-lasting, flexible hold and heat protection. A little goes a long way with this one; leaving your waves looking smooth and shiny with a weightless finish. Customer Review: "The natural curl of my hair is a fun alternative to blowout that is my day-to-day hair. Using the Kaze wave curl/wave-defining mousse really brought out the curl and kept my hair bouncy and light, not weighed down like many other hair products."