According to My Gen Z Colleagues, These Hair Trends Will Be Huge This Summer

Anyone else ask all of their Gen Z friends what fashion and beauty trends are in right now? I often feel like I can't keep up with the latest styles as they always seem to be changing, but I know that I can rely on those around me to keep me up to date. Luckily for me, I also have a few Gen Z colleagues in the office who are always sporting the coolest outfits, nail trends and makeup looks. In fact, just this morning one of my colleagues was filling me in on which blue eyeshadow I should buy this summer (yes, blue eyeshadow is back).

However, one thing I am really keen to know is what hair trends we can expect to see everywhere this season. I've been wearing my hair in the same style for months on end, and I really want to experiment with some new looks this summer. So I thought it was only right that I called upon my Gen Z colleagues to find out which hairstyles, hair cuts and hair accessories all the cool people are wearing over on TikTok and Instagram. They had so many good suggestions that I had to write an article about it to share some of these fun hair trends with you. So, if you're in need of some fresh inspiration, keep on scrolling for all the styles they recommend...

1. Baby Bangs

@g_yasein taking a selfie with baby bangs

(Image credit: @g_yasein)

Fringes are bang on trend right now, and "baby bangs" are the Gen z-approved way to wear the hairstyle. A little longer than micro bangs (but a bit shorter than your usual fringe), baby bangs instantly add a cool edge to any look.

@alyssainthecity taking a selfie with baby bangs

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Get the Look

Ghd Mini Hair Straightener in Black
Ghd
Mini Hair Straightener in Black

This mini hair straightener is great for styling fringes.

LARRY KING HAIRCARE FLYAWAY WITH ME KIT
Larry King
Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit

Keep your baby bangs in place with this flyaway kit from Larry King.

2. Headbands

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing a striped jumper and a red headband

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Headbands are nothing new, but they are one of the easiest ways to elevate your hairstyle this season. There are lots of fun ways to wear this trend, no matter what your summer plans are.

@emmanuellek_ wearing a headband

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Get the Look

Plain Headband 2-Pack
Urban Outfitters
Plain Headband 2-Pack

Urban Outfitters has so many cool hair accessories right now.

Embellished Headband
By Anthropologie
Embellished Headband

I love this embellished style for special occasions.

3. Slicked-Back Styles

@rayan.xasan in the park with a slicked-back hairstyle

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Slicked-back hairstyles may have been around for a while, but according to my Gen Z colleagues, they aren't going anywhere. From slicked-back buns to ponytails and plaits, there are lots of different ways to wear this trend. The key is finding a good hair gel to get that really polished finish.

@sabinasocol with a slicked-back bun

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Get the Look

Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Styling Gel
Hair by Sam McKnight
Self Control Styling Gel

A great hair gel for slicked-back styles.

Bumble and Bumble Sumogel
Bumble and Bumble
Sumogel

This hair gel has been designed with slick, modern looks in mind.

4. Side Partings

@hoskelsa with a side-parted hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Sorry millennials, but the side parting is back, and it's set to take over the middle parting this summer. This hair trend looks great with slicked-back styles, so why not combine two Gen Z hairstyles in one?

@rayan.xasan with a side-parted, slicked-back hairstyle

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Get the Look

ghd The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb
Ghd
The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb

This comb will make sectioning your side part much easier.

OUAI Matte Pomade
Ouai
Matte Pomade

Keep your parting in place with Ouai's matte pomade.

5. Hair Clips

@anaasmood with pearl hair clips in her hair

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

I couldn't believe it when my Gen Z colleagues told me that decorative hair clips are back. I used to wear these all the time back in the '90s and early '00s, so I can't wait to give this trend a go.

@vivianyrl wearing silver hair clips

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Get the Look

Silence + Noise Hammered Star Hair Clips 2-Pack
Silence + Noise
Hammered Star Hair Clips 2-Pack

So cute.

2-Pack Molten Metal Hair Clips
Accessorize
2-Pack Molten Metal Hair Clips

For something more subtle, I love these clips from Accessorize.

6. Floral Claw Clips

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wearing a pink floral hair clip

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Speaking of clips, I've been seeing these floral claw clips everywhere. This Gen Z hair trend is so cute for summer and will add a fun touch to any outfit.

@nnennaechem wearing a floral hair clip

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Get the Look

Tropical Flower Claw Clip
Urban Outfitters
Tropical Flower Claw Clip

Told you Urban Outfitters have the coolest hair accessories.

Flower Claw Clip
Whistles
Flower Claw Clip

Add a pop of red to your look with this claw clip from Whistles.

