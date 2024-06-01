According to My Gen Z Colleagues, These Hair Trends Will Be Huge This Summer

Anyone else ask all of their Gen Z friends what fashion and beauty trends are in right now? I often feel like I can't keep up with the latest styles as they always seem to be changing, but I know that I can rely on those around me to keep me up to date. Luckily for me, I also have a few Gen Z colleagues in the office who are always sporting the coolest outfits, nail trends and makeup looks. In fact, just this morning one of my colleagues was filling me in on which blue eyeshadow I should buy this summer (yes, blue eyeshadow is back).

However, one thing I am really keen to know is what hair trends we can expect to see everywhere this season. I've been wearing my hair in the same style for months on end, and I really want to experiment with some new looks this summer. So I thought it was only right that I called upon my Gen Z colleagues to find out which hairstyles, hair cuts and hair accessories all the cool people are wearing over on TikTok and Instagram. They had so many good suggestions that I had to write an article about it to share some of these fun hair trends with you. So, if you're in need of some fresh inspiration, keep on scrolling for all the styles they recommend...

6 Gen Z Hair Trends to Try This Summer

1. Baby Bangs

Fringes are bang on trend right now, and "baby bangs" are the Gen z-approved way to wear the hairstyle. A little longer than micro bangs (but a bit shorter than your usual fringe), baby bangs instantly add a cool edge to any look.

Get the Look

Ghd Mini Hair Straightener in Black £159 SHOP NOW This mini hair straightener is great for styling fringes.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW Keep your baby bangs in place with this flyaway kit from Larry King.

2. Headbands

Headbands are nothing new, but they are one of the easiest ways to elevate your hairstyle this season. There are lots of fun ways to wear this trend, no matter what your summer plans are.

Get the Look

Urban Outfitters Plain Headband 2-Pack £14 SHOP NOW Urban Outfitters has so many cool hair accessories right now.

By Anthropologie Embellished Headband £20 SHOP NOW I love this embellished style for special occasions.

3. Slicked-Back Styles

Slicked-back hairstyles may have been around for a while, but according to my Gen Z colleagues, they aren't going anywhere. From slicked-back buns to ponytails and plaits, there are lots of different ways to wear this trend. The key is finding a good hair gel to get that really polished finish.

Get the Look

Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Styling Gel £22 SHOP NOW A great hair gel for slicked-back styles.

Bumble and Bumble Sumogel £28 SHOP NOW This hair gel has been designed with slick, modern looks in mind.

4. Side Partings

Sorry millennials, but the side parting is back, and it's set to take over the middle parting this summer. This hair trend looks great with slicked-back styles, so why not combine two Gen Z hairstyles in one?

Get the Look

Ghd The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 £9 SHOP NOW This comb will make sectioning your side part much easier.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW Keep your parting in place with Ouai's matte pomade.

5. Hair Clips

I couldn't believe it when my Gen Z colleagues told me that decorative hair clips are back. I used to wear these all the time back in the '90s and early '00s, so I can't wait to give this trend a go.

Get the Look

Silence + Noise Hammered Star Hair Clips 2-Pack £12 SHOP NOW So cute.

Accessorize 2-Pack Molten Metal Hair Clips £10 £3 SHOP NOW For something more subtle, I love these clips from Accessorize.

6. Floral Claw Clips

Speaking of clips, I've been seeing these floral claw clips everywhere. This Gen Z hair trend is so cute for summer and will add a fun touch to any outfit.

Get the Look

Urban Outfitters Tropical Flower Claw Clip £12 SHOP NOW Told you Urban Outfitters have the coolest hair accessories.