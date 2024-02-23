12 Low-Effort and Classy Hairstyles to Try If You Want to Look Put Together

I don't know about you, but my diary is starting to fill up. Not only are three of my best friends getting married this summer, but I've also got various family birthday parties and work events to attend. I've tried to be as organised as possible and have already purchased a couple of dresses that should see me through the next few months, but I've not even started to think about what makeup or hairstyle to go for. Even though I work in beauty, I hate spending hours getting ready for special occasions, as I always make the mistake of trying to do a complicated eyeshadow look or hairstyle, only for it to look even worse than when I started. So, in a bid to save myself some time (and some patience), I've spent the entire day scrolling through Instagram to find some easy, elegant hairstyles that I know I can recreate at home.

Luckily for me, I've managed to find lots of chic, stylish looks that don't require a visit to the hairdresser. I've included my favourite elegant hairstyles below, no matter whether you like to wear your hair up, down, long, short, straight or curly. If your summer is also looking booked and busy, then I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling and get ahead to avoid any big hair disasters on the day...

THE BEST ELEGANT HAIRSTYLES TO TRY

1. Half-Up, Half-Down

First up is the half-up, half-down hairstyle. This is a timeless look that will elevate any outfit. Simply separate your hair into two sections before grabbing a scrunchie or clip of your choice to pin the top section back. If you want a really sleek finish, try applying some gel to help smooth everything back and give that glossy shine.

Get the Look:

EcoStyle Olive Oil Styling Gel £4 SHOP NOW This gel is great for keeping your hair in place, not to mention super affordable.

2. The Flicky Ponytail

There's something so chic about a flicky ponytail, especially when paired with statement earrings. Simply style your usual ponytail and then grab your straightener to give the ends that outwards curve.

Get the Look:

GHD Original - Hair Straightener £139 SHOP NOW Nothing beats the GHD Original hair straightener.

3. Plaits

Plaits always look elegant, and I love how Olivia has secured the bottom of her plait with a bow for a fun touch.

Get the Look:

ASOS DESIGN Pack of 2 Hairbands With Bow Detail in Black Satin £6 SHOP NOW How cute are these hairbands?

4. Low Ponytail

Another timeless hairstyle is a low ponytail paired with a middle parting. This will take you no time at all but give the impression that you have spent hours on your hair. Simply divide your hair in the middle, tie it into a neat ponytail and secure in place with some hairspray.

Get the Look:

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies £29 SHOP NOW I like securing my ponytail with a silk scrunchie as they are a lot kinder to the hair.

5. Bow Accessories

Adding a bow instantly makes any hairstyle look chic.

Get the Look:

Rewritten Satin Hair Bow, Forest Green £18 SHOP NOW The perfect accessory for a big event.

6. Side Parting

Side partings are back, and I love how chic they look. In order to get that sharp line, separate your hair with a thin comb and use some gel or pomade to keep the style in place.

Get the Look:

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 SHOP NOW This comb is my go-to for getting the perfect side part.

7. Vintage Updo

There's nothing I love more than a vintage-style updo. This can be achieved in so many different ways, but for me the easiest way is to gather your hair into a loose bun, before pulling out a few pieces and curling them away from your face. Don't forget to pull out any face-framing layers too.

Get the Look:

BaByliss Pro Ceramic Dial a Heat Tong (24mm) £43 £36 SHOP NOW Babyliss curling tongs are some of the best around for styling an updo.

8. Face-Framing Curls

Speaking of face-framing layers, how beautiful is this curly hairstyle? This look is all about embracing your natural texture, so grab your curl cream and style away!

Get the Look:

Pattern Styling Cream £25 SHOP NOW This styling cream helps to bring out your curls and hold them in place.

9. Loose Waves

As much as I love voluminous curls, I feel like loose waves are really taking over this year, and in my opinion they look so elegant. If you don't have naturally wavy hair, then try using a hair waving tool or plait your hair before bed to get that relaxed finish.

Get the Look:

Amika Jumbo High Tide Deep Waver £115 SHOP NOW The perfect tool for effortless waves.

10. Side-Swept Fringe

A side-swept fringe looks so chic, especially when paired with a pixie haircut. Rollers will be your best friend for this kind of style.

Get the Look:

Kitsch Ceramic Thermal Roller Variety Pack £12 SHOP NOW Kitsch's rollers will give you that bouncy finish that can often be hard to achieve.

11. Slicked-Back Bun

Don't feel like washing your hair? I recommend a slicked-back bun. Apply some pomade or gel to the hair and then use a brush to slick everything back before securing in place.

Get the Look:

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW My go-to product for slicked-back styles.

12. '90s Tendrils

Last, but by no means least, this year is all about those '90s tendrils. Whether you prefer a bun or a ponytail, having these tendrils frame your face instantly gives an elegant finish. They can be styled both straight and curly depending on what you prefer, but there's no denying how sophisticated they look.

Get the Look: