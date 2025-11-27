Stop Everything: My Favourite Dyson Hair Tool Is Currently £150 Off for Black Friday

These Black Friday Dyson deals were last updated on 27th November at 11:45.
The Black Friday beauty deals are in full swing, and as a beauty editor who has covered the sale shopping period for years, trust me when I say that there is no better time to shop for the best Black Friday beauty tools.
From hair multi-stylers to LED masks (yes, even the Shark LED mask has gone on sale), now is the perfect time to invest in that beauty tech you've had your eyes on for months. In fact, beauty tools are pretty much the only thing I shop for during Black Friday, and this year, there's one brand that's doing it better than anyone else. Of course, I'm talking about Dyson.
Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale, so when I saw this year's Black Friday discounts, I practically screamed with excitement. Not only is Dyson itself offering incredible deals, but many of my favourite Dyson hair tools have also been included in the Space NK Black Friday sale. Anyone who knows me will know that my favourite hair tool of all time is the Dyson Airstrait, and you can currently save a whopping £150 on the tool.
I use my Dyson Airstrait all the time.
There are also amazing savings on the Dyson Airwrap, the Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Corrale, so keep on scrolling to shop my top picks. I've tried all of these tools myself and can confirm that they are totally worth the hype.
This is my all-time favourite hair tool, as it dries and straightens my hair simultaneously, cutting my post-shower styling time in half. I would never recommend investing in something that wasn't truly worth it, but I can honestly say that this is one of my favourite beauty products I have ever used. It leaves my hair looking smooth and feeling silky soft, and the best part is that you can also use it on dry hair, just like a normal straightener, so you're essentially getting two tools in one. There are no hot plates, and it doesn't use extreme heat, so it also feels a lot kinder to the hair compared to your usual styling tools. I was shocked to see that Dyson is currently offering the Airstrait for just £300, and I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal before it's too late.
Dyson
Airstrait™ Straightener in Nickel/Copper
Space NK is also offering a whopping £150 off on the nickel and copper colourway, but I have a feeling that this deal won't be around for long.
Dyson
Airstrait™ Straightener in Amber Silk
This colourway is my personal favourite, and also the one that I have at home. Whenever my friends come round, they always compliment me on how stylish it looks perched on my dressing table.
Dyson
Airstrait™ Straightener in Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold
You can also snap up the super chic pink and rose gold version with £150 off on the Dyson website.
Best Dyson Airwrap Deals
Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden is a huge fan of the Dyson Airwrap.
Dyson
Airwrap I.D.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer - Straight+Wavy - Patina Topaz
If the Dyson Airwrap is what you're after, then Space NK has got you covered with £80 off this Black Friday. I was really impressed to see this discount on the new Airwrap I.D.™, which features Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect the tool to the MyDyson app to create different hairstyles specifically suited to your hair type. This model is great for straight and wavy hair, and comes with a range of attachments, including a volumising brush, smoothing brush and a curling barrel.
Dyson
Airwrap I.D.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer - Curly+Coily - Patina Topaz
Space NK is also offering a whopping £100 off the Curly+Coily model, in the stunning Patina Topaz colourway.
If the pink version is what you're after, you can save £80 directly on Dyson. In my opinion, this would make the perfect Christmas gift.
Best Dyson Supersonic Deals
We've tested the Dyson hair dryer and can confirm it's every bit as good as you'd imagine.
Dyson
Supersonic Prussian Blue - Straight/Wavy
A Dyson hair dryer for £200? It seems that dreams really do come true this Black Friday. This lightweight yet powerful tool will dry your hair in no time, and thanks to Dyson's clever technology, it also helps to reduce flyaways. Every time I use this, I'm amazed by how smooth my hair looks.
Dyson
Supersonic Prussian Blue - Curly/Coily
This Curly/Coily version comes with five tools and accessories, including a diffuser. The intelligent attachments remember the last-used heat and airflow settings, so all you have to do is switch on your tool and you're good to go.
If you're looking for the slightly newer and even more advanced Supersonic Nural™, you're in luck, as this tool is also included in Dyson's Black Friday deals. What's really cool about this hair dryer is that it features a network of Nural™ sensors that automatically adjust the airflow and temperature settings, working to enhance shine and protect your scalp.
Best Dyson Corrale Deals
The Dyson Corrale™ Straightener looks so chic.
Dyson
Corrale™ Straightener (Copper/Nickel)
You didn't think I'd do this roundup without including Dyson's iconic Corrale™ Straightener, did you? You're all aware by now how much team Who What Wear UK loves this tool, and with £120 off, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to silky smooth hair. If you didn't know, this cordless model features cleverly designed flexing plates that adapt to your hair, helping to reduce breakage when styling.
Dyson
Corrale™ Straightener (Blue/Copper)
Another great deal courtesy of Dyson.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
