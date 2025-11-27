Stop Everything: My Favourite Dyson Hair Tool Is Currently £150 Off for Black Friday

The Dyson Black Friday deals are not to be missed. Shop an editor's favourite tools here.

A collage of the best Dyson Black Friday 2025 deals
(Image credit: Dyson, Space NK)
These Black Friday Dyson deals were last updated on 27th November at 11:45.

The Black Friday beauty deals are in full swing, and as a beauty editor who has covered the sale shopping period for years, trust me when I say that there is no better time to shop for the best Black Friday beauty tools.

From hair multi-stylers to LED masks (yes, even the Shark LED mask has gone on sale), now is the perfect time to invest in that beauty tech you've had your eyes on for months. In fact, beauty tools are pretty much the only thing I shop for during Black Friday, and this year, there's one brand that's doing it better than anyone else. Of course, I'm talking about Dyson.

Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale, so when I saw this year's Black Friday discounts, I practically screamed with excitement. Not only is Dyson itself offering incredible deals, but many of my favourite Dyson hair tools have also been included in the Space NK Black Friday sale. Anyone who knows me will know that my favourite hair tool of all time is the Dyson Airstrait, and you can currently save a whopping £150 on the tool.

The Dyson Airstrait in its display case

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

I use my Dyson Airstrait all the time.

There are also amazing savings on the Dyson Airwrap, the Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Corrale, so keep on scrolling to shop my top picks. I've tried all of these tools myself and can confirm that they are totally worth the hype.

The Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2025

Best Dyson Airstrait Deals

Junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay after using the Dyson Airstrait

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

My hair after using the Dyson Airstrait.

Best Dyson Airwrap Deals

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden after using the Dyson Airwrap

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden is a huge fan of the Dyson Airwrap.

Best Dyson Supersonic Deals

The blue Dyson hair dryer on a white background

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

We've tested the Dyson hair dryer and can confirm it's every bit as good as you'd imagine.

Best Dyson Corrale Deals

The blue Dyson Corrale on a white linen background

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

The Dyson Corrale™ Straightener looks so chic.

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When Does Black Friday 2025 End?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

