These Shark Beauty Black Friday deals were last updated on 27/11/2025 at 09:29 AM.
As a beauty editor who tests beauty tools for a living, I'm clued up on the skin tools that actually work. And with 10 years of experience as a beauty journalist, I'd say about half of the beauty tools that pass my desk are just gimmicks. The other half, such as the likes of LED masks, on the other hand, can deliver visible results and can be a great addition to your skincare routine. And one that I'm always asked about by friends and colleagues is Shark's CryoGlow LED Mask, which I've reviewed and have now owned for just over six months. And I can confidently say it's worth every penny.
If you've also had your eye on it, then you're in luck. I've been keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday beauty deals and was excited to see the Shark LED mask in the sale. In fact, it's the first time I've seen it heavily discounted since it launched, so now is the perfect time to invest if you've been thinking of getting one.
Shark CryoGlow LED Mask Black Friday Deals 2025
Shark Black Friday Deals on the CryoGlow LED Mask 2025:
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
On Shark's website, you can find the CryoGlow LED Mask with £50 off the Blue Frost colourway.
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
Also on sale on Shark's website is the Lilac Chill colourway, with a £36 saving (I own this shade of the mask, and I love it).
Boots Black Friday Deals on the CryoGlow LED Mask 2025:
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
On Boots, you can also find the Blue Frost colour of LED Mask with a £50 saving.
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
Boots also has the pink version of the mask, which is on sale with £50 off too.
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
If you have your heart set on the lilac version, I found it with a £36 discount on Boots too.
Is the Shark CryoGlow LED Mask Worth It?
Having now owned the mask for over six months, I can confirm that it's worth the money. My skin looks plumper, my breakouts have reduced and my skin just looks so much glowier. On top of that, the cooling eye mask has been a game-changer in my routine, helping to de-puff the eyes and leave me looking better rested (it's particularly joyous to use first thing in the morning to help wake me up and prep for makeup!). While it is an investment, I think it's a worthwhile one, especially with the discounts over Black Friday.
Using the Shark CryoGlow LED Mask
The Shark CryoGlow LED Mask delivers targeted LED light therapy, featuring red, deep-infrared, and blue wavelengths, paired with cooling cryotherapy technology. Specially designed under-eye plates help chill and de-puff the area. Red and near-infrared light are clinically proven to smooth fine lines, reduce wrinkles and firm the skin within eight weeks by boosting collagen production. Meanwhile, blue light targets breakout-causing bacteria, helping to diminish spots in as little as four weeks.
The device includes four treatment modes:
Better Ageing Treatment Time: 6 minutes LED: Red (630 nm) and deep-infrared (830 nm)
Blemish Repair Treatment Time: 8 minutes LED: Blue (415 nm), red (630 nm), and deep-infrared (830 nm)
Skin Sustain Treatment Time: 4 minutes LED: Red (630 nm), deep-infrared (830 nm), and blue (415 nm)
Above are my results after one month. My skin looks less inflamed and my skin looks much glowier after using it each day.
Before and After Shark CryoGlow LED Mask: 6 Months
This is my skin after six months, and I've continued to see the benefits from using it regularly. My skin texture is smoother, I'm less prone to breakouts, and my complexion looks more even-toned. In short, I can't live without it and have been recommending it to friends and colleagues ever since.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
When Is Cyber Monday?
In 2025, Cyber Monday lands on Monday 1 December, and we expect this to be the final day of sales for the Black Friday Weekend.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.