This $2 Hair Accessory Unlocks Instant Elegance—Just Ask Lily-Rose Depp and Elle Fanning
Please tell me I'm not the only one still swooning over Lily-Rose Depp's Nosferatu press tour hairstyles. The retro curls! The deep side parts! The gothic baby braids! Bryce Scarlett (the celeb stylist behind the 'dos), you are truly a tress master. Each artfully crafted style just exudes elegance, and I cannot wait to copy them all this year. That said, as I am decidedly not a pro artist like Scarlett, I'll start with the easiest project of the bunch: a subtle, strategically tucked bobby pin. Ahead, discover why this $2 staple is bound to become the hottest accessory of 2025.
To be honest, I've never been a bobby pin type of gal. In fact, I'm one to steer clear of hairstyles that involve pins of any sort—just way too much precision for my shaky fingers. But all this one requires is a simple tuck of a face-framing section of hair. It not only secures hair away from your face but also makes you instantly look polished, especially if you pair it with a side part and old Hollywood updo like Depp.
It looks even more effortless if you use a pin that matches your exact shade of hair. Depp and Elle Fanning—who wore a humble bobby pin with her soft, side-parted lob at a London press event for A Complete Unknown—both sported dark blonde pins that become somewhat camouflaged into their strands. Depp's pin appears a tad wider than Fanning's, but both are quite humble in design, which makes each tuck appear even more sophisticated, as opposed to donning a crystal-bedecked barrette (which, to be fair, is also an easy way to elevate a hairstyle).
Loud, maximalist hair accessories are certainly having a moment in 2025, but there's something to be said for pairing high-glam, polished strands with an unassuming pin. The juxtaposition just oozes cool.
The best part? You can snag an entire pack of 30+ pins for as little as $2, which is helpful considering bobby pins seem to magically disappear all on their own. Just make sure to grab a flexible-hold hair spray to give the pin some grip (otherwise it can slip out of your strands) and a fine-tipped tail comb to craft an immaculate sweep—both of which you can shop below.
Shop the Trend
If you want to go a bit more art deco, this geometric barrette is a no-brainer.
This detail set is great for slicked-back styles, pinned tucks, or whatever precise 'do you have up your sleeve.
I'd buy this hair spray for the scent alone. It's intoxicating, and the formula never makes my hair feel too crunchy.
You can't go wrong with this cult-favorite Oribe number to give your hair a little more grit.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
