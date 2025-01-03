This $2 Hair Accessory Unlocks Instant Elegance—Just Ask Lily-Rose Depp and Elle Fanning

Please tell me I'm not the only one still swooning over Lily-Rose Depp's Nosferatu press tour hairstyles. The retro curls! The deep side parts! The gothic baby braids! Bryce Scarlett (the celeb stylist behind the 'dos), you are truly a tress master. Each artfully crafted style just exudes elegance, and I cannot wait to copy them all this year. That said, as I am decidedly not a pro artist like Scarlett, I'll start with the easiest project of the bunch: a subtle, strategically tucked bobby pin. Ahead, discover why this $2 staple is bound to become the hottest accessory of 2025.

Lily-Rose Depp hairstyle for the Nosferatu press tour

(Image credit: @lilyrose_depp)

To be honest, I've never been a bobby pin type of gal. In fact, I'm one to steer clear of hairstyles that involve pins of any sort—just way too much precision for my shaky fingers. But all this one requires is a simple tuck of a face-framing section of hair. It not only secures hair away from your face but also makes you instantly look polished, especially if you pair it with a side part and old Hollywood updo like Depp.

It looks even more effortless if you use a pin that matches your exact shade of hair. Depp and Elle Fanning—who wore a humble bobby pin with her soft, side-parted lob at a London press event for A Complete Unknown—both sported dark blonde pins that become somewhat camouflaged into their strands. Depp's pin appears a tad wider than Fanning's, but both are quite humble in design, which makes each tuck appear even more sophisticated, as opposed to donning a crystal-bedecked barrette (which, to be fair, is also an easy way to elevate a hairstyle).

Elle Fanning attends the photocall for "A Complete Unknown" at The Curzon Mayfair on December 16, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland)

Loud, maximalist hair accessories are certainly having a moment in 2025, but there's something to be said for pairing high-glam, polished strands with an unassuming pin. The juxtaposition just oozes cool.

The best part? You can snag an entire pack of 30+ pins for as little as $2, which is helpful considering bobby pins seem to magically disappear all on their own. Just make sure to grab a flexible-hold hair spray to give the pin some grip (otherwise it can slip out of your strands) and a fine-tipped tail comb to craft an immaculate sweep—both of which you can shop below.

Shop the Trend

Amazon.com: Goody Slideproof Bobby Pins - 48 Ct, Brunette Brown, High Gloss Bobby Hair Pins for Styling, Lock in Style, Comfortable, Pain-Free Hair Accessories for Women & Men, All Hair Types
Goody
Slideproof Bobby Pins Brunette Brown

This pack of 48 is a beauty-bag staple.

1907 Matte Wide Bobby Pins, Black Nhc004
Diane
1907 Matte Wide Bobby Pins

These wider pins are superb for those with thicker strands.

amazon,

Gunmetal Hoop & Pin Loop Barrette
The Hair Edit

If you want to go a bit more art deco, this geometric barrette is a no-brainer.

Scunci the Basik Edition Knotted Barrettes, Assorted Designs, 2-Piece
scunci
The Basik Edition Knotted Barrettes

A knotted barrette is always chic.

Bobby Pin Set
Kitsch
Bobby Pin Set

Blondes, these undetectable bobby pins are calling your name.

Extra Long Rhinestone Bobby Pins
Kitsch
Extra Long Rhinestone Bobby Pins

Okay, fine, I had to include some sparkle.

Mason Pearson Tail Comb
Mason Pearson
Tail Comb

This high-quality comb will last you forever.

Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Color Wow
Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray

This is one of the best hair sprays, period.

Detail Set
T3
Detail Set

This detail set is great for slicked-back styles, pinned tucks, or whatever precise 'do you have up your sleeve.

Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish
Moroccanoil
Luminous Hairspray

I'd buy this hair spray for the scent alone. It's intoxicating, and the formula never makes my hair feel too crunchy.

Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray

You can't go wrong with this cult-favorite Oribe number to give your hair a little more grit.

