Apologies to Gen Z—Everyone’s Updating Their Bobs With This Millennial Hair Trend
Bob haircuts have reigned supreme over the past year. From blunt bobs to Italian bobs, we've seen the celebrity set going for the chop and embracing shorter hairstyles. In fact, this entire awards season was dominated with bob hairstyles, and there was one styling switch: side partings.
We saw side partings in all their forms over on the BAFTAs and Oscars red carpets, and we're taking inspiration from the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber who have all worn their bob haircuts in side partings lately. A major plus? It couldn't be easier—simply part your hair to the side. Or, experiment with swapping your parting to the other side if you already wear your hair in a side parting for an instant boost of volume. From slighty off-centre side partings to deep side parts, there are a tonne of ways to wear it to update your bob haircut.
Ready for some side-parted bob inspo? I've saved all the chicest styles I've spotted lately. Scroll ahead for all the styling ideas you could ever need to update your bob for spring.
1. Reto Side-Parted Bob
Zendaya gives us all the styling inspiration we could ever need with this glamorous, retro-inspired look.
2. Blown-Out Side-Parted Bob
Sydney Sweeney's recent bob cut lives rent-free in my mind, and I'm particularly in love with this bouncy blowout bob look. Note how the side parting gives major volume.
3. Wet-Look Side-Parted Bob
The hydro bob is set to be one of 2024's biggest hair trends, and I love this sleek side-parted take on Simona Tabasco.
4. Straight Side-Parted Bob
5. Side-Parted Bob With Soft Waves
Jessie Ware's side part gives all the drama to this wavy look.
6. Wavy Side-Parted Bob
I love this wavy look on Lily Aldridge—so timeless.
7. Rounded Bob With Side Parting
Penelope Cruz's rounded bob gives old Hollywood glamour.
8. Tousled Side-Parted Bob
Laura Harrier shows us how to bring an effortlessly chic vibe to the side part with soft waves through the lengths.
9. Side-Parted Bob With Beachy Waves
I'm saving Elsa Hosk's beachy waves look for summer.
10. Side-Parted Bob With Curled-Under Ends
I'm totally obsessed with Jourdan Dunn's bouncy rounded bob.
11. Straight Side-Parted Bob
How sleek is this straight bob on Emma Willis?
12. Curly Side-Parted Bob
Tumbling curls look amazing in a side parting, as Halle Berry proves.
13. Stacked Bob With Side Parting
I love the graduated layers in this chic haircut on Chloë Grace Moretz.
14. Slicked-Back Side-Parted Bob
I'm copying this slicked-back look, stat.
15. Voluminous Side-Parted Bob
Rita Ora proves that when it comes to volume, more is more.
16. Side-Parted Bob With S Waves
Remember when Margot Robbie had this bob haircut? Iconic.
17. Deep Side-Parted Bob
Experiment with the placement of your side parting—I love the drama this deep side part gives to Hailey Bieber's look.
18. Swept Side-Parted Bob
I still think about Florence Pugh's swept-back bob from the Oscars.
19. Side-Parted Bob With Undone Waves
I love this undone look on America Ferrera.
20. Side-Parted Lob
Alexa Chung showcases that the lob is a timeless hairstyle.
21. Tucked Side-Parted Bob
Tucking your hair behind your ears is a stylish yet easy styling hack.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.
Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.
When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.
