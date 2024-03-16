Apologies to Gen Z—Everyone’s Updating Their Bobs With This Millennial Hair Trend

Bob haircuts have reigned supreme over the past year. From blunt bobs to Italian bobs, we've seen the celebrity set going for the chop and embracing shorter hairstyles. In fact, this entire awards season was dominated with bob hairstyles, and there was one styling switch: side partings.

We saw side partings in all their forms over on the BAFTAs and Oscars red carpets, and we're taking inspiration from the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber who have all worn their bob haircuts in side partings lately. A major plus? It couldn't be easier—simply part your hair to the side. Or, experiment with swapping your parting to the other side if you already wear your hair in a side parting for an instant boost of volume. From slighty off-centre side partings to deep side parts, there are a tonne of ways to wear it to update your bob haircut.

Ready for some side-parted bob inspo? I've saved all the chicest styles I've spotted lately. Scroll ahead for all the styling ideas you could ever need to update your bob for spring.

1. Reto Side-Parted Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya gives us all the styling inspiration we could ever need with this glamorous, retro-inspired look.

2. Blown-Out Side-Parted Bob

Sydney Sweeney's recent bob cut lives rent-free in my mind, and I'm particularly in love with this bouncy blowout bob look. Note how the side parting gives major volume.

3. Wet-Look Side-Parted Bob

The hydro bob is set to be one of 2024's biggest hair trends, and I love this sleek side-parted take on Simona Tabasco.

4. Straight Side-Parted Bob

5. Side-Parted Bob With Soft Waves

Jessie Ware's side part gives all the drama to this wavy look.

6. Wavy Side-Parted Bob

I love this wavy look on Lily Aldridge—so timeless.

7. Rounded Bob With Side Parting

Penelope Cruz's rounded bob gives old Hollywood glamour.

8. Tousled Side-Parted Bob

Laura Harrier shows us how to bring an effortlessly chic vibe to the side part with soft waves through the lengths.

9. Side-Parted Bob With Beachy Waves

I'm saving Elsa Hosk's beachy waves look for summer.

10. Side-Parted Bob With Curled-Under Ends

I'm totally obsessed with Jourdan Dunn's bouncy rounded bob.

11. Straight Side-Parted Bob

How sleek is this straight bob on Emma Willis?

12. Curly Side-Parted Bob

Tumbling curls look amazing in a side parting, as Halle Berry proves.

13. Stacked Bob With Side Parting

I love the graduated layers in this chic haircut on Chloë Grace Moretz.

14. Slicked-Back Side-Parted Bob

I'm copying this slicked-back look, stat.

15. Voluminous Side-Parted Bob

Rita Ora proves that when it comes to volume, more is more.

16. Side-Parted Bob With S Waves

Remember when Margot Robbie had this bob haircut? Iconic.

17. Deep Side-Parted Bob

Experiment with the placement of your side parting—I love the drama this deep side part gives to Hailey Bieber's look.

18. Swept Side-Parted Bob

I still think about Florence Pugh's swept-back bob from the Oscars.

19. Side-Parted Bob With Undone Waves

I love this undone look on America Ferrera.

20. Side-Parted Lob

Alexa Chung showcases that the lob is a timeless hairstyle.

21. Tucked Side-Parted Bob

Tucking your hair behind your ears is a stylish yet easy styling hack.