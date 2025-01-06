I've Always Wanted A Brown Bob—These Are the Hairstyles That Convinced Me To Go For the Chop

When I had my hair cut from waist-length to jaw-length earlier this year, there was only one thing that concerned me—styling options. Having long brown hair gave me the freedom to pick and choose from a wide variety of hairstyles—from up-dos to loose styles, straight, curly, and everything in between. So the moment I first tried (and failed) to get my new bob into a tiny ponytail ahead of my first pilates class post-chop, I realised that my styling options would be limited.

Six months down the line however, and I can confirm that, actually, the options for brown bob hairstyles are not quite as limited as I first thought. Simple things like switching up my parting, adding shape or definition with some texture or sleek ends, and of course, calling upon the likes of headbands and claw clips mean that actually, the possibilities are endless. And although I love my naturally brown hair, I've also added in some subtle blonde balayage, which has further helped me to embrace the styling options available.

If you're a brunette who, like me, has recently had the chop, then below you'll find plenty of inspiration for brown bob hairstyles—plus, my favourite short hair styling products.

The best brown bob hairstyles:

This warm-toned bob paired with a sleek straight style and a blocky fringe is so chic.

This picture of Hailey Bieber's golden brown bob is the exact one I showed to my hairdresser prior to my first colour appointment following my cut.

If you have naturally straight hair then you'll soon learn that a sleek, tucked-back style is the most low maintenance you can opt for.

And if your hair is naturally curly, lean into your natural texture—effortless shape, volume, and definition.

This gold-flecked toffee colouring adds dimension and lightness to a curly bob.

This sleek layered red-brown bob is testament to the fact that sometimes simple styles are the most impactful.

This dark glossy brown is the ultimate low-maintenance colour. Plus, it looks so silky and glossy when worn in this sleek, straight style.

Whether you opt for balayage or highlights, a hint of blonde can add interest and make a brown bob hairstyle appear fresh.

This voluminously-curled style has lived rent-free in my head ever since I first saw it. It's perfect for dark brown bobs.

Want to get your hair back off your face? A half-up-half-down style never fails.

Something as simple as adding a few waves in alternate directions through your lengths adds definition and a sense of movement.

Whenever I'm in need of brown bob hairstyle inspo I turn to the queen of brunette bobs, Alexa Chung.

And of course, the ultimate way to mix things up if you're feeling in a rut with your hair—experiment with a fringe.

A fuller fringe also looks eternally iconic with a brunette bob.

Shop styling products for bob haircuts:

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £40 SHOP NOW If you want your bob to remain thick, glossy and healthy, then using a dedicated hair growth serum can make a huge difference.

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss Caramel £19 SHOP NOW If you have lighter brown hair or have added some blonde, this gloss helps to make colour pop and adds a lasting glossy finish.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray £46 SHOP NOW I much prefer this over dry shampoo when it comes to adding volume and definition to hair as wash day approaches.

Glamoriser Bluetooth Hair Straightener £130 SHOP NOW This slim straightener has become my go-to for adding curls and waves to my short hair.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Modern Hairspray Multi-Tasking Styling Mist £24 SHOP NOW This was a staple of mine when I had long hair, and has remained so when it comes to styling my bob, too.

Arkive Headcare The New Form Blow Dry Spray £13 SHOP NOW At-home blow-drys look ten times more professional when this spray is involved.

L'oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum £8 SHOP NOW There's something about a glossy brown bob that looks so fresh and elegant.

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo & Conditioner Duo £38 SHOP NOW I've been reaching for heat tools more frequently since cutting my hair, so a nourishing and reparative shampoo and conditioner are essential.