The day I discovered hair extensions was a very special day. I spent most of my childhood idolizing celebrities and wondering how their hair always looked impossibly long and luscious. Meanwhile, I was at home trying every brush, serum, and styling hack under the sun—never quite landing anywhere close. I wish those years had come with a disclaimer: It’s hair extensions! You’re not the problem.
Ever since my first install, there have been very few times when I haven’t had extensions in. I’ve been obsessed since day one. For the past few years, I lived in a sew-in and loved the ease of it, but recently I started craving something new. That curiosity led me straight to the Bellami salon—and honestly, they’ve made me look and feel better than ever.
There’s a reason this particular hair extension brand has been beloved by celebrities since the beginning. In Hollywood, “hair extensions” are practically synonymous with Bellami. The brand never sacrifices quality and delivers a full luxury experience from start to finish. I’m genuinely grateful to live so close to its NYC location, where they install everything in-house. Once I found that out, I had no choice but to book an appointment. Here’s how it went down.
A week before the appointment, I went in for a consultation so they could really understand my hair and what I was looking for. They did a full color match and then walked me through the different installation options to figure out what would work best for my texture. K-tips, clip-ins, ponytails—there were infinite options to choose from, and I got to thinking.
Once we decided microlinks were the best fit, I went back for the full appointment. We started with a wash, treatment, and of course plenty of yapping. The installation itself was surprisingly smooth: Tiny beads were added section by section, and just like that, my hair underwent a transformation that had me looking red carpet ready.
After everything was in, my stylist shaped and blended it so I left the chair looking like myself—just with significantly better hair.
Ever since I began swearing by extensions, I haven’t seen my natural hair the same. I still have so much love for it, but the fullness and length has left me changed for good. In the before, my hair is healthier than ever and quite strong, but I’ve learned that it’s not just the length but the fullness that I crave when it comes to hair extensions. After the installation, I had all of the volume, length, and movement that a girl could dream of—but it still looked natural enough that most people assume it’s my real hair. It’s that perfect sweet spot where you look incredible, but no one can pinpoint why.
I completely get why celebrities swear by this brand. The quality of the hair, the in-salon experience, and the little things like the way your hair moves—Bellami just nails it. I’ve worn every type of extension under the sun, and microlinks might officially be my new era. They look like my hair, feel like my hair, and make getting ready so much easier because the hair already is the look. I left the salon feeling like the best version of myself, and honestly? I’m already planning my next install. See you soon, Bellami!
Shop my extensions:
Bellami
Silk Seam Clip-On
I ended up going with 20” Infinity Wefts in shade 1B, Off-Black. The infinity wefts were lightweight and way less itchy than other hair extensions I've used at first. The off-black perfectly blended with my natural hair color and I found the length to be a great fit for me, just a bit longer than my natural hair with plenty of volume.
Shop more hair products I love:
Bio Ionic
1.5-Inch Long Barrel Styler
This curler is extra long so the girls with extensions love it.
Bio Ionic
10x 1-Inch Styling Iron
A flat iron that vibrates to minimize the amount of passes you need to do for every hair to get straightened.
ghd
Classic Wave
The results when I use this is always next level.
Tangle Teezer
Chrome Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush
My hair dresser recommended this brush and I've never been the same.
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Conditioner for Dry + Damaged Hair
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.