I'm Already Thinking About Holiday Hair Trends, so I Asked a Fashion Designer to Give Me Inspo

Jamie Schneider
By
published
in News

Call me overzealous, but I'm already dreaming about holiday hair trends. As soon as the weather turns a tad crisper and my local grocery store practically transforms into a pumpkin-spiced warehouse, I'm bookmarking chic styles to try before party season picks up.

So when I had the chance to chat with luxury designer Joseph Altuzarra (who's known for a refined, modern, simply cool aesthetic), I, of course, had to ask which fashion-forward hairstyle he predicts will dominate the festive season. "My personal favorite holiday hair trend has never really changed," he tells me over Zoom. Discover the look below, as well as every product you need to master this season's trending styles.

Emma Leger wearing a slicked-back bun

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

"I really love a very clean, sleek look," says Altuzarra. "I love a small pony or a small bun." I know you're probably thinking: Uh, a slicked-back bun isn't exactly a groundbreaking hair trend. But that's exactly why Altuzarra considers the style a holiday-time staple. Sophisticated and timeless, it exudes classic glamour. "I'm a child of the Tom Ford era, [so] that is definitely what I gravitate toward," Altuzarra explains. In other words, slicked-back hairstyles are always a chic choice for the holiday season. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That doesn't mean your bun has to be boring! There are myriad ways to play with slicked-back styles, from face-framing tendrils to braided knots to chunky hair accessories. Feel free to switch it up as you please.

If you're planning on washing your hair later that night, you could even apply a scalp-stimulating elixir before slicking back your hair to simultaneously promote longer, stronger locks. Altuzarra is partial to Aveda's Scalp Solutions set (housed in reusable boxes he designed for a limited-edition capsule), which includes an exfoliating pre-shampoo treatment to remove product buildup and surface pollution from the delicate skin. "I've become completely addicted to [it]. My husband steals it from me now," he notes.

Flora wearing glamorous waves

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

If you don't prefer an updo (fair!), you could also opt for old Hollywood glam—think voluminous, abundant strands or vintage-inspired finger waves. This is a trend I've personally been seeing a bunch among the fashion set lately, from backstage Christian Siriano at New York Fashion Week to the celeb-studded Emmys red carpet. So I'm calling it now: Glamorous, Old Hollywood hair will be all over the 2024 holiday party circuit.

Paula Wittbrodt, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Aveda North America, agrees, sharing that it's a universal style "everyone is getting" since it suits all face shapes and strand patterns. She recommends applying Aveda's Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam to damp hair before blow-drying with a round brush, then separating the waves with a comb for a soft, hazy finish. For a heatless option, you could apply a styling cream (like this one from Aveda) to your strands before setting the hair with braids.

Shop the complete lineup below, and you'll be fully equipped for both designer-approved styles well ahead of the holiday season. Just scrolling through Altuzarra's stunning designs will inspire some holiday cheer. Consider this your pregame for party season.

Scalp Solutions Scalp Care Essentials Gift Set
Aveda
Scalp Solutions Scalp Care Essentials Gift Set

If Altuzarra had to pick, Scalp Solutions would be his favorite bundle. Again, you can use the pre-shampoo treatment before slicking back your hair to invigorate and refresh your scalp.

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Foam
Aveda
Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam

This Thickening Foam will become the MVP of your at-home blowouts. I'm speaking from experience here!

Botanical Repair™ Strengthen & Smooth Styling Essentials Gift Set
Aveda
Botanical Repair Strengthen & Smooth Styling Essentials Gift Set

You could also snag this gift set for your holiday-inspired buns and waves. The Bond-Building Styling Creme makes your strands feel ultra-silky, and the high-quality paddle brush is such a staple.

Limited-Edition Altuzarra Pouch Nightbloom Cosmetic Bag
Aveda
Limited-Edition Altuzarra Pouch Nightbloom Cosmetic Bag

This chic cosmetics bag totally doubles as a party clutch.

Be Curly™ Curl Enhancer Cream
Aveda
Be Curly Curl Enhancer Cream

I try to air-dry my hair on most days, and this curl-defining cream has been a godsend. It's great for refreshing styles, too!

Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Essentials Gift Set
Aveda
Botanical Repair Strengthening Essentials Gift Set

Strong, healthy hair will always be on-trend, so this shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in bundle is a no-brainer.

Nutriplenish™ Hydrating Essentials: Deep Moisture Gift Set
Aveda
Nutriplenish Hydrating Essentials: Deep Moisture Gift Set

As someone with perpetually thirsty strands, I'm personally eyeing this Deep Moisture set. My hair can never get enough hydration!

Be Curly Advanced™ Intense Curl Perfecting Mask
Aveda
Be Curly Advanced Intense Curl Perfecting Mask

My thirsty curls also eagerly drink up this nourishing mask.

Rosemary Mint Invigorating Hair & Body Essentials Gift Set
Aveda
Rosemary Mint Invigorating Hair & Body Essentials Gift Set

Rosemary oil is lauded by experts for naturally stimulating hair growth, so you'd be smart to include it in your haircare. The essential oil invigorates the skin too, which is why Aveda features it in a hand and bodywash.

Heat Relief™ Thermal Protector & Conditioning Mist
Aveda
Heat Relief Thermal Protector & Conditioning Mist

No matter which style you choose, proper heat protection is nonnegotiable.

Explore More:
Hairstyles
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸