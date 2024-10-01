I'm Already Thinking About Holiday Hair Trends, so I Asked a Fashion Designer to Give Me Inspo

Call me overzealous, but I'm already dreaming about holiday hair trends. As soon as the weather turns a tad crisper and my local grocery store practically transforms into a pumpkin-spiced warehouse, I'm bookmarking chic styles to try before party season picks up.

So when I had the chance to chat with luxury designer Joseph Altuzarra (who's known for a refined, modern, simply cool aesthetic), I, of course, had to ask which fashion-forward hairstyle he predicts will dominate the festive season. "My personal favorite holiday hair trend has never really changed," he tells me over Zoom. Discover the look below, as well as every product you need to master this season's trending styles.

"I really love a very clean, sleek look," says Altuzarra. "I love a small pony or a small bun." I know you're probably thinking: Uh, a slicked-back bun isn't exactly a groundbreaking hair trend. But that's exactly why Altuzarra considers the style a holiday-time staple. Sophisticated and timeless, it exudes classic glamour. "I'm a child of the Tom Ford era, [so] that is definitely what I gravitate toward," Altuzarra explains. In other words, slicked-back hairstyles are always a chic choice for the holiday season. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That doesn't mean your bun has to be boring! There are myriad ways to play with slicked-back styles, from face-framing tendrils to braided knots to chunky hair accessories. Feel free to switch it up as you please.

If you're planning on washing your hair later that night, you could even apply a scalp-stimulating elixir before slicking back your hair to simultaneously promote longer, stronger locks. Altuzarra is partial to Aveda's Scalp Solutions set (housed in reusable boxes he designed for a limited-edition capsule), which includes an exfoliating pre-shampoo treatment to remove product buildup and surface pollution from the delicate skin. "I've become completely addicted to [it]. My husband steals it from me now," he notes.

If you don't prefer an updo (fair!), you could also opt for old Hollywood glam—think voluminous, abundant strands or vintage-inspired finger waves. This is a trend I've personally been seeing a bunch among the fashion set lately, from backstage Christian Siriano at New York Fashion Week to the celeb-studded Emmys red carpet . So I'm calling it now: Glamorous, Old Hollywood hair will be all over the 2024 holiday party circuit.

Paula Wittbrodt, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Aveda North America, agrees, sharing that it's a universal style "everyone is getting" since it suits all face shapes and strand patterns. She recommends applying Aveda's Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam to damp hair before blow-drying with a round brush, then separating the waves with a comb for a soft, hazy finish. For a heatless option, you could apply a styling cream (like this one from Aveda ) to your strands before setting the hair with braids.

Shop the complete lineup below, and you'll be fully equipped for both designer-approved styles well ahead of the holiday season. Just scrolling through Altuzarra's stunning designs will inspire some holiday cheer. Consider this your pregame for party season.

Shop the trends:

