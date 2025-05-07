2500 People Waited for These '80s-Inspired Body Mists to Hit Shelves—They're Finally Here (for Now)

(Image credit: Vacation)

Vacation, the brand known for A) sunscreens that are as fun to use as they are effective and B) an unapologetically kitschy, 80s-inspired aesthetic, recently announced a limited-edition run of body mists. Based on the brand's existing, internet-famous fragrances, these three new body mists garnered a lot of attention. In fact, they had a waitlist of more than 2,500 people before launch.

Well, they've officially hit store shelves (both IRL and online). While all three are still available to shop at this time, we don't expect them to stay that way for long. Not with the 2.5k-person waitlist, and not with all the internet hype surrounding these scents. Keep scrolling to snag all three before they're gone.

Vacation Vacation Body Mist $24 Fragrance Family: Solar Notes: Petitgrain essence, coconut water, coconut milk, bergamot, solar musk, banana, pineapple, pool water, swimsuit lycra, sea salt

(Image credit: Vacation)

This body mist smells exactly the same as Vacation's wildly popular Vacation Eau de Toilette ($60), which is the brand's signature scent. Coconut water, coconut milk, solar musk, banana, and pineapple are standard summery fragrance notes that remind me of nostalgic sunscreens of yesteryear. Pool water and swimsuit lycra are anything but standard, but they give the scent a special, and surprisingly chic, kick. It's basically summer, bottled.

Vacation After Sun Body Mist $24 Fragrance Family: Fresh Notes: Aloe vera essence, green tea verjus, melon de cavaillon, cardamom absolute, acqua di colonia, ozone, tonic water, minibar gin, resort towel plush, open weave linen.

(Image credit: Vacation)

Vacation's After Sun Body Mist does, in fact, smell like classic after-sun lotions. The aloe note is instantly recognizable, and reminds me of the green, goopy gel I'd slather over my skin after a day spent at the beach. (I can almost feel the cold, sticky texture meeting my hot, sun-soaked skin.) However, there's a luxurious side to it, too, thanks to the green tea, tonic water, gin, and "resort towel" notes. It's giving expensive, members-only yacht club.

Vacation Grand Cuvée Body Mist $24 Fragrance Family: Gourmand Notes: Argan, chardonnay, vanilla bean, peach eau de vie, amber, cedarwood, sunwashed sails, sunkissed skin, cognac, sabered champagne cork

(Image credit: Vacation)

Last but not least, Grand Cuvée is the scent of a summertime celebration. It evokes the moment you pop the champagne and the foamy spray falls on the flagstones at your feet (How could it not with a fragrance note like sabered champagne cork?). It's sweet but not cloying and warm in a sun-kissed, summer way (not in a sweater-by-the-fire-in-winter way). It's definitely the most luxurious and decadent scent.

