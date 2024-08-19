Tory Burch's New Perfume is Kendall Jenner-Approved (and Makes Me Smell Like a Cashmere Cowgirl)
Sure, you've probably heard of the coastal cowgirl aesthetic marked by Western-meets-beachy elements, but allow me to propose a new twist: the cashmere cowgirl, aka the girl who has a "quiet luxury" flair to her ranch-inspired ensemble. Aka, the girl who adores luxe fabrics alongside a distressed leather jacket. Aka, Kendall Nicole Jenner.
As if the equestrian It girl couldn't get any cooler, today Jenner stars in the campaign for Tory Burch's new fragrance, Sublime—a leather perfume that combines the rustic note with a bouquet of sophisticated florals. It's a delightful contrast that perfectly embodies cashmere cowgirl energy, so naturally, I'm obsessed.
Leather perfumes are known for being a bolder, edgier choice compared to, say, a vanilla or jasmine elixir, yet Sublime has unexpected floral and fruity notes that give the juice a touch of softness. As a result, the leather note reads gentler. It's still bold, just in a way that's more mysterious. It's like quiet confidence in a bottle, which is exactly what made Jenner the obvious choice for the campaign. “Kendall has a quiet power,” Tory says in a news release. “She knows who she is, and she’s fearless."
The scent is equal parts juicy, warm, and earthy with its mandarin, peach, vetiver, patchouli, and magnolia notes. To me, it evokes strolling through mountain valleys of the wild West but, at the same time, swathing oneself in a worn throw on a crisp morning. Cashmere cowgirl is the best way to combine both visions. It's equal parts soft and sharp, which makes it one of my favorite transitional, summer-to-fall fragrances to wear as we close out the scorching season—I just had to keep my lips sealed until now!
I personally adore an unexpected twist in my perfumes—bonus points if I do an actual double take—and the fact that it's Jenner-approved only makes me more inclined to crown it the season's ultimate cool-girl scent. “Sublime is beautiful, it’s sexy, it’s confident,” Jenner agrees in the release. Snag the head-turning fragrance below, and wear it well with your riding boots and buttery-soft sweaters.
Shop Sublime by Tory Burch
More Leather Fragrances You'll Love
Notes: Sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, violet, smoky wood alloy, ambrox, leather accord
Notes: Lotus flower, pepper, clove, orchid green violet, leather, cedarwood, sandalwood.
Notes: Rose, lily-of-the-valley, tuberose, powdery mimosa, benzoin, iris, leather
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
