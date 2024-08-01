Phlur's New Nara Smith–Inspired Marshmallow Perfume Is Destined to Go Viral

I know I'm so late to the game here, but I've officially entered my Nara Smith era. Smith, in case she somehow hasn't yet graced your FYP, is a model and mom of three who has gone viral for her elaborate cooking videos—think lemon glazed donuts , cinnamon-roll ice cream , and Cheez-Its from scratch. There's something about her soothing voice and creativity in the kitchen (oftentimes wearing couture, mind you!) that has me, plus nine million of her other TikTok followers, on an endless scrolling spree. I've even attempted to make some of her recipes! (Attempted being the operative word here—my NYC apartment kitchen is not exactly conducive to rolling out dough.)

Even Chriselle Lim, the founder and creative director of Phlur (which is responsible for more than a few viral perfume hits), has been influenced by the cooking creator. Over Zoom, Lim shares that she was initially inspired by Smith's sweet creations when creating Phlur's newest fragrance. "I'm lactose intolerant," she reveals, but she can't ignore how scrumptious Smith's concoctions look on her feed—so she decided to create an equally delectable fragrance for Phlur's surprise August 1 drop. Introducing Heavy Cream, a milky hair and body mist that's just as appetizing as Smith's baked goods.

As its name suggests, the new fragrance is heavy on milk and sugar. It's a classic gourmand with notes of marshmallow, vanilla mousse, salted caramel, and coconut cream, but it also has hints of lemon sugar, orange, and jasmine blossom that give the juice a subtle citrus-floral touch. Imagine bottling one of Smith's homemade lemon glazed donuts—that's Heavy Cream. I also imagine it's how I'd smell after spending an afternoon in a patisserie (or Smith's kitchen), the scents of freshly made dough and frosting clinging to my skin.

And because it's a hair and body mist, you can spray as much as you please without fear of smelling too syrupy. FYI, body mists evaporate faster than eau de parfum, due to their lower concentration of oils. I've been giving myself a very generous spritz of Heavy Cream each morning, and I've had multiple people (including my fiancé, who's beauty-editor trained at this point) ask what scent I'm wearing.

Dessert-inspired scents are certainly trending (Sabrina Carpenter also just launched a perfume that's sweet as cherry pie), and Phlur is known for launching instant classics that rack up waitlists of thousands. The brand's Missing Person Eau de Parfum , for instance, sold out within five hours of its 2022 launch. All things considered, I expect Heavy Cream to absolutely soar among #PerfumeTok. Just like watching Smith make Cinnamon Toast Crunch from scratch, it's addictive.

