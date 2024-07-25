Sabrina Carpenter Just Cosigned This "Polarizing" Fragrance Note With Her Newest Perfume Launch

Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to transform one of the most polarizing perfume notes into the scent of the summer. I'm not surprised in the slightest, as the pop star has inspired more than a few viral beauty moments of late. Beauty fans are dying to re-create her signature pink blush, wispy curtain bangs (the term " Sabrina Carpenter bangs " has 12.2 million views on TikTok), and now… get ready for everyone you know to wear a cherry perfume . Introducing Cherry Baby, the singer's third fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty.

Cherry is certainly one of the more acquired-taste scents in the world of fragrance, as some find it way too sweet (almost cough syrup–y). However, when done right, it's heaven. Of course, Carpenter understood the assignment, pairing the fruity note with vanilla orchid, cashmere wood, plum nectar, and brown sugar for a sensual, juicy fragrance that smells so damn inviting.

“I wanted this fragrance to be bold and flirty while also feeling sophisticated and timeless,” Carpenter says in a press release, and I'd say it totally passes that vibe check. You know those fragrances that feel sultry yet playful, elegant yet unexpected? That's Cherry Baby to a T.

(Image credit: Scent Beauty)

This isn't the first time the singer has ventured into gourmand perfume territory. Carpenter previously launched two dessert-inspired fragrances: Sweet Tooth , a true gourmand with notes of marshmallow, coconut milk, whipped cream, and sugar; and Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream , a subtler take on the sweeter scent with dark chocolate bean, caramelized amber, orange blossom, and sandalwood. Cherry Baby represents her foray into fruity gourmands, and I suspect beauty fans will go buck wild for the enchanting scent—especially when they find out it's tagged at just $30.

The dreamy cherry scent is currently available on Carpenter's new website, fragrancesbysabrina.com, and will extend to retailers like Amazon and Walmart beginning in August. I'd suggest shopping the elixir while you still can—like the rest of Carpenter's beauty essentials, this one will likely reach cult status in a snap.

Shop Sabrina Carpenter Fragrances

Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum $30 SHOP NOW

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum $30 SHOP NOW

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum $30 SHOP NOW

More Fruity Gourmands We Adore

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum $405 SHOP NOW Key notes: Black cherry, tonka bean, almond We can't discuss cherry perfumes without mentioning this cult-favorite Tom Ford number. It's the fragrance that arguably gave cherry perfume its "polarizing" reputation—you either can't stand it or are deeply obsessed. (I'm the latter, FWIW.)

The 7 Virtues Cherry Ambition Eau De Parfum $32 SHOP NOW Key notes: Cherry, saffron, vanilla Another cherry elixir, this sugary-sweet perfume will make you smell like freshly baked cherry pie.

Ellis Brooklyn Apple Love Eau De Parfum $110 SHOP NOW Key notes: Red apple, sugar cane, vanilla Madagascar This fragrance smells like a rich candy apple in the best way—so juicy and sweet. I fell in love at first whiff.

Phlur Apricot Privée Eau De Parfum $99 SHOP NOW Key notes: Apricot, plum, tonka, sandalwood, jasmine If you gravitate toward floral scents, you must have this complex fruity-floral in your collection.

Byredo Rouge Chaotique Eau De Parfum $375 SHOP NOW Key notes: Blackcurrant, bergamot, plum, praline Blackcurrant adds a fresh juiciness, while plum and praline add a syrupy component that's still so sophisticated. It's a total date-night scent, if you ask me.

Korres Cashmere Kumquat Eau De Toilette $58 SHOP NOW Key notes: Kumquat, jasmine, almond, vanilla, cashmere Warm yet fresh, this scent is so elegant. It's lightweight, too, so you can practically bathe in it without overpowering your senses.

Noyz Unmute Eau De Parfum $85 SHOP NOW Key notes: Black plum, ceylon cinnamon, pistachio, Madagascar vanilla This fragrance expertly balances sweet and smoky—like a bourbon vanilla of sorts. I thought I wasn't a vanilla-fragrance person until I found myself reaching for it regularly.

Ariana Grande Sweet Like Candy Eau De Parfum $60 SHOP NOW Key notes: Blackberry, pear, marshmallow, vanilla, crème de cassis Ariana Grande's Cloud fragrance might win in terms of TikTok virality, but do not sleep on this fruity gourmand, please! It smells irresistibly yummy, like candied fruit.