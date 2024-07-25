Sabrina Carpenter Just Cosigned This "Polarizing" Fragrance Note With Her Newest Perfume Launch
Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to transform one of the most polarizing perfume notes into the scent of the summer. I'm not surprised in the slightest, as the pop star has inspired more than a few viral beauty moments of late. Beauty fans are dying to re-create her signature pink blush, wispy curtain bangs (the term "Sabrina Carpenter bangs" has 12.2 million views on TikTok), and now… get ready for everyone you know to wear a cherry perfume. Introducing Cherry Baby, the singer's third fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty.
Cherry is certainly one of the more acquired-taste scents in the world of fragrance, as some find it way too sweet (almost cough syrup–y). However, when done right, it's heaven. Of course, Carpenter understood the assignment, pairing the fruity note with vanilla orchid, cashmere wood, plum nectar, and brown sugar for a sensual, juicy fragrance that smells so damn inviting.
“I wanted this fragrance to be bold and flirty while also feeling sophisticated and timeless,” Carpenter says in a press release, and I'd say it totally passes that vibe check. You know those fragrances that feel sultry yet playful, elegant yet unexpected? That's Cherry Baby to a T.
This isn't the first time the singer has ventured into gourmand perfume territory. Carpenter previously launched two dessert-inspired fragrances: Sweet Tooth, a true gourmand with notes of marshmallow, coconut milk, whipped cream, and sugar; and Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream, a subtler take on the sweeter scent with dark chocolate bean, caramelized amber, orange blossom, and sandalwood. Cherry Baby represents her foray into fruity gourmands, and I suspect beauty fans will go buck wild for the enchanting scent—especially when they find out it's tagged at just $30.
The dreamy cherry scent is currently available on Carpenter's new website, fragrancesbysabrina.com, and will extend to retailers like Amazon and Walmart beginning in August. I'd suggest shopping the elixir while you still can—like the rest of Carpenter's beauty essentials, this one will likely reach cult status in a snap.
Shop Sabrina Carpenter Fragrances
More Fruity Gourmands We Adore
Key notes: Black cherry, tonka bean, almond
We can't discuss cherry perfumes without mentioning this cult-favorite Tom Ford number. It's the fragrance that arguably gave cherry perfume its "polarizing" reputation—you either can't stand it or are deeply obsessed. (I'm the latter, FWIW.)
Key notes: Cherry, saffron, vanilla
Another cherry elixir, this sugary-sweet perfume will make you smell like freshly baked cherry pie.
Key notes: Red apple, sugar cane, vanilla Madagascar
This fragrance smells like a rich candy apple in the best way—so juicy and sweet. I fell in love at first whiff.
Key notes: Apricot, plum, tonka, sandalwood, jasmine
If you gravitate toward floral scents, you must have this complex fruity-floral in your collection.
Key notes: Blackcurrant, bergamot, plum, praline
Blackcurrant adds a fresh juiciness, while plum and praline add a syrupy component that's still so sophisticated. It's a total date-night scent, if you ask me.
Key notes: Kumquat, jasmine, almond, vanilla, cashmere
Warm yet fresh, this scent is so elegant. It's lightweight, too, so you can practically bathe in it without overpowering your senses.
Key notes: Black plum, ceylon cinnamon, pistachio, Madagascar vanilla
This fragrance expertly balances sweet and smoky—like a bourbon vanilla of sorts. I thought I wasn't a vanilla-fragrance person until I found myself reaching for it regularly.
Key notes: Blackberry, pear, marshmallow, vanilla, crème de cassis
Ariana Grande's Cloud fragrance might win in terms of TikTok virality, but do not sleep on this fruity gourmand, please! It smells irresistibly yummy, like candied fruit.
Key notes: Mandarin, raspberry, blackcurrant, marshmallow, Chantilly cream
This fragrance is delicate and airy yet is grounded in a warm, musky base. The brand compares it to a pastry, a "mille-feuille of sweetness and crunchiness." I definitely agree with that assessment!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
I'm a Baby New Yorker—These 12 Perfumes Help Me Channel "NYC It Girl" Energy
What I'm wearing uptown and downtown.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Want a Pre-Fall Glow-Up, so I'm Snagging These On-Sale Ulta Beauty Items While I Can
Tried-and-true products to level up my routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This French Perfume Makes Me Smell Like a Garden Fairy, and It's 30% Off RN
It's the epitome of elegance.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This TikTok-Viral Scent Is Flying Off Amazon Shelves Faster Than You Can Say "Prime Day"
It garners attention.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Patrick Ta's Secret for Plump, Juicy Lips? Oh, Just This $5 Drugstore Hero
And it's on sale.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Asked Ashley Graham to Fill My Ulta Shopping Cart—Her Recs Did Not Disappoint
I now have eight new staples.
By Jamie Schneider
-
"Please Please Please!" I Need All 21 of Sabrina Carpenter's Fave Beauty Products
"I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste…"
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
ICYWW—Here's What 3 Beauty Editors Carry in Their Workbags 24/7
Editors always come prepared.
By Maya Thomas