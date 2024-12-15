The Experts Have Spoken—These Are the Perfume Trends That Will Dominate in 2025

Fragrance is such a personal thing. What works for one person might not work for another, which is why, as a beauty editor, I try not to buy into perfume trends too much. That being said, one thing I do like to know is what perfume notes will be trending. I know what you're thinking, what's the difference between the two? Let me put it this way, vanilla notes have been incredibly popular this year, and while I've been wearing a lot of sweet, sugary perfumes with strong hints of vanilla throughout, my best friend has been favouring woody, earthy perfumes with subtle bases of vanilla and musk. The beautiful thing about fragrance is that you can tailor the trends to make them work for you.

Not only that, but I love to know what kinds of perfumes will be trending in the upcoming months. Will perfume oils continue to be popular? Will body mists be making a comeback? Or will we see the rise of more intense extrait perfumes?

In order to answer my questions, I decided to reach out to none other than Emma South, fragrance and lifestyle expert at one of my favourite fragrance brands, Jo Malone London. I asked South what perfume trends she thinks will dominate in 2025, and her answers have me incredibly excited for the season ahead. So, if you're a perfume lover like me, keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

4 of the Biggest Perfume Trends to Try in 2025:

1. Tutti Frutti

At the end of 2024, I noticed a resurgence in fruity perfumes. In particular, cherry notes. Tom Ford's Lost Cherry was doing the rounds on social media and newer launches (such as Sabrina Carpenter's viral Cherry Baby perfume) were following suit. So, I wasn't surprised to hear that this trend is set to grow next year. "Stone fruits such as cherry, nectarine and peach will continue to glisten and in 2025 even more edible notes will play leading roles in the perfumery kitchen," says South. "Scarlet Poppy has been a rising star for us over the last year, partly down to its delectable yet elegant blend of barley, tonka and hints of cherry from the heliotrope base."

There are so many luxury, stone fruit-based perfumes out there, but this trend doesn't have to cost you a fortune. Yep, high-street favourites such as Zara and & Other Stories also have a delicious range of cherry and peach fragrances for £30 and under.

If you don't want something overly sweet, look for fruity notes that have been paired with woody, earthy aromas. These notes will give your fragrance a more sophisticated feel and are perfect for wearing all year round.

Shop the Trend:

2. Layer Up

Niche perfume brands have grown in popularity over the past few years, with more and more of us wanting to move away from mainstream fragrances and lean into those more unique scents. That being said, niche perfume brands can sometimes set you back a small fortune, so an easier way to create your own personal fragrance is by layering your own scents with one another.

"Curating a scent wardrobe to see you through all seasons, moods and occasions has become de rigueur, not simply a flight of fancy for the fragrance obsessive," says South. "Importantly, just as our wardrobes express our personal style, scent choices will follow suit. 2024 has had a preoccupation with ‘most-complimented’ fragrances, and whilst compliments are always welcome, security in your own taste is paramount. Confidence is growing with layering scents together and we predict this will burgeon in 2025."

Not sure where to start? I always recommend trying a vanilla-based perfume and layering a different scent on top, as vanilla pairs nicely with a range of notes. Light, delicate, slightly musky scents also make a nice starting point. Then, think about other notes you are drawn to. Do you like something fresh and fruity, or are florals more your thing? Once you figure that out, you can have lots of fun playing around with different fragrance combinations.

Shop the Trend:

3. Go Gourmand

As a sweet perfume lover, I was delighted to hear that gourmand notes will continue to grow in popularity as we enter 2025. "The appetite for gourmand shows no signs of being sated," says South. "We wake up in the new year to the scent of coffee found in the base of a majestic new [Jo Malone] fragrance launch called 'Taif Rose'."

Coffee, vanilla, honey and caramel are just a few gourmand notes that have dominated the perfume scene this year, and although there are plenty of sickly sweet options out there, there are also lots of surprisingly grown up gourmand scents to choose from.

From Tom Ford's Vanilla Sex to Dolce and Gabbana's Devotion and Victoria Beckham Beauty's 21:50 Rêverie, we've been spoilt for choice this season, and from the sounds of it, next year there will be plenty more gourmand fragrances to sink our teeth into.

Shop the Trend:

4. Don't Forget Your Hair

From scented shower gels to luxury body lotions and even designer deodorants, there are lots of different ways to wear your chosen scent in 2025. However, one product you might be forgetting is a hair mist.

"Hair mists will be trending as they offer multiple benefits for the wearer," explains South. "For many, the hair has long been a favoured place for a spritz; hair holds scent particularly well, releasing fragrance with movement instead of heat which increases the overall longevity. At Jo Malone London, the hair mist formulas are nourishing with argan kernel oil and pro vitamin B5, adding strength, shine and, of course, scent."

Not only do these mists increase the longevity of your chosen fragrance, but they are also a much more affordable way of trying out a designer perfume. Take Baccarat Rouge 540, for example. A 70ml bottle will set you back a cool £245, whereas the 70ml hair mist is only £75. Plus, as mentioned by South, many hair mists come with added benefits to strengthen and add shine. I'll definitely be adding one of these products to my perfume collection.

Shop the Trend: