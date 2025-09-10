Balenciaga Just Dropped 10 Wildly Expensive-Smelling Perfumes—Including One "Forgotten" Bottle From 1947

Here are my thoughts at first whiff.

Balenciaga Fragrance Collection
(Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

All fragrances create a sense of escape, but the best ones (well, at least in my opinion) catapult you to an entirely different era. The Sunset Strip in the '70s. The powder room of a Parisian speakeasy in the '50s. An early 1900s villa nestled in the snowy Austrian Alps. Balenciaga's newest fragrance (one of 10, I should specify) teleports you right to Cristóbal Balenciaga's 1947 showroom, where the founder introduced Le Dix, the Maison's first-ever fragrance. It took 15 years for House archivists to finally rediscover the 78-year-old perfume relic, but once it did, the brand decided to re-create the bottle in its exact form—down to the hand-tied cotton ribbon. And starting today, you can officially snag that slice of fashion history for your own vanity.

Balenciaga&#039;s new fragrance collection

The original Le Dix in its 1947 packaging

(Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Le Dix is the definition of an olfactory time capsule; even its name, which translates to “the 10” in French, is a nod to the original Balenciaga Couture salon on 10 Avenue George V. Yet the juice inside is both nostalgic and unexpected, paying homage to the original icon while elevating it for today's sophisticated fragrance consumer. For example, it combines the blend's signature iris absolute with violet leaf and high-tech isolated iris aldehydes to amp up that vintage, powdery feel, as well as incense essential oils (a through line in the entire collection) to add a spicy, smoky complexity. Powdery perfumes—ones that arguably smell like a bullet of matte red lipstick—are on the rise among younger fragranceheads, especially as sticky-sweet gourmand scents risk overexposure. To them, these scents feel not old-fashioned but new and fresh—and Le Dix is arguably at the helm, transforming what it means to smell rich.

The rest of Balenciaga's fragrance collection follows a similar structure, taking heritage elements and adding a dash of something unexpected—from oxidized rose to black mascara. Rest assured, there's a gorgeous blend to meet every scent preference—whether your tastes lean floral, marine, green, gourmand, or something in between (though I have a few personal favorites). Find them all below, along with my own honest takes.

Explore More:
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸