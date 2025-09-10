Balenciaga Just Dropped 10 Wildly Expensive-Smelling Perfumes—Including One "Forgotten" Bottle From 1947

All fragrances create a sense of escape, but the best ones (well, at least in my opinion) catapult you to an entirely different era. The Sunset Strip in the '70s. The powder room of a Parisian speakeasy in the '50s. An early 1900s villa nestled in the snowy Austrian Alps. Balenciaga's newest fragrance (one of 10, I should specify) teleports you right to Cristóbal Balenciaga's 1947 showroom, where the founder introduced Le Dix, the Maison's first-ever fragrance. It took 15 years for House archivists to finally rediscover the 78-year-old perfume relic, but once it did, the brand decided to re-create the bottle in its exact form—down to the hand-tied cotton ribbon. And starting today, you can officially snag that slice of fashion history for your own vanity.
Le Dix is the definition of an olfactory time capsule; even its name, which translates to “the 10” in French, is a nod to the original Balenciaga Couture salon on 10 Avenue George V. Yet the juice inside is both nostalgic and unexpected, paying homage to the original icon while elevating it for today's sophisticated fragrance consumer. For example, it combines the blend's signature iris absolute with violet leaf and high-tech isolated iris aldehydes to amp up that vintage, powdery feel, as well as incense essential oils (a through line in the entire collection) to add a spicy, smoky complexity. Powdery perfumes—ones that arguably smell like a bullet of matte red lipstick—are on the rise among younger fragranceheads, especially as sticky-sweet gourmand scents risk overexposure. To them, these scents feel not old-fashioned but new and fresh—and Le Dix is arguably at the helm, transforming what it means to smell rich.
The rest of Balenciaga's fragrance collection follows a similar structure, taking heritage elements and adding a dash of something unexpected—from oxidized rose to black mascara. Rest assured, there's a gorgeous blend to meet every scent preference—whether your tastes lean floral, marine, green, gourmand, or something in between (though I have a few personal favorites). Find them all below, along with my own honest takes.
Balenciaga
Twenty Four Seven Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Vanilla absolute, amber, musk
Twenty Four Seven is like the white T-shirt of fragrance, as I'm told at a brand preview. It's warm, woody, and subtly sweet, and offers comfort with every spritz. True to its name, as it's a perfume that transforms with every hour. Those captivating notes really bloom differently on the skin as day turns to night.
Balenciaga
Muscara Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Ambrette seed absolute, iris accord
Twist my arm, and I'd tell you Muscara is my all-time favorite of the bunch. At first whiff, it really does smell just like a coat of inky pigment (polished and powdery) but has an unmistakably sultry dry-down, just like a bold set of sky-high flutters.
Balenciaga
100% Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Rosa Damascena essences
This floral scent is entirely made up of roses. But it's not one-dimensional. No, it isolates unique aspects of the traditional bloom, such as 100% "oxidized rose," for a slightly metallic edge.
Balenciaga
No Comment Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Spanish cypress oil, green synthetic molecules
Arguably the most lightweight blend of the collection is No Comment, which is quite literally a breath of fresh air. Its green, pine needle-like quality evokes quiet confidence, hence the name that speaks for itself.
Another fragrance on the fresher side is Getaria, which is inspired by Cristóbal's birthplace, a historic fishing town on the Urola coast of Spain. The fragrance is like a refreshing, sparkling ocean breeze—salty, sun-drenched, and slightly spicy.
Balenciaga
To Be Confirmed Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Kimono tulip accord, silver needle tea
You know those fragrances that smell even more delectable as the day goes on? That's to Be Confirmed to a T. Its exclusive kimono tulip accord, crafted from night-blooming flower extracts, has an alluring ambiguity. It also calls upon a CO2 extraction of Chinese tea leaves for a note inspired by a precious mug of steamed silver needle tea. The result? A scent you can't quite put your finger on, but a stunning scent all the same.
Balenciaga
Extra Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Pink pepper, black pepper oil
Spicy fragrance lovers, this one's for you. It's vibrant, warm, and invigorating. This blend is positively sizzling.
Balenciaga
Cristóbal Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Assafi oud essence, patchouli, oak moss
When a fragrance is named after the House’s founder, you know it's going to be nothing short of iconic. Oud is a particularly precious fragrance ingredient (famously dubbed "liquid gold") with an earthy, sweet, animalic essence that just screams wealth. It only makes sense to include it here in the treasured tribute of Cristóbal.
Incense is the thread that ties the entire collection together (it's featured in every single fragrance blend), but here, its allure is emphasized tenfold. Deeply rich and aromatic, Incense Perfumum leaves a stunning scent trail of gentle, swirling smoke and luminous resins that feels at once bold, mysterious, and grounding.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.