Is anyone else swerving social media at the moment in a bid to avoid everyone else's holiday pictures? I don't know about you, but whenever I look at Instagram or TikTok, it seems as if everyone is having a "Euro summer", whilst I'm stuck at my desk, enjoying the heatwave from my laptop (not). That being said, as a beauty editor, I know the power of the best perfumes, and there's no denying that a holiday scent can transport you to whatever destination you desire. Creamy coconut, tropical tiare flower and lively lemon are just some of my favourite summer fragrance notes, and this season, there's a wide range of luxury scents that scream "out of office".
These holiday perfumes are so good that one spritz has me feeling as if I've been whisked away to crystal-blue waters and white-sand beaches, all without an airport security queue in sight. Dior, Miu Miu, Loewe and more; I urge everyone to have these summer scents on their radar. So, whether you're jetting off to that sought-after destination or simply getting the Tube to the office and need a bit of escapism, keep scrolling for the standout fragrances of the season and the destinations they'd smell right at home in.
The Best Holiday Perfumes of 2026
1. Miu Miu Fleur de Lait X Milos
From its quaint fishing villages to the famous moonlike landscape of Sarakiniko Beach, Milos has overtaken Mykonos as the Greek island to know about this summer. An It-girl destination deserves an It-girl fragrance, and for me, that has to be Miu Miu Fleur de Lait. Not only does the blue-and-white bottle exude Grecian charm, but the soft, summery scent feels as serene as the scenery in which I plan to wear it. Juicy notes of mango are grounded by velvety osmanthus and creamy coconut milk. The result is a sweet, subtle, whipped delight that settles on the skin and whispers promises of warmer days.
Shop Miu Miu Fleur de Lait:
Miu Miu
Fleur De Lait Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Mango, osmanthus, coconut milk
2. Jo Malone London Frangipani Flower X Bali
If you're looking further afield to the beaches of Bali, let this Jo Malone London perfume be your sign to book that flight. Frangipani Flower is a delicious concoction of lemon, ylang-ylang, frangipani and sandalwood. It's the kind of perfume that immediately grounds you in a warm, calming embrace. It's tropical, fresh and luscious thanks to its citrusy, floral aroma, but it has this comforting undertone that'll make you never want to come home.