"A Vanilla That Is Anything But"—This New Fragrance Is an Ode to Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband

Henry Rose, the genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfieffer, just launched its latest scent. And when I say, "just," I mean it. It went live today, but it won't be available to shop everywhere until tomorrow (more on that in a minute).

The new fragrance is simply titled, "Dave," and it's inspired by Pfeiffer's husband, David E. Kelley. The two have been married since 1993. Described as "a vanilla that is anything but 'vanilla,'" it combines fragrance notes like...yes, vanilla...but also tonka bean and cocoa shell. It's warm, intimate, and alluring—a modern and altogether toasty take on a traditional vanilla perfume.

I was lucky enough to connect with Pfeiffer ahead of the launch to talk more about her inspiration for the scent, whether it has more going-out or cozy-night-in vibes, and how she likes to layer it with other fragrances. Keep scrolling to get your exclusive look at this editor-approved launch (and snag a bottle before it sells out).

The New Fragrance:

Henry Rose Dave Eau De Parfum $120 SHOP NOW Fragrance family: Warm gourmand Notes: Chantilly vanilla, tonka bean, cocoa shell The fragrance industry is full of complicated and conspicuous names for its scents. Henry Rose's "Dave," on the other hand, is refreshingly simple. Then, there are its warm and inviting notes like vanilla, tonka bean, and cocoa shell. It's a fragrance that feels honest, intimate, inviting—funnily enough, all the things you want to feel in a long-term relationship. This isn't the first time Pfeiffer found fragrance inspiration in her personal life. Jake's House Eau de Parfum ($120) was inspired by her grandfather, Jake, and the fresh, clean scent of his North Dakota home. Oh, how I love a scent that has a story...

The Inspiration:

Michelle Pfeiffer pictured with her and husband David Kelly in the '90s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How did you go about crafting a fragrance that encapsulated the essence of a person (and not just any person, but your husband)?

"David loves it when I wear vanilla! And I knew I wanted this fragrance to defy the stereotypes of a more ordinary vanilla scent. It needed to have depth and duality, which our perfumer Pascal Gaurin so beautifully accomplished by combining chantilly vanilla with tonka bean and cocoa shell.

David is a storyteller, and like any great story, Dave has some unexpected twists. It’s a rich, layered vanilla that’s anything but."

Creating a fragrance in honor of your partner is the best gift I can think of (and right in time for Valentine's Day). Is this fragrance your new go-to or is it something you'll reserve for special occasions?

"For years I tended to stick with one or two signature scents at a time, but since launching Henry Rose, I’ve embraced the concept of a fragrance wardrobe. Because I’m always testing new formulas or experimenting with different layering combinations, I now prefer to choose my fragrance based on my mood or what I’m doing on any given day, just as we do with our clothes or our makeup.

Dave is beautiful for a special night out, but just as good for a relaxing night in. It’s sophisticated and bold, yet also really comforting and familiar, so it’s very versatile in that regard."

I know a lot of people love layering Henry Rose fragrances. Are there any other Henry Rose fragrances you'd consider using in combination with Dave?

"We work with a much more limited ingredient palette than typical fragrances in order to meet the strict criteria of both EWG and Cradle to Cradle, so all of our fragrances actually play very nicely with each other. I always like to seek out scents with a bit of contrast when layering.

For Dave, my current favorite layering combinations are with Flora Carnivora, which creates a more spicy floral gourmand, and Windows Down, which is a fresh citrus that really complements Dave’s gourmand notes."

Where to Shop:

This fragrance is available exclusively on the Sephora app until tomorrow, January 28, when it hits both the Sephora and Henry Rose websites. (You can sign up for the brand's waitlist here). In the meantime, I suggest heading to the Sephora app to snag a bottle before it sells out because this has high signature scent potential.

