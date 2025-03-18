5000 People Have Waited for This Cool-Girl Fragrance Brand’s Latest Drop—It’s Officially Here

"Oh my god, what perfume are you wearing?" is a question that gives me a special sort of high. Not that I select my fragrances based on any sort of validation (although I'll gladly take any opportunity to gush over my current collection), but when someone literally stops you in your tracks to ask for your scent, that's when you know you have something good—really good.

Whenever this happens, there's a 90% chance I'm wearing DedCool—namely, Xtra Milk. The cult-favorite skin scent is a musky, amber-y concoction meant to smell like you, but better, and it blooms differently on everyone. Still, multiple people I know, from fellow editors to friends I've influenced, have received myriad "You smell incredible!" compliments whenever they're donning the DedCool magic. So when the brand announced a shiny new addition to the beloved Milk lineup, I expected nothing short of pandemonium among the fragrance-obsessed.

And, well, I was absolutely right—the mystery fragrance garnered a waitlist of 5000+ people ahead of its launch, and today, the secret's finally out. Introducing Mochi Milk, the delicious, cool-girl blend giving my daily spritz of Xtra Milk a run for its money. If you're craving an "IYKYK" scent that attracts compliments (*raises both hands*), I suggest perusing all the details below.

DedCool Mochi Milk Eau De Parfum $30 SHOP NOW Key notes: Marshmallow, peach nectar, enveloping incense, sweet rice milk, vanilla bean, jasmine petals, Australian sandalwood, sensual amber, white musk

What does DedCool Mochi Milk Smell Like?

Mochi Milk is DedCool's first true gourmand scent, but rest assured for all my musky fragrance lovers, it's not overly sweet. While some dessert-inspired fragrances smother your senses with cake batter and caramel drizzle (which can be delightful, FWIW, if it's done in an elevated way), Mochi Milk is decidedly softer. Its base of amber and white musk is identical to Xtra Milk, a fresh and clean skin scent that plays nice with any perfume combination you can dream of, and I'd consider Mochi Milk equally bright. The difference lies in its light dusting of vanilla, rice milk, marshmallow, and peach nectar, all of which give the scent extra creaminess—to essentially put the "milk" in Mochi Milk.

"Creamy" (not "sweet") is actually exactly how I'd describe the brand new scent. There's a familiarity, a softness that blooms on the skin with each spritz and feels like the fragrance equivalent of a warm, comforting hug. And just like a decadent dessert, this is a perfume I genuinely crave: Over the past ten days I've worn it, I've found myself sniffing the cuff of my sweater to revel in its softness.

How long does DedCool perfume last?

Xtra Milk reacts with your own skin chemistry for a scent that's totally unique to you, so I do find that it fades after a few hours (or I just become nose-blind to its familiarity, which could be 100% true). I usually top it off with another spritz throughout the day if I want the juice to have more of an impact, but with Mochi Milk, one application is definitely all I need. It does become softer throughout the day, but those creamy, pillowy notes are still very much present (I'd argue they get even better with wear). If anything, I'll spray myself with the brand's Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance to strengthen the juice without overpowering those softer, sweeter notes.

Is DedCool Mochi Milk worth it?

I knew any new launch from DedCool would amass quite an impressive waitlist—especially when it's an addition to the brand's cult favorite Milk family—but Mochi Milk has totally surpassed my expectations. It's comforting, warm, creamy, and bright—exactly what I look for in a non-overpowering gourmand scent.

Also of note: It's pretty versatile for a dessert-inspired blend. I usually reserve gourmand perfumes for date nights since there's something inherently sultry about a chocolatey, honey-dipped confection (and I don't typically love to smell like a frosted sugar cookie at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday morning), but I find Mochi Milk soft enough for daily wear—hence why I've been spraying it non-stop since copping a sample two weeks ago! It's cloying and heady when you want it to be yet delicate enough for those who prefer a you-but-better dry-down. Rich and smooth yet captivatingly mysterious—that's the definition of a cool girl's gourmand, don't you think?

