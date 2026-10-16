Exclusive: Chanel's New Short Film Offers a Rare Look at the Making of the Iconic Chanel N.5 Fragrance

Chanel N°5 is one of the (if not the most) iconic perfumes in the world. Created by perfumer Ernest Beaux in 1921 at the behest of Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, it was, and still is, the House's signature scent. Over a hundred years later, it's entranced celebrities and beauty editors alike (it was even Marilyn Monroe's fragrance of choice; when asked what she wore to bed, the actress famously quipped, "Why, Chanel N°5, of course"). Today, one bottle is sold every 30 seconds, thanks to an undeniably elegant blend of rose, jasmine, and aldehydes.
Chanel has offered Who What Wear exclusive access to a new short film, featuring House ambassador Margot Robbie and Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge. Timed to the jasmine harvest, the film offers a rare glimpse of the House's precious flower fields in Grasse, France—commonly referred to as the perfume capital of the world. Together, Robbie and Polge discuss the craftsmanship, creativity, and legacy of the iconic perfume. Notably, it reveals that up to 1000 jasmine flowers go into every 30 ml bottle of Chanel N°5. Ahead, get an exclusive look.
Watch Chanel's Exclusive Short Film
The Mul family, fifth-generation flower growers, help cultivate the flowers used in the production of Chanel N°5—the most important of which are rose and jasmine.
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The only part of the jasmine plant that's used in the production of the perfume is the petals, and they must be hand-picked, which is a painstaking process. Polge confirms that over 1000 flowers are used in a single 30 ml bottle of Chanel N°5.
"I think both a perfumer and an actress are doing a similar thing in different ways," Robbie says. "It's emotional storytelling. It's a little bit of an invisible personal signature. I find it really helpful to pick a fragrance for every character I play. I find scent to be very transportive." We wonder what character wore Chanel N°5...
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