When I Want to Smell Like a Chic, French Woman, This Is the Perfume I Reach For

Anyone that knows me will know that I love sweet, sugary fragrances. Any perfume with notes of vanilla, caramel or candy floss is immediately a winner in my eyes. That being said, this year I made it my mission to find a signature scent that didn't fall into this category. Although I'm a huge fan of gourmand scents, I wanted to add a perfume to my collection that had a woodier, earthier base. Why, I hear you ask? I don't know about you, but I happen to think that this family of fragrances smell super chic and luxurious, and make a nice change from my usual, go-to perfumes.

I already had some brands in mind when looking for my new perfume, including Byredo, Le Labo and Jo Malone. However, after browsing the fragrance halls at the likes of Selfridges and Liberty, I stumbled across a scent from one of my favourite French perfume brands, and it was love at first sight. If you're wondering which brand I'm talking about, it's none other than Diptyque. I'm sure you've seen the perfume bottles all over your Instagram feeds thanks to the chic, monochrome packaging, and the fragrances smell just as luxurious as they look. So, which one did I go for? After giving lots of the bestsellers a try, I settled on Tam Dao, as one spritz had me feeling as if I was living my best Parisian life. Intrigued to know what it smells like? Keep on scrolling for all the info...

Diptyque Tam Dao Perfume Review

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

The Notes

First things first, what does this perfume actually smell like? This bestselling fragrance contains creamy sandalwood, woody cedar, fresh cypress and citrusy rosewood. It's refreshing, it's earthy and it's also a little bit spicy, which gives it that sensual touch. While I'm used to wearing perfumes that remind me of biting into a sugar-dusted donut, wearing this feels like sipping on a sparkling cocktail while holed up in a candlelight bar in the side streets of Paris.

I have tried my fair share of perfumes over the years, and it's safe to say that this is one of the most unique fragrances I have come across. In fact, ever since adding it to my collection, I have had multiple people come up to me and compliment me on the scent.

The Longevity

So, does this perfume last? As with most Diptyque perfumes I have tried, this scent definitely lingers on the skin. It's one of those fragrances that you spritz on your jumper and can still smell when getting changed at the end of the day. That being said, due to the lighter, more refreshing notes, it's not as strong as the brand's more musky scents such as Fleur de Peau or Oud Palao. Although I didn't have to top it up throughout the day, I did find that I needed a few extra sprays when heading out in the evening.

The Packaging

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

One of my favourite things about Diptyque perfumes (aside from the mouth-wateringly delicious notes) is the packaging. If I'm spending a lot of money on a perfume, I want it to look good when displayed on my dressing table, and this brand always delivers when it comes to chic-looking bottles. The monochrome packaging and signature circular logo instantly elevates the rest of my perfume collection, and I love using the bottle when out and about.

The Verdict

As with most high-end fragrances, this perfume certainly isn't cheap. A 50ml bottle will set you back £95, and although this is an investment, I would definitely say it's worth it. Not only does opening the fragrance feel like a luxury experience, but for me, the scent smells so much more expensive that it actually is. You don't need to use a lot to make an impact, so the bottle is bound to last you the long run, and in my opinion, this particular scent works all year round.

Shop Diptyque's Tam Dao Perfume:

Diptyque Paris Tam Dao Eau de Toilette £95 SHOP NOW If you're wanting to add a chic, everyday scent to your collection, then I highly recommend giving this a go.

Shop More Expensive-Smelling Fragrances:

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum £140 SHOP NOW Byredo is another chic perfume brand I'm obsessed with, and my favourite scent has to be Mojave Ghost thanks to notes of amber, cedarwood, and magnolia.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum £245 SHOP NOW If you're yet to try a fragrance from Parfums de Marly, what are you waiting for? This brand creates some of the most luxurious scents, and Valaya is a woody, floral perfume that is perfect for everyday.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum £168 SHOP NOW I'm sure you've all heard of this perfume, and for good reason. Not only is the packaging chic, but this warm, spicy scent will have you totally intoxicated.

Floral Street Black Lotus Eau de Parfum £68 SHOP NOW This is one of my favourite perfumes of all time when I want to turn heads.

Diptyque Paris Orphéon Eau de Parfum £153 SHOP NOW Another great option from Diptyque is Orphéon. Think notes of juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine.

Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum £150 SHOP NOW I don't usually like rose scents, but this one from Tom Ford smells so expensive.

Penhaligons Halfeti Eau de Parfum £195 SHOP NOW Halfeti from Penhaligons is another super unique, sensual scent, and I love saving this one for date nights.

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Eau de Parfum £86 SHOP NOW Malin + Goetz's signature scent features bergamot, plum, leather and amber.

Byredo Super Cedar Eau de Parfum £140 SHOP NOW If you like really woody scents, then you will love Super Cedar from Byredo, with notes of cedarwood, vetiver, and rose.





Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum £168 SHOP NOW If Santal 33 isn't your thing, I recommend Thé Noir 29. This smell so expensive thanks to bergamot, fig, cedarwood, vetiver and musk.





