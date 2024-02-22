I'm a Mom and CEO—Here's the Viral Supplement and Mood-Boosting Scent I Swear By

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lake & Skye; Courtesy of U Beauty; Courtesy of Laneige; Original illustration by: Yracema Rivas)

My favorite part about my getting-ready routine is spritzing on my favorite perfume. (ICYWW, my go-to and most complimented is the iconic Baccarat Rouge 540.) I think it's amazing how a little fragrance can make me feel so much more confident no matter the outfit I'm wearing. It turns out there's a reason for that: Smell is one of the most powerful senses.

No one understands the powerful, brain chemistry–altering properties of a scent better than Courtney Somer, the founder of natural fragrance and bodycare company Lake & Skye (named after her two daughters). "Scent takes a different pathway in your brain than other senses. It affects our memories, moods, and emotions," she explains to me. "It has an effect on everything from how we feel to how much we taste our food. People use scent to make themselves feel good and uplift their emotions."

Somer is well-versed in all things wellness (both mental and physical) and was passionate about it way before the popular TikTok trends and viral products we see today. "I went on over a decade to study everything from aromatherapy to reiki to meditation," she says. "I launched Lake & Skye with the intention of taking all of this knowledge and infusing it into products to bring out into the world."

Between body butter, body oil, perfume, candles, pillow spray, aromatic diffusers, and essential oils, there are countless ways to incorporate the uplifting properties of scent into your self-care routine. Keep reading to see all of Somer's wellness and beauty must-haves, including a viral supplement, a mood-boosting fragrance, and the lip mask she's never without.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $25 SHOP NOW "I started using this lip mask, and now I'll never go back. I keep it in my bathroom and my bag to use at all times, not just as an overnight treatment."

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om with Magnesium and L-Theanine for Relaxation + Sleep $42 SHOP NOW "This has gone viral lately, and for good reason. I'm a big believer in magnesium before bed for its calming effects. I'll mix this in some water in the evening. My kids love it, too."

Lake & Skye 11 11 Azure Eau de Parfum $98 SHOP NOW "My current go-to and our newest scent. I love the aquatic notes and how it works day or night. And most importantly, it's an instant mood booster."

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen $40 SHOP NOW "My go-to concealer. It has great coverage, can be used all over, and blends in super smoothly."

Westman Atelier Lit Up Glow Highlighter Stick $48 SHOP NOW "I've been using this light highlighter on my cheeks and lips. It's a great touch-up in between Zooms, too. And I'll use it as an eye shadow for nights out."

U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment $198 SHOP NOW "My skin has gotten so sensitive lately, so I've only been using a few key skin products. I really like using this overnight treatment a few times a week. My skin looks so soft and moisturized in the morning."

Armra Immune Revival $110 SHOP NOW "I started taking this powder formula about a month ago. It's easy to add to your routine and has so many benefits. I haven't gotten sick when everyone else has, so I plan to keep taking it."

Lake & Skye Orange Blossom & Bergamot Body Butter $48 SHOP NOW "I'm keeping everything moisturized this winter with this body butter. It has a thick (but not heavy) formula with just the right amount of scent, and I love the addition of magnesium."

Beekeeper's Naturals 100% Raw Bee Pollen Granules $24 SHOP NOW "I'm a big smoothie maker, and this ingredient is always included. It has protein, amino acids, and B vitamins, and it's another good product to keep immunity up."

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer $38 SHOP NOW "A must-have for long days. A friend turned me on to this product, and now it's a mainstay in my routine. I don't use a lot of makeup, but this helps keep everything in place all day in between the office and kids' carpools."

Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum $155 SHOP NOW "Guilty of over-tweezing in my younger years, I've been using this serum and seen real results."

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum $195 SHOP NOW "Since my skin has become sensitive, I've cut back on what products I use and try to use ones that multitask. This has vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, and it helps that it feels good and smells good, too."

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip $26 SHOP NOW "I've used this forever! It makes shaping and filling in your brows easy, and the color is spot-on."

Crown Affair The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel $42 SHOP NOW "A new addition to my hair routine. This helps keep the flyaways at bay and doesn't weigh my hair down."