The Future-Proof Beauty Products Keke Palmer, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Maude Apatow Swear By

ICYMI: Who What Wear is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Happy birthday to us! To prepare, we spent a lot of time reflecting on the last two decades and reviewing the biggest moments in fashion and beauty. Celebrity brands! Designer collections! High-low collabs! You name it, and we analyzed, sorted, and sifted it all into our first-ever special-edition print issue. It's major.
As part of our celebratory streak, we reconnected with three former Who What Wear digital cover stars—Keke Palmer, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Maude Apatow—to ask for their desert-island beauty products. These are their essentials, aka the future-proof items that they know they'll use for the next 20 years. Without further ado, scroll on to see their tried-and-true picks.
Keke Palmer
La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Double Dose Day & Night Intensive Treatment
La Roche-Posay
Mela B3 Double Dose Day & Night Intensive Treatment
Palmer's first pick is a dual-action French pharmacy serum. It targets discoloration (dark, sun, and age spots) and signs of aging. The secret is a trio of high-powered ingredients: Melasyl, Proxylane, and niacinamide. "Mela B3 Double Dose Treatment is a game changer for my routine. It really helps reduce my dark spots while keeping my skin fully hydrated," she says.
Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse
Creme of Nature
Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse
"The Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Hair Mousse is one of those products I keep coming back to because it makes styling so easy," Palmer says. "Whether I'm wearing my hair sleek, curly, or in a protective style, it helps give me the definition, softness, and shine I want without leaving my hair feeling weighed down. As someone who's constantly switching up my look, I love that it supports healthy-looking hair while delivering results."
Creed Carmina Eau de Parfum
CREED
Carmina Eau de Parfum
"A mini fragrance will always have a spot in my makeup bag because a great scent is the final touch that makes me feel like the best version of myself, no matter where I'm headed," she says. Palmer's favorite is Creed's Carmina Eau de Parfum. It's a sultry and sophisticated scent with notes of rose de mai and cashmere wood mingling on a warm base of amber and musk.
Sofia Richie Grainge
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Aquaphor
Healing Ointment
For Richie Grainge, there's no product more practical or versatile than the original Aquaphor Healing Ointment. You can use it on dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands, feet, and even minor cuts and burns. "This has been in my routine consistently for the past 15 years, and I can't imagine not having it for the next 20!" she says.
Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler
UNITE Hair
7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Richie Grainge also counts Unite's 7Seconds Leave-In Conditioner as a desert-island favorite. The "do it all" formula detangles, hydrates, adds shine, and protects against UV and heat damage. "This detangler works so well with my hair type and smells amazing. I don't know what I would do without it," she says.
Summer Fridays Flushed Lip Stain in Almond
Summer Fridays
Flushed Lip Stain 12hr Long-Lasting Lip Tint in Almond
It's only natural that the queen of TikTok would approve of a TikTok-viral beauty product, like Summer Fridays' Flushed Lip Stain. It offers lightweight, transfer-proof color. Richie Grainge loves the shade Almond (light, neutral brown): "Such a classic color! I love the fact that it looks so natural and is long-lasting."
Maude Apatow
Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Therabody
TheraFace Depuffing Wand Heat & Cold Eye Massager
Apatow approves of this hot-cold facial device. Use it interchangeably to reduce skin puffiness, improve radiance, and boost skin elasticity. It's so easy to toss in a carry-on or checked bag, which is why multiple Who What Wear beauty editors also consider it an SOS skin tool for soothing puffy, jet-lagged skin. "Using this tool first thing in the morning to de-puff has been such a game changer," she says.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Palette
A classic! An icon! A forever staple! Hourglass's Ambient Lighting Palette has been stashed securely in the makeup bags of beauty editors and celebrities (ahem, Apatow included) for years. "I am so obsessed with this palette," she says. "The colors are beautiful, subtle, and give you the perfect glow."
Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum
Last but not least, Apatow names Sofie Pavitt Face's Mandelic Clearing Serum as a must-have. It uses hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and 8% mandelic acid (the hero ingredient) to prevent breakouts, lock in moisture, and soothe irritation. She gives it the ultimate seal of approval: "This changed my skin and my life." Enough said.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.