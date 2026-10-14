The Future-Proof Beauty Products Keke Palmer, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Maude Apatow Swear By

The most timeless items, according to three Who What Wear cover stars.

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Maude Apatow&#039;s, Keke Palmer&#039;s, and Sofia Richie Grainge&#039;s Who What Wear covers.
(Image credit: Dana Trippe; Blair Caldwell; Jonny Marlow)
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ICYMI: Who What Wear is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Happy birthday to us! To prepare, we spent a lot of time reflecting on the last two decades and reviewing the biggest moments in fashion and beauty. Celebrity brands! Designer collections! High-low collabs! You name it, and we analyzed, sorted, and sifted it all into our first-ever special-edition print issue. It's major.

As part of our celebratory streak, we reconnected with three former Who What Wear digital cover stars—Keke Palmer, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Maude Apatow—to ask for their desert-island beauty products. These are their essentials, aka the future-proof items that they know they'll use for the next 20 years. Without further ado, scroll on to see their tried-and-true picks.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer on the digital cover of Who What Wear.

(Image credit: Blair Caldwell)

La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Double Dose Day & Night Intensive Treatment

Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse

Creed Carmina Eau de Parfum

Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge on the digital cover of Who What Wear.

(Image credit: Jonny Marlow)

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler

Summer Fridays Flushed Lip Stain in Almond

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow on the digital cover of Who What Wear.

(Image credit: Dana Trippe)

 Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.