The Best Beauty Tools of 2026

We consider beauty tools some of the biggest and best investments you can make. Whether you're after a megawatt allover glow, a shave that's closer than ever, or smoother and healthier hair, there's a device for that. Our 12 winners deliver the real results you're looking for.
Best LED Device
Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask
Inspired by medical-grade spa technology, this mask combines iQLED technology (red, blue, and deep infrared light) with cryotherapy to reduce the appearance of inflamed acne and fine lines. With three different chill levels, it tightens the under-eye area and reduces redness in record time.
Why experts love it: "LED therapy has solid evidence for collagen stimulation and inflammation reduction, but most at-home devices are either underpowered or uncomfortable to use consistently. This has therapeutic wavelengths at meaningful intensity, the fit is actually comfortable enough to wear for the recommended time, and it's designed for consistent use rather than sitting in a drawer after two tries. For someone wanting professional-grade LED at home, this delivers." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
"I use this all the time on my clients. The combination of cryotherapy and LED in a single device saves time and is a perfect habit stack. Also a great gift!" — Bridget Brager, Celebrity Hairstylist
"I love a multitasking device, and this one is incredibly well-thought-out. The light-blocking design makes such a difference because you can actually keep your eyes open and move around while using it, which makes it much more realistic for everyday use. It also combines multiple LED light settings to target different skin concerns—like breakouts, inflammation, and signs of aging—so it feels customizable depending on what your skin needs. The cooling technology is another standout feature because it helps de-puff, calm the skin, and make the treatment feel really soothing and refreshing overall." — Candace Marino, Founder of The L.A. Facialist
Best Hair Dryer
GHD Speed Hair Dryer
GHD's powerful dryer really delivers on its name. This "faster than the speed of light" dryer features the brand's Halo Dual-Airflow Technology for added speed without causing heat damage. Cool air surrounds the heated airflow, letting you really get to your roots while still protecting the scalp. It's a gentle yet even more effective way to dry your strands.
Best Multi-Styler
Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x
Dyson
Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-Styler
This updated take on Dyson's cult-loved Airwrap Styler is even better than the original, if that's possible. Featuring a stronger airflow for better curling and tighter wrapping around the barrel for extra definition, it's the update we didn't know we needed until we got it. The attachments are also extremely high-tech. They automatically adapt to the best heat and airflow settings for you specific hair type and remember them moving forward.
Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock testing Dyson's Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-Styler
Best At-Home Laser
Lyma Laser Pro
LYMA
Laser Pro Starter Kit
You don't want to miss our in-depth review of the Lyma Laser Pro, as that says it all about why we're obsessed with this beauty device. It might be a serious money investment, but it's one that's well worth it. The Lyma Laser Pro is the only at-home laser (besides the OG laser) that utilizes cold laser technology to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and dark spots. It's the original Lyma Laser's even more effective older sibling, covering more surface area and delivering even faster results.
Why experts love it: "This is not a casual purchase. It's an investment-level device. But low-level laser therapy has decades of clinical evidence for skin rejuvenation, and this is the first at-home device with the power output and wavelength to actually create cellular change rather than just surface effects. I'm skeptical of most at-home devices because they're underpowered to the point of uselessness. This isn't. If you're serious about noninvasive collagen stimulation and willing to commit to consistent use, this is the device to invest in." — Carbonari
"I'm usually very discerning when it comes to at-home devices, especially because so many overpromise and underdeliver, but this is one of the few that genuinely feels elevated and clinically minded. What stands out to me is that it focuses on true skin quality over quick, temporary results. With consistent use, I've seen improvements in things like texture, inflammation, overall tone, and skin resilience while also supporting long-term collagen production and healthier aging overall. It's also completely noninvasive and painless, which makes it much easier for people to stay consistent with compared to more aggressive devices." — Marino
Best Flat Iron
T3 Curling Straightener
T3
Curling Straightener 2-in-1 Styling Iron
T3 is a brand that's beloved by celebrity hairstylists and beauty editors alike, and this versatile styling iron truly does it all—curls, straightens, and creates effortless "off-duty supermodel" waves at the drop of a hat. Sure, it's an investment, but you're really saving money because of how many tools it combines into one. Girl math at its finest.
Why experts love it: "I love how versatile this tool is because it really functions as a true two-in-one styler. You can use it to create sleek straight styles, soft waves, or more polished curls without needing multiple hot tools cluttering your space. It gives smooth, refined results while still feeling gentler on the hair than many traditional styling tools." — Marino
Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing T3's Curling Straightener
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Best Curling Iron
Hot Tools
Pro Artist 24k Gold Collection Extended Barrel Curling Iron
Hot Tools' Pro Artist 24K Gold Extended Barrel Curling Iron gets points for effectiveness and affordability. It provides easier and faster styling thanks to the extended barrel, and the brand's 24-karat gold technology ensures speedy heating and consistent temperatures over the entirety of the hair. It allows you to style your hair faster and with less damage.
Why experts love it: "This extended barrel is perfect for anyone with long, thick hair. I recommend it to all my clients because it saves them time and makes getting ready easier." — Brager
Best Hairbrush
La Bonne Brosse N.02 The Care & Detangling Hairbrush
La Bonne Brosse
N.02 The Care & Detangling Hairbrush
La Bonne Brosse is definitely luxury priced but 100% worth the money. If you don't like smooth, shiny, frizz-free strands, then definitely stick with your drugstore brush, but you won't be sorry if you choose to invest in this. The universal N.02 Hairbrush is great for all hair types, is perfect for detangling, and smooths any flyaways without tugging on the hair too much.
Why experts love it: "A hairbrush is one of those things that seems like it wouldn't matter that much—at least to me—but after the first time I used this, I realized what I was missing. You feel like a princess when you use it, and it detangles my hair with little to no effort, causing less breakage, and makes your hair look healthier and shinier." — Lila Childs, Makeup Artist
Best Shower Filter
Qure Skincare Shower Filter
Qure Skincare
Shower Filter
Clearer skin and softer hair start in the shower. If you live in an area with hard water or you have sensitive skin, getting a shower filter is an absolute must. Qure's filter is a standout for us. It removes impurities from your water that can cause dryness, irritation, or stiff, brittle hair, and it meets NSF water-filtration standards.
Best Sculpting Device
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro