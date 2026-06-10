The Best Beauty Tools of 2026

Meet the tools and gadgets that are worth every penny.

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Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards best beauty tools of 2026.
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
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We consider beauty tools some of the biggest and best investments you can make. Whether you're after a megawatt allover glow, a shave that's closer than ever, or smoother and healthier hair, there's a device for that. Our 12 winners deliver the real results you're looking for.

Best LED Device

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask

Best Hair Dryer

GHD Speed Hair Dryer

Best Multi-Styler

Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock testing Dyson's Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-Styler

Best At-Home Laser

Lyma Laser Pro

Best Flat Iron

T3 Curling Straightener

Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing T3's Curling Straightener

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Best Curling Iron

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Extended Barrel Curling Iron

Best Hairbrush

La Bonne Brosse N.02 The Care & Detangling Hairbrush

Best Shower Filter

Qure Skincare Shower Filter

Best Sculpting Device

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro