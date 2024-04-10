7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black

published

As much as I love a good black bag, I must admit that I feel like I'm missing out on something when that's what I'm carrying around in the middle of spring (and summer, of course). This year more than ever, I'm already seeing a lot of non-black bags roaming the streets of basically every city on the map. Speaking from personal experience, I wear a lot of neutrals and one of my favorite things to do is pair them with accessories that are a bit more exciting. That said, some of the bag color trends out there right now are, in fact, neutrals, but they're interesting neutrals.

I take it that since you're here, you're probably interested in doing some bag shopping, and you've clearly come to the right place. Below, I'm highlighting the seven biggest handbag color trends on the market right now. I know that bags can be a significant investment, but I think that these particular color trends will stand the test of time, and I selected plenty of shoppable bags that you'll want to hang onto for years. Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with the color trends and shop my bag picks for each.

Burgundy

Perhaps the biggest color trend of 2024 thus far, it's no surprise that burgundy bags are popping up everywhere. Loewe and Bottega Veneta, in particular, are heavily invested in the color trend, which says a lot.

Burgundy Bottega Veneta bag

Pictured: Bottega Veneta bag

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Olive Green

Olive-green bags are a great alternative to camel or tan if you want something a little more unique but just as versatile. I think this color trend is just getting started and will soon be everywhere.

Olive green handbag

Pictured: Bottega Veneta bag

(Image credit: @monikh)

Red

To the surprise of no one—as the red trend is still going strong—red bags are one of the most popular alternatives to black out there right now. I just got one myself and have been using it even more than I thought I would.

Red Prada Galleria bag

Pictured: Prada bag

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Gray

Another neutral that feels fresher than black is gray. I love how adaptable gray bags are and find that they work beautifully with every shade on the color wheel.

Aimee Song's grey Hermès handbag

Pictured: Hermès bag

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Bright Blue

If it's a bold color you're seeking ahead of summer, bright blue is for you. It's the pop of color that'll make neutral-colored outfits look seasonally appropriate with minimal effort.

Blue Versace bag

Pictured: Versace bag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Espresso

Twenty-twenty-four has been all about espresso brown, and you'll get no complaints from me about this. In addition to being as versatile as black, it'll make all of your outfits look more expensive.

Brown Alaia handbag

Pictured: Alaïa bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Off-White

Off-white bags always look chic and fresh. It's such a staple color for handbags year after year, it's practically anti-trendy.

White clutch handbag

Pictured: DeMellier bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

