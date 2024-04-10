7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black
As much as I love a good black bag, I must admit that I feel like I'm missing out on something when that's what I'm carrying around in the middle of spring (and summer, of course). This year more than ever, I'm already seeing a lot of non-black bags roaming the streets of basically every city on the map. Speaking from personal experience, I wear a lot of neutrals and one of my favorite things to do is pair them with accessories that are a bit more exciting. That said, some of the bag color trends out there right now are, in fact, neutrals, but they're interesting neutrals.
I take it that since you're here, you're probably interested in doing some bag shopping, and you've clearly come to the right place. Below, I'm highlighting the seven biggest handbag color trends on the market right now. I know that bags can be a significant investment, but I think that these particular color trends will stand the test of time, and I selected plenty of shoppable bags that you'll want to hang onto for years. Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with the color trends and shop my bag picks for each.
Burgundy
Perhaps the biggest color trend of 2024 thus far, it's no surprise that burgundy bags are popping up everywhere. Loewe and Bottega Veneta, in particular, are heavily invested in the color trend, which says a lot.
Shop Burgundy Bags
Olive Green
Olive-green bags are a great alternative to camel or tan if you want something a little more unique but just as versatile. I think this color trend is just getting started and will soon be everywhere.
Shop Olive-Green Bags
Red
To the surprise of no one—as the red trend is still going strong—red bags are one of the most popular alternatives to black out there right now. I just got one myself and have been using it even more than I thought I would.
Shop Red Bags
Gray
Another neutral that feels fresher than black is gray. I love how adaptable gray bags are and find that they work beautifully with every shade on the color wheel.
Shop Gray Bags
Bright Blue
If it's a bold color you're seeking ahead of summer, bright blue is for you. It's the pop of color that'll make neutral-colored outfits look seasonally appropriate with minimal effort.
Shop Bright-Blue Bags
Espresso
Twenty-twenty-four has been all about espresso brown, and you'll get no complaints from me about this. In addition to being as versatile as black, it'll make all of your outfits look more expensive.
Shop Espresso Bags
Off-White
Off-white bags always look chic and fresh. It's such a staple color for handbags year after year, it's practically anti-trendy.
Shop Off-White Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
