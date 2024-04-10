7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black

As much as I love a good black bag, I must admit that I feel like I'm missing out on something when that's what I'm carrying around in the middle of spring (and summer, of course). This year more than ever, I'm already seeing a lot of non-black bags roaming the streets of basically every city on the map. Speaking from personal experience, I wear a lot of neutrals and one of my favorite things to do is pair them with accessories that are a bit more exciting. That said, some of the bag color trends out there right now are, in fact, neutrals, but they're interesting neutrals.

I take it that since you're here, you're probably interested in doing some bag shopping, and you've clearly come to the right place. Below, I'm highlighting the seven biggest handbag color trends on the market right now. I know that bags can be a significant investment, but I think that these particular color trends will stand the test of time, and I selected plenty of shoppable bags that you'll want to hang onto for years. Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with the color trends and shop my bag picks for each.

Burgundy

Perhaps the biggest color trend of 2024 thus far, it's no surprise that burgundy bags are popping up everywhere. Loewe and Bottega Veneta, in particular, are heavily invested in the color trend, which says a lot.

Loewe Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote in Burgundy $3950 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rafaella Shoulder Bag in Bordeaux Leather $448 SHOP NOW

Mango Lattice Design Bag in Burgundy $50 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Mini Intrecciato Leather Crossbody Bag in Barolo $2650 SHOP NOW

Olive Green

Olive-green bags are a great alternative to camel or tan if you want something a little more unique but just as versatile. I think this color trend is just getting started and will soon be everywhere.

Bottega Veneta Medium Solstice Shoulder Bag in Mud $4500 SHOP NOW

Coach Cary Crossbody Bag $295 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Grained Leather in Light Musk $2650 SHOP NOW

Loewe Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote in Dark Green $1900 SHOP NOW

Red

To the surprise of no one—as the red trend is still going strong—red bags are one of the most popular alternatives to black out there right now. I just got one myself and have been using it even more than I thought I would.

Prada Galleria Patent Leather Mini Bag in Cherry Red $4100 SHOP NOW

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag in Lipstick $298 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Small Hug Leather Top Handle Bag in Flame Red $2900 SHOP NOW

The Row Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag in Brick $1450 SHOP NOW

Gray

Another neutral that feels fresher than black is gray. I love how adaptable gray bags are and find that they work beautifully with every shade on the color wheel.

Bottega Veneta Candy Arco Leather Tote Bag in Thunder $2500 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Arch Leather Hobo Bag in Fog Grey $2900 SHOP NOW

Zara Asymmetric Crossbody Bag in Blue $37.96 SHOP NOW

Coach Crossgrain Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag in Grey Blue $195 SHOP NOW

Bright Blue

If it's a bold color you're seeking ahead of summer, bright blue is for you. It's the pop of color that'll make neutral-colored outfits look seasonally appropriate with minimal effort.

Staud Valerie Shoulder Bag in Blue Hydrangea $350 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Hug Large Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag in Blue $2900 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Mini Candy Leather Hobo Bag in Lago $445 SHOP NOW

Maeve The Tate Beaded Handbag in Turquoise $98 SHOP NOW

Espresso

Twenty-twenty-four has been all about espresso brown, and you'll get no complaints from me about this. In addition to being as versatile as black, it'll make all of your outfits look more expensive.

Alaïa Djinn Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag in Brown $2790 SHOP NOW

Mango Shoulder Bag With Strap in Chocolate $50 SHOP NOW

Mango Leather-Effect Shopper Bag in Chocolate $60 SHOP NOW

Toteme Chain Bag in Dark Brown $1480 SHOP NOW

Off-White

Off-white bags always look chic and fresh. It's such a staple color for handbags year after year, it's practically anti-trendy.

Toteme T-Lock Leather Clutch in Milk $960 SHOP NOW

The Row Leather Half Moon Bag in Ivory $1390 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag in Ivory Patent Leather $3200 SHOP NOW