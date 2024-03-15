Bella Hadid Just Wore the Bag Color Trend That's Better for Spring Than Black
Leave it to the always trend-forward Bella Hadid to inspire your next bag purchase. She was photographed out in Los Angeles this week wearing a black T-shirt with flared black pants and black leather boots. She accessorized with a statement-making oversize bag in the color that I personally think everyone should own due to its versatility. The bag is Saint Laurent's Jamie 4.3 bag, and the color is Light Musk, a dusty olive green.
Olive-green bags are an excellent alternative to black bags, especially in the spring when you may want some lighter and brighter (but still neutral) accessories. Saint Laurent, in particular, has really leaned into the trend, offering most of its popular bag styles in Light Musk. I did some bag research and found a handful of olive-green bags that are perfect for spring, and I, for one, am planning on investing in one instead of yet another black bag.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Bag in Light Musk ($4400)
Shop Olive-Green Bags
