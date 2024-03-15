Bella Hadid Just Wore the Bag Color Trend That's Better for Spring Than Black

Leave it to the always trend-forward Bella Hadid to inspire your next bag purchase. She was photographed out in Los Angeles this week wearing a black T-shirt with flared black pants and black leather boots. She accessorized with a statement-making oversize bag in the color that I personally think everyone should own due to its versatility. The bag is Saint Laurent's Jamie 4.3 bag, and the color is Light Musk, a dusty olive green.

Olive-green bags are an excellent alternative to black bags, especially in the spring when you may want some lighter and brighter (but still neutral) accessories. Saint Laurent, in particular, has really leaned into the trend, offering most of its popular bag styles in Light Musk. I did some bag research and found a handful of olive-green bags that are perfect for spring, and I, for one, am planning on investing in one instead of yet another black bag.

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Bag in Light Musk ($4400)

Shop Olive-Green Bags

Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 in Lambskin in Light Musk $4400 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Smooth Leather in Light Musk $2650 SHOP NOW

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag in Avocado Suede $298 SHOP NOW

Loewe Squeeze Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Olive $3950 SHOP NOW

Savette Tondo Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Green $1550 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Wallace Intrecciato Mini Leather Tote in Green $1750 SHOP NOW

Cuyana Mini System Tote in Dark Olive $228 SHOP NOW

Wandler Penelope Micro Leather Shoulder Bag in Green $840 SHOP NOW

prada Olive Green Crochet Tote Bag $2050 SHOP NOW

Loewe Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag in Dark Khaki Green $1900 SHOP NOW