I'm an NYC Derm and Chanel Skincare Advisor—Here's My 4-Step Skincare Routine

Everyone—even celebs, beauty editors, and dermatologists—can struggle with skin woes like eczema and acne. Amy Wechsler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist, says that her skin struggles actually inspired her career. "I learned young that if I took proper care of my skin, I would feel better both physically and emotionally," she tells me. "But I didn't put these two together for my career until years later."

Wechsler first trained in psychiatry before pursuing dermatology. "When I discovered dermatology, I had an 'aha' moment," she explains. "The skin is the most external organ, and the mind the most internal. They're created from the same layer of embryologic cells, so they have a myriad of connections." (Yeah, my mind is blown, too.) Her private practice on the Upper East Side combines her psychiatry and dermatology expertise for a unique holistic approach to achieving clear, beautiful skin. If you can't see her in person, you can check out her book, The Mind-Beauty Connection , in which she explores this approach to skincare, as well as a term she calls "stress aging."

But being a dermatologist, psychiatrist, author, and soon-to-be MBA isn't enough to keep Wechsler busy—she's also a Chanel Skincare advisor. What's her skincare routine, you ask? Surprisingly, it's pretty simple, consisting of just four steps: "First, moisturizer. My go-to is Chanel La Solution 10, which I co-created with the team at Chanel. I will often use Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum as well. And every day I apply sunscreen," she says. "At night, once a week I use prescription Retin-A and then apply La Solution 10." Keep reading to see the rest of Wechsler's favorite products, including the "basic" $5 product she loves just as much as her Chanel skincare.

CHANEL La Solution 10 De Chanel $115 SHOP NOW "This is the moisturizer for sensitive skin that I co-created with Chanel. It's my go-to everyday, twice-a-day moisturizer. It's fragrance-free, it only has 10 ingredients, and it has silver needle white tea, which is very high in antioxidants."

Vaseline Lip Therapy Fragrance Free Original $5 SHOP NOW "My go-to lip balm—very basic and nonirritating, it gets the job done."

CHANEL Lumière Graphique $88 SHOP NOW "I only use Chanel makeup—the colors are amazing, and it lasts all day."

CHANEL Les Pinceaux De Chanel $50 SHOP NOW "These makeup brushes feel very soft and come in every size and shape needed for different parts of the face. They last for years and wash easily with soap and water."

Olive & June Cuticle Serum Duo $30 SHOP NOW "This serum moisturizes my cuticles but feels light and absorbs easily so my fingers aren't greasy."

CHANEL Le Coton $28 SHOP NOW "These are the softest and best makeup-remover cotton pads that I've ever used. They feel super luxurious and help me remove makeup gently and without irritation."

Shop the Rest of Wechsler's Routine

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum $152 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Sublimage La Crème Yeux $290 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Babyblade $34 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Huile De Jasmin $125 SHOP NOW

Phyto Paris Phytovolume Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray $30 $23 SHOP NOW

PAT McGRATH LABS Lust Lip Gloss $29 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume $45 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Les Beiges $70 SHOP NOW

INVISIBLE Invisible Zinc SPF 50+ $25 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Inimitable Intense $40 SHOP NOW