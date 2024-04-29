I'm an NYC Derm and Chanel Skincare Advisor—Here's My 4-Step Skincare Routine

By Emma Walsh
Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Beauty Products

(Image credit: @dramyweschler)

Everyone—even celebs, beauty editors, and dermatologists—can struggle with skin woes like eczema and acne. Amy Wechsler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist, says that her skin struggles actually inspired her career. "I learned young that if I took proper care of my skin, I would feel better both physically and emotionally," she tells me. "But I didn't put these two together for my career until years later."

Wechsler first trained in psychiatry before pursuing dermatology. "When I discovered dermatology, I had an 'aha' moment," she explains. "The skin is the most external organ, and the mind the most internal. They're created from the same layer of embryologic cells, so they have a myriad of connections." (Yeah, my mind is blown, too.) Her private practice on the Upper East Side combines her psychiatry and dermatology expertise for a unique holistic approach to achieving clear, beautiful skin. If you can't see her in person, you can check out her book, The Mind-Beauty Connection, in which she explores this approach to skincare, as well as a term she calls "stress aging."

Dr. Amy Weschler Favorite Beauty Products

(Image credit: @dramywechsler)

But being a dermatologist, psychiatrist, author, and soon-to-be MBA isn't enough to keep Wechsler busy—she's also a Chanel Skincare advisor. What's her skincare routine, you ask? Surprisingly, it's pretty simple, consisting of just four steps: "First, moisturizer. My go-to is Chanel La Solution 10, which I co-created with the team at Chanel. I will often use Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum as well. And every day I apply sunscreen," she says. "At night, once a week I use prescription Retin-A and then apply La Solution 10." Keep reading to see the rest of Wechsler's favorite products, including the "basic" $5 product she loves just as much as her Chanel skincare.

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
CHANEL
La Solution 10 De Chanel

"This is the moisturizer for sensitive skin that I co-created with Chanel. It's my go-to everyday, twice-a-day moisturizer. It's fragrance-free, it only has 10 ingredients, and it has silver needle white tea, which is very high in antioxidants."

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Fragrance Free Original

"My go-to lip balm—very basic and nonirritating, it gets the job done."

LumiÈre Graphique
CHANEL
Lumière Graphique

"I only use Chanel makeup—the colors are amazing, and it lasts all day."

Les Pinceaux De Chanel
CHANEL
Les Pinceaux De Chanel

"These makeup brushes feel very soft and come in every size and shape needed for different parts of the face. They last for years and wash easily with soap and water."

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
Olive & June
Cuticle Serum Duo

"This serum moisturizes my cuticles but feels light and absorbs easily so my fingers aren't greasy."

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
CHANEL
Le Coton

"These are the softest and best makeup-remover cotton pads that I've ever used. They feel super luxurious and help me remove makeup gently and without irritation."

Shop the Rest of Wechsler's Routine

Hydra Beauty Micro SÉrum
CHANEL
Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum

Sublimage La CrÈme Yeux
CHANEL
Sublimage La Crème Yeux

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
Victoria Beckham
Babyblade

Huile De Jasmin
CHANEL
Huile De Jasmin

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
Phyto Paris
Phytovolume Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray

Lust: Lip Gloss
PAT McGRATH LABS
Lust Lip Gloss

Rouge Coco Baume
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume

Les Beiges
CHANEL
Les Beiges

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
INVISIBLE
Invisible Zinc SPF 50+

Inimitable Intense
CHANEL
Inimitable Intense

Dr. Amy Wechsler Favorite Products
Chanel
Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care

