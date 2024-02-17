I Did a Massive Amazon Deep Dive—30 Chic Under $50 Items I’m Telling Everyone About

I’m not usually one to shop on Amazon for things other than random home decor or the occasional bathroom shower organizer or phone case but lately, I’ve been looking to the retailer when I need to get a fashion or beauty fix. To my surprise, Amazon houses a lot of brands I shop at all the time like Victoria’s Secret, Levi’s, Milk Makeup, and Summer Fridays. It’s a treasure trove of affordable goodies from basics that I need to great trendy items I want to test out but not invest in. During my Amazon deep dive, I rounded up 30 under $50 items from Amazon that are so good, you’ll want to thank me later. From trendy sunglasses to fishnets to your new favorite basic t-shirt these 30 affordable items are too good to pass up.

Keep scrolling to take a look at which items made the cut.

Siliteelon Cotton Striped Dress Shirt Long Sleeve $28 $23 SHOP NOW The perfect shirt to pair with jeans and save for the summer as a cover up.

MakeMeChic High Waisted Pockets Work Office Palazzo Wide Leg Pants $40 $31 SHOP NOW I've been needing to update my basics including a great pair of black trousers.

ANRABESS Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Sweater with Pockets $67 $47 SHOP NOW This jacket comes in a few colors but I love this grey hue.

Breaksun Retro Oval Sunglasses for Women $15 SHOP NOW Amazon is always my go to for affordable trendy sunglasses.

SOJOS Retro Oval Sunglasses for Women $20 $15 SHOP NOW My friend just got these and they look so cool in person.

Zeagoo Satin Skirts for Women Trendy A-Line Short Skirt $25 $20 SHOP NOW This skirt comes in a few colors but I'm starting with the black.

WODXCOR Classic Baseball Cap New York Embroidery 100% Cotton Adjustable Hat $17 $15 SHOP NOW I love a good baseball cap especially on a travel day.

FILMOON Gold Geometric Drop Dangle Earrings $14 SHOP NOW My current favorite $14 earrings.

Badu Gold Bangle multi-layer Bracelets $19 SHOP NOW Bangles are in right now and these are right up my alley.

QINSEN Jumpsuit for Women High Waist Full Length $35 SHOP NOW I'm obessed with a good jumpsuit. This one is right up my alley.

Buauty Fishnet Stockings $10 SHOP NOW Fishnets are trending, grab this pack of 3.

Coutgo Womens Cap Toe Ballet Flats Bow $37 SHOP NOW How adorable are these ballet flats?

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, 8.5 Fl. Oz. $42 SHOP NOW My secret weapon when I need a hair refresh.

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Styling Spray, 5.4 Fl. Oz. $30 SHOP NOW If you style your hair with heat, trust me you need this.

LANEIGE LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz. $24 SHOP NOW A favorite of Kendall Jenner (and me.)

Victoria's Secret Modal Cropped Cami Set $50 SHOP NOW I love that I can get Victoria's Secret pajamas from Amazon.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask - Hydrating Face Mask + Moisturizer $49 SHOP NOW One of my all time favorite face masks.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm - Conditioning Lip Mask and Lip Balm $26 SHOP NOW If I were you I would order two.

LINONKEY Drop Earring Dupes Set Large Medium Small $10 SHOP NOW Three sets of drop earrings for only $10? Yes please.

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46 Oil Free Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Protects and Calms Sensitive Skin and Acne-Prone Skin, Lightweight, Silky, Dermatologist Recommended, 1.7 oz Pump $43 SHOP NOW I'm a freak when it comes to SPF, this one never fails me.

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Scented Shimmering Body Oil, 1.5 Fl Oz $53 $29 SHOP NOW Tom Ford body oil on Amazon? and on sale? Oh, absolutely.

QINSEN Sexy Bodysuit for Women Sweetheart Neckline $29 SHOP NOW I'm always on the hunt for a great bodysuit, I'm a fan of the sexy neckline on this one.

Abardsion Slim Fit Short Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt $24 $18 SHOP NOW Speaking of great basics.

DEANGELMON Seamless Thongs for Women No Show Thong Underwear Women Comfortable Multiple Pack (7P3,S) $20 $17 SHOP NOW I swear by a good seamless thong.

PUMIEY Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress $57 $37 SHOP NOW Get this dress while you still can, and while its on sale.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, Summer Slide-Light Indigo $80 $32 SHOP NOW A good pair of Levi's is always a good idea.

MATIE FIX Heel Grips Liner Cushions Inserts for Shoes $10 SHOP NOW I basically live in heels, trust me these are a game changer.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint, Chill (Red) - 0.17 oz - Sheer Lip & Cheek Stain - Buildable Watercolor Finish - 1,000+ Swipes Per Stick - Vegan, Cruelty Free $40 SHOP NOW I've been seeing these jelly tint blush and lip all over TikTok and now I'm convinced to need to try it.

LILLUSORY Womens Sundress $47 $20 SHOP NOW I'm planning a trip to the beach, and I think this dress needs to come with me.

Adarados Super Sticky Push Up Adhesive Bra Invisible Strapless Backless Lifting Bra $16 $15 SHOP NOW These are always good to keep in your undergarment drawer.