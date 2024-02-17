I Did a Massive Amazon Deep Dive—30 Chic Under $50 Items I’m Telling Everyone About

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

I’m not usually one to shop on Amazon for things other than random home decor or the occasional bathroom shower organizer or phone case but lately, I’ve been looking to the retailer when I need to get a fashion or beauty fix. To my surprise, Amazon houses a lot of brands I shop at all the time like Victoria’s Secret, Levi’s, Milk Makeup, and Summer Fridays. It’s a treasure trove of affordable goodies from basics that I need to great trendy items I want to test out but not invest in. During my Amazon deep dive, I rounded up 30 under $50 items from Amazon that are so good, you’ll want to thank me later. From trendy sunglasses to fishnets to your new favorite basic t-shirt these 30 affordable items are too good to pass up.

siliteelon Womens Button Down Shirts Cotton Striped Dress Shirt Long Sleeve CollaGreen Office Work Blouses Tops - Pink and White S
Siliteelon
Cotton Striped Dress Shirt Long Sleeve

The perfect shirt to pair with jeans and save for the summer as a cover up.

MakeMeChic Women's High Waisted Pockets Work Office Palazzo Wide Leg Pants Black A M
MakeMeChic
High Waisted Pockets Work Office Palazzo Wide Leg Pants

I've been needing to update my basics including a great pair of black trousers.

Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Sweater with Pockets - Fall Trendy Casual Knit Jacket by ANRABESS
ANRABESS
Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Sweater with Pockets

This jacket comes in a few colors but I love this grey hue.

Breaksun Retro Oval Sunglasses for Women Men Fashion Small Oval Sunglasses 90s Vintage Shades (Black/Grey+ Leopard/G15)
Breaksun
Retro Oval Sunglasses for Women

Amazon is always my go to for affordable trendy sunglasses.

SOJOS Retro Oval Sunglasses for Women Men Trendy Sun Glasses Classic Shades UV400 Protection SJ1217 Gold/Grey Lens
SOJOS
Retro Oval Sunglasses for Women

My friend just got these and they look so cool in person.

Zeagoo Satin Skirts for Women Trendy A-Line Short Skirt Black Elegant Mini Skirt Silk X-Small
Zeagoo
Satin Skirts for Women Trendy A-Line Short Skirt

This skirt comes in a few colors but I'm starting with the black.

WODXCOR Classic Baseball Cap New York Embroidery 100% Cotton Adjustable Dad Hat Men and Women (Beige)
WODXCOR
Classic Baseball Cap New York Embroidery 100% Cotton Adjustable Hat

I love a good baseball cap especially on a travel day.

Gold Geometric Drop Dangle Earrings for Women 18K Long Link Dangle Earrings Jewelry Gift
FILMOON
Gold Geometric Drop Dangle Earrings

My current favorite $14 earrings.

Gold Bangle multi-layer Bracelets for Women Stretchy Stainless steel Link Chain Flexible Wide Wristband Boho Bracelets (8mm wide, 7.0 inches long)
Badu
Gold Bangle multi-layer Bracelets

Bangles are in right now and these are right up my alley.

QINSEN Jumpsuit for Women High Waist Full Length Leggings Sexy Sleeveless Tank Playsuit Navy Blue S
QINSEN
Jumpsuit for Women High Waist Full Length

I'm obessed with a good jumpsuit. This one is right up my alley.

Buauty Fishnet Stockings for Women, High Waist Fish Nets Leggings for Women, Fishnet Tights Plus Size Halloween and Christmas
Buauty
Fishnet Stockings

Fishnets are trending, grab this pack of 3.

Coutgo Womens Cap Toe Ballet Flats Bow Pointed Toe Slip On Office Work Comfort Dress Party Flat Shoes White
Coutgo
Womens Cap Toe Ballet Flats Bow

How adorable are these ballet flats?

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, 8.5 Fl. Oz.
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, 8.5 Fl. Oz.

My secret weapon when I need a hair refresh.

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Styling Spray, 5.4 Fl. Oz.
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Styling Spray, 5.4 Fl. Oz.

If you style your hair with heat, trust me you need this.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.
LANEIGE
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.

A favorite of Kendall Jenner (and me.)

Victoria's Secret Modal Cropped Cami Set, Lingerie, Sexy Nightwear, 2 Piece Loungewear Set, Women's Sleepwear, Black (XXL)
Victoria's Secret
Modal Cropped Cami Set

I love that I can get Victoria's Secret pajamas from Amazon.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask - Hydrating Face Mask + Moisturizer - Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Glycerin + Antioxidants Helps Nourish Skin for a Renewed + Radiant Complexion (2.25 Oz)
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Mask - Hydrating Face Mask + Moisturizer

One of my all time favorite face masks.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm - Conditioning Lip Mask and Lip Balm for Instant Moisture, Shine and Hydration - Sheer-Tinted, Soothing Lip Care - Vanilla (.5 Oz)
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm - Conditioning Lip Mask and Lip Balm

If I were you I would order two.

LINONKEY Bottega Earring Dupes Set Large Medium Small Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Hypoallergenic 14K Plated Gold Hoop Earrings for Women Lightweight Waterdrop Teardrop Gold Drop Earrings for Women
LINONKEY
Drop Earring Dupes Set Large Medium Small

Three sets of drop earrings for only $10? Yes please.

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46 Oil Free Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Protects and Calms Sensitive Skin and Acne-Prone Skin, Lightweight, Silky, Dermatologist Recommended, 1.7 oz Pump
EltaMD
UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46 Oil Free Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Protects and Calms Sensitive Skin and Acne-Prone Skin, Lightweight, Silky, Dermatologist Recommended, 1.7 oz Pump

I'm a freak when it comes to SPF, this one never fails me.

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Scented Shimmering Body Oil, 1.5 Fl Oz - Adult Skin Moisturizer
Tom Ford
Soleil Neige Scented Shimmering Body Oil, 1.5 Fl Oz

Tom Ford body oil on Amazon? and on sale? Oh, absolutely.

QINSEN Sexy Bodysuit for Women Sweetheart Neckline High Cut Thong Tops Long Sleeve Shirt Coffee Bean XS
QINSEN
Sexy Bodysuit for Women Sweetheart Neckline

I'm always on the hunt for a great bodysuit, I'm a fan of the sexy neckline on this one.

Abardsion Women's Casual Basic Going Out Crop Tops Slim Fit Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tight T Shirts (Deep Grey, S)
Abardsion
Slim Fit Short Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt

Speaking of great basics.

DEANGELMON Seamless Thongs for Women No Show Thong Underwear Women Comfortable Multiple Pack (7P3,S)
DEANGELMON
Seamless Thongs for Women No Show Thong Underwear Women Comfortable Multiple Pack (7P3,S)

I swear by a good seamless thong.

PUMIEY Long Sleeve Dresses for Women Maxi Dresses Dupes Bodycon Black Dresses for Women Jet Black Medium
PUMIEY
Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress

Get this dress while you still can, and while its on sale.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, Summer Slide-Light Indigo, 28
Levi's
Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, Summer Slide-Light Indigo

A good pair of Levi's is always a good idea.

Heel Grips Liner Cushions Inserts for Loose Shoes, Heel Pads Snugs for Shoe Too Big Men Women, Filler Improved Shoe Fit and Comfort, Stop Heel Slip and Blister (4 Pairs) (Pale Apricot+Black)
MATIE FIX
Heel Grips Liner Cushions Inserts for Shoes

I basically live in heels, trust me these are a game changer.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint, Chill (Red) - 0.17 oz - Sheer Lip & Cheek Stain - Buildable Watercolor Finish - 1,000+ Swipes Per Stick - Vegan, Cruelty Free
Milk Makeup
Cooling Water Jelly Tint, Chill (Red) - 0.17 oz - Sheer Lip & Cheek Stain - Buildable Watercolor Finish - 1,000+ Swipes Per Stick - Vegan, Cruelty Free

I've been seeing these jelly tint blush and lip all over TikTok and now I'm convinced to need to try it.

LILLUSORY Sun Dresses Womens 2024 Sundress Summer Beach Vacation Outfits Graduation Sexy Bodycon Midi Off Shoulder Trendy Casual Dress White
LILLUSORY
Womens Sundress

I'm planning a trip to the beach, and I think this dress needs to come with me.

2024 Newest Super Sticky Push Up Adhesive Bra Invisible Strapless Backless Lifting Bra for Women with Nipple Pasties Black and Beige
Adarados
Super Sticky Push Up Adhesive Bra Invisible Strapless Backless Lifting Bra

These are always good to keep in your undergarment drawer.

Qyalie Bubble Letter Necklace Balloon Initial Necklaces for Women Girls Dainty Alphabet Pendant 14K Gold Plated Puffy Name Personalized Jewelry Gift (B)
Qyalie
Bubble Letter Initial Necklace

The sweetest under $15 inital necklace.

Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Shopping Editor
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
