I Did a Massive Amazon Deep Dive—30 Chic Under $50 Items I’m Telling Everyone About
I’m not usually one to shop on Amazon for things other than random home decor or the occasional bathroom shower organizer or phone case but lately, I’ve been looking to the retailer when I need to get a fashion or beauty fix. To my surprise, Amazon houses a lot of brands I shop at all the time like Victoria’s Secret, Levi’s, Milk Makeup, and Summer Fridays. It’s a treasure trove of affordable goodies from basics that I need to great trendy items I want to test out but not invest in. During my Amazon deep dive, I rounded up 30 under $50 items from Amazon that are so good, you’ll want to thank me later. From trendy sunglasses to fishnets to your new favorite basic t-shirt these 30 affordable items are too good to pass up.
Keep scrolling to take a look at which items made the cut.
The perfect shirt to pair with jeans and save for the summer as a cover up.
I've been needing to update my basics including a great pair of black trousers.
This jacket comes in a few colors but I love this grey hue.
Amazon is always my go to for affordable trendy sunglasses.
This skirt comes in a few colors but I'm starting with the black.
I love a good baseball cap especially on a travel day.
I'm obessed with a good jumpsuit. This one is right up my alley.
My secret weapon when I need a hair refresh.
If you style your hair with heat, trust me you need this.
A favorite of Kendall Jenner (and me.)
I love that I can get Victoria's Secret pajamas from Amazon.
One of my all time favorite face masks.
If I were you I would order two.
Three sets of drop earrings for only $10? Yes please.
I'm a freak when it comes to SPF, this one never fails me.
Tom Ford body oil on Amazon? and on sale? Oh, absolutely.
I'm always on the hunt for a great bodysuit, I'm a fan of the sexy neckline on this one.
I swear by a good seamless thong.
A good pair of Levi's is always a good idea.
I basically live in heels, trust me these are a game changer.
I've been seeing these jelly tint blush and lip all over TikTok and now I'm convinced to need to try it.
I'm planning a trip to the beach, and I think this dress needs to come with me.
These are always good to keep in your undergarment drawer.
