Sorry, Neutral Nails—I'll Be Opting for These Expensive-Looking Nail Designs This Month

I love neutral nails, but if there's one nail polish that I know I can rely on to make my manicure look ultra expensive, it's burgundy. There is something so elegant about this deep purplish red hue, and much like glossy black and deep chocolate brown shades, this colour always comes back into style every autumn. In fact, this year we are also seeing burgundy take over the fashion world, with everyone opting for chic burgundy handbags, ballet flats and knitwear.

Although I love a simple burgundy manicure, after having a look on Google Trends, I've noticed more and more people searching for burgundy nail designs this season. We've definitely become more experimental with our manicures over the past few months, so I totally understand why everyone is looking for a new, fun way to wear the burgundy nail trend.

Luckily for you, I've found lots of amazing burgundy nail designs that are bound to earn you endless compliments. From chic French tips to abstract nail art, I've included something for everyone, so if you're looking for a new way to wear this expensive-looking nail colour, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you could ever need...

8 Burgundy Nail Designs to Try This Autumn

1. Burgundy French Tips

French tips are trending, and you can easily transition this nail art into autumn by using a burgundy nail polish.

2. Matte and Glossy Finishes

I love mixing matte and glossy shades for a unique finish, which is why I'll be taking this picture straight to the salon.

3. Short Burgundy Nails

This chic nail colour looks so elegant paired with a shorter nail shape.

4. Abstract Nail Art

For something a little different, why not try some abstract nail art like the design above?

5. Burgundy Hearts

So cute!

6. Burgundy Shimmer

Shimmery finishes will be big this season, and I'm obsessed with this shiny burgundy manicure.

7. Double French

Why have one French tip when you can have two?

8. Almond Burgundy Nails

This nail colour also looks incredible with longer, almond nail shapes.

Products You Need for Burgundy Nail Designs

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour, 155 Rouge Noir £29 SHOP NOW The perfect autumn nail colour.

Nails Inc Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish, Flex My Complex £8 SHOP NOW A great affordable alternative.

Manucurist Dotting Tool Nail Art £14 SHOP NOW This tool is great for recreating nail art at home.

OPI Matte Top Coat £16 SHOP NOW If you want a matte finish, opt for this OPI top coat.