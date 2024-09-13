Sorry, Neutral Nails—I'll Be Opting for These Expensive-Looking Nail Designs This Month

I love neutral nails, but if there's one nail polish that I know I can rely on to make my manicure look ultra expensive, it's burgundy. There is something so elegant about this deep purplish red hue, and much like glossy black and deep chocolate brown shades, this colour always comes back into style every autumn. In fact, this year we are also seeing burgundy take over the fashion world, with everyone opting for chic burgundy handbags, ballet flats and knitwear.

Although I love a simple burgundy manicure, after having a look on Google Trends, I've noticed more and more people searching for burgundy nail designs this season. We've definitely become more experimental with our manicures over the past few months, so I totally understand why everyone is looking for a new, fun way to wear the burgundy nail trend.

Luckily for you, I've found lots of amazing burgundy nail designs that are bound to earn you endless compliments. From chic French tips to abstract nail art, I've included something for everyone, so if you're looking for a new way to wear this expensive-looking nail colour, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you could ever need...

8 Burgundy Nail Designs to Try This Autumn

1. Burgundy French Tips

@raelondonnails burgundy French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

French tips are trending, and you can easily transition this nail art into autumn by using a burgundy nail polish.

2. Matte and Glossy Finishes

@iramshelton burgundy matte manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

I love mixing matte and glossy shades for a unique finish, which is why I'll be taking this picture straight to the salon.

3. Short Burgundy Nails

@harrietwestmoreland burgundy short nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This chic nail colour looks so elegant paired with a shorter nail shape.

4. Abstract Nail Art

@nailartbyqueenie abstract burgundy nail art

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

For something a little different, why not try some abstract nail art like the design above?

5. Burgundy Hearts

@harrietwestmoreland burgundy heart nail art

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

So cute!

6. Burgundy Shimmer

@themaniclub shimmery burgundy manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Shimmery finishes will be big this season, and I'm obsessed with this shiny burgundy manicure.

7. Double French

@harrietwestmoreland burgundy French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Why have one French tip when you can have two?

8. Almond Burgundy Nails

@themaniclub burgundy French tip nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This nail colour also looks incredible with longer, almond nail shapes.

Products You Need for Burgundy Nail Designs

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour, 155 Rouge Noir

The perfect autumn nail colour.

Nails Inc Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish, Flex My Complex

A great affordable alternative.

Manucurist Dotting Tool Nail Art
Manucurist
Dotting Tool Nail Art

This tool is great for recreating nail art at home.

Matte Top Coat
OPI
Matte Top Coat

If you want a matte finish, opt for this OPI top coat.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 89 Violet Byzantin

So chic.

