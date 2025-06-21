Rihanna's Go-To Body Luminizer Is Back and It's Basically Guaranteed to Give You Beach-Goddess Skin

Loyal fans of Fenty Beauty might remember a certain body shimmer that launched back in 2018. It was called Body Lava, and it gave the skin a sun-kissed sheen and a subtle, skin-perfecting tint. I don't know anyone who doesn't want a post-holiday look like that, so it's no surprise that it earned a lot of hype. Like, a lot. The only problem was that it was released in limited runs. If you didn't get your hands on a bottle before it sold out, well, you had to go without it entirely.

The good news is that Fenty Beauty just rereleased the iconic Body Lava Body Luminizer (£46). The great news is that it's now available in four new shades. But I wouldn't wait around to snag a bottle (or four) for yourself, because it's a limited-edition drop and it's bound to sell out again. Trust me, you won't want to miss out on this. It's glowing, beach-goddess skin, bottled. Keep scrolling!

Rihanna is known for her red carpet glow. It seems this is the exact product she uses to achieve it. "I'm all about head-to-toe radiance," she said in a press release. "Body Lava is that post-vacay glow in a bottle that you can have year-round."

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer