10 Super Bowl Party Outfits That Will Win on Game Day

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, meaning it's time to lock down plans to gather in front of the big screen—whether it's to cheer on your favorite team or take part in the can't-be-missed half-time performance. Wherever you're planning on watching the big game on February 4, it's an opportunity to dress for the occasion. Score some style points with one of these Super Bowl party outfits inspired by It girls who incorporate equal parts sporty and cozy into their casual daytime looks. Work your team's colors into a winter-ready ensemble made for lounging in front of the TV or suit up in your best athleisure look for a cool take on game-day style.