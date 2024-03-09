6 Spring Colour Combinations to Try If You Want to Look On-Trend in 2024

We get it—a colourful wardrobe isn't to everyones taste, and when black goes with everything, why change the habit of a lifetime? But as someone who used to rely on the same neutral basics on rotation (white tees, black jackets and beige blazers), keeping up to date with runway trends has been an inspiring way to learn how to factor more colours into my own wardrobe. For those experimenting for the first time or even seasoned pros, It can be tricky to work out which colour pairings make sense and which are an eyesore, so we've done the hard work for you. Spring is the perfect time talk to fresh, new colours, so we started by looking at some of the season's biggest colours trends, and seeing how they pair up together.

Before you balk at the mention of say, lime green, remember that even small pops of colour count (so you needn't wear head-to-toe), and one grounding like shade grey or beige can act as the foundation of outfit, and introducing a bright can help lift the tone. It's all about making it feel entirely yours. So, if you're looking for a way to brighten up your look this spring, keep scrolling to see six colour combinations you won't regret trying. Let us know how you get on.

1.. Camel and Cherry Red

(Image credit: Ermanno Scervino; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: What do you get when you pair 2023's biggest colour trend with a timeless classic? The luxe combination of camel and cherry red. No matter how you wear them, this duo look polished, but we particularly like Ermanno Scervino and Gucci's approach by bringing a camel outfit up-to-date with glossy, dark red accessories.

Shop the Trend:

& Daughter Maura Geelong V-Neck Cardigan in Camel £385 SHOP NOW You'll be glad you invested in this on chillier days.

Gucci Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump £790 SHOP NOW A new street style favourite.

ARKET Triangle Leather Scarf £77 SHOP NOW How to upgrade any outfit in 5 seconds flat.

House Of CB Sydel Bias-Cut Satin Maxi Skirt £89 SHOP NOW Such a good shade of red.

2. Pear Green and Tan

(Image credit: Jil Sander; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Greens come into their own in spring, and whether you gravitate towards khakis, olives, or sages, they always feel fresh with versatile tan. Not only perfect for the sunnier months, this combination works well into autumn too, particularly when piecing boxy tailoring like utility jackets, wide-leg trousers and trench coats.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Longline Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW Proof that not all great trench coats come in beige.

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat £137 SHOP NOW Everlane flats come in so many colours, but the tan are so versatile.

Golden Goose Journey Embellished Twill Midi Dress £620 SHOP NOW Dress up or down with just a change of a shoe.

COS Swing Crossbody £110 SHOP NOW A certified bestseller.

3. Greige and Sky Blue

(Image credit: Ferragamo; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Who saw sky blue coming as one of 2024's breakout colour trends? Well, we did actually, but if you're wondering how to style up such a statement colour, the answer already lies in the back of yoru wardrobe. Greige might not be considered "exciting", but it gives black a run for it's money in the versatility stakes. You might not be ready to commit to blue shoes a la Ferragamp, but a crisp blue shirt and neutral trousers will also do the trick.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Oversized Knit Midi Dress £120 SHOP NOW So cosy.

Loro Piana Fabienne Solaire Linen Shirt £670 SHOP NOW You won't find this shade of blue often.

The Frankie Shop Gelso Pleated Tailored Trousers £150 SHOP NOW An all-year-rounder wonder.

Christian Louboutin Me Dolly 85 Leather Mules £690 SHOP NOW Imagine how good these would look with an LBD.

4. Burgundy and White

(Image credit: Versace; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: We've already sang the virtues of burgundy quite a few times in recent months, but just like camel and red, this deep wine hue looks supremely expensive when worn with a clean base like white. You can't go wrong with this pairing in just about any iteration: knits and trousers, suits and bags, dresses and sandals, but there's something about patent burgundy in the form of leather or a vinyl coat that really stands out from the crowd.

Shop the Trend:

Kitri Dominique Chocolate Vinyl Coat £220 SHOP NOW This coat is the outfit.

Charles & Keith Leather Ruched Drawstring Bag £155 SHOP NOW I know, this really does look designer.

ZARA Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt £26 SHOP NOW Polo and rugby shirts are having a moment.

Mango Slit Long Skirt £60 SHOP NOW So sleek, so elegant.

5: Lime Green and Denim Blue

(Image credit: Gucci; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Okay wallflowers, this might not be one for you, but there's something about sunny weather that calls for citrus brights and lime green cropped up in more 2024 collections than the previous year. A sign perhaps that quiet luxury has had it's moment and now we're ready for a zesty palette cleanser. My advice? Making zingy brights feel a little more wearable by grounding them with easy blue denim.

Shop the Trend:

Aligne Moto Collarless Denim Jacket £119 SHOP NOW Collarless jackets made denim look so chic.

River Island Green Tie Waist Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW The easy way to add a splash of colour.

SELECTED FEMME Selected Femme Bella High Waist Jeans, Medium Blue £95 SHOP NOW The perfect blue jeans do exist.

4th & Reckless Blazer and Tailored Trouser Co-Ord in Olive £55 SHOP NOW Wear everywhere from work to weddings.

6. Peach and Grey

(Image credit: 16arlington; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Grey might have come back in a big way over winter, but we've been trying to find new ways to wear it that feel less "corporate" and more "chic"—now, thanks to the likes of 16arlington and Alaïa, we've found it. Blush and charcoal, peach and slate, this combo wouldn't be out of place in the office or a dinner event, just add a slingback heel to take your elevated look to new heights.

Shop the Trend:

Sézane Sibie Blouse £110 SHOP NOW So dreamy,

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW COS' wide-leg trousers are a Who What Wear editor favourite.

Uniqlo Soufflé Yarn High Neck Jumper £12.9 SHOP NOW A great find in the sale.