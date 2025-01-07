The 3 Celebrities Everybody Wants to Dress Like Right Now
Much like fashion trends themselves, It girls have been known to come and go, with a select few standing the test of time. Think leopard print and Kate Moss—always iconic! Neon bike shorts? Not so much. And much like how it's wise to spend more on forever pieces over short-lived fads, when It girls are timeless, people are more willing to spend big on emulating their style.
But instead of having you take my word for just who those style-setters are, I tapped luxury shopping expert extraordinaire Gab Waller of @gabwallerdotcom to tell us exactly which celebrities are moving the needle most when it comes to buying right now. The ease with which she replied told me all I needed to know. According to her, when the below ladies wear something, her phone starts blowing up with sourcing requests within seconds, and luckily for shoppers, she delivers on finding them the hardest-to-get items. To see who made her list and shop our picks inspired by their style, simply keep scrolling.
1. Sofia Richie Grainge
"Clients are immediately drawn to Sofia's timeless style. I receive requests for classic styles by Chanel and Loro Piana any time Sofia wears a piece. One example is the Loro Piana loafers that I sourced for her (in navy). Requests were immediate the moment that she posted them." — Gab Waller of @gabwallerdotcom
Shop Sofia-inspired picks:
2. Hailey Bieber
"Hailey made her mark in designers like Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, and her wardrobe has expanded to vintage and even more classic local brands, like Denim by Orlee. She is a style icon for many. If Hailey wears it, I am guaranteed to receive a request for it." — Waller
Shop Hailey-inspired picks:
3. Morgan Stewart
"Morgan is the go-to luxury client, and her day-to-day looks are highly requested. I tend to see increased interest when she wears Chanel, Celine, and Saint Laurent. As a recent example, she posted a pair of Chanel ballet flats that had been readily available for some time. The demand was immediate, with them becoming our most-sourced and best-selling style of last week. Her influence is undeniably strong." — Waller
Shop Morgan-inspired picks:
