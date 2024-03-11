The Ultimate Spring Shopping List: Every Must-Have Buy for a Stylish Season

My computer browser currently looks like a hot mess. I have about 100 tabs saved with all the new spring pieces I'm eager to add to my wardrobe, but I need to determine which items are truly keepers. This season, my style is leaning toward romantic separates—I love the look of a delicate sateen dress or a ruffled poplin blouse. I also want to update my denim collection with essential, high-quality pieces. (Speaking of, have you seen these fabulous jeans by Loewe?) And of course, I'll need new accessories to round out my outfits, and a chic leather clutch or fiery-red pumps will do the trick. After much deliberation, I'm happy to say that I've narrowed down my top 16 spring buys, all of which can be purchased from Net-a-Porter, my go-to retailer for luxe seasonal finds. Here's my shopping list.

CHLOÉ Marcie Textured-Leather Clutch $880 SHOP NOW

PATOU Ruffled Poplin Blouse $790 SHOP NOW

Magda Butrym Denim Midi Skirt $605 SHOP NOW

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW

TOVE Paola Twist-Front Satin and Stretch-Jersey Top $385 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Anagram Appliquéd Boyfriend Jeans $1050 SHOP NOW

AGMES Claudia Recycled Gold Vermeil Cuff $860 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS Notte Embellished Paneled Sateen Midi Dress $985 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Aspro 30 Patent-Leather Pumps $775 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Missa Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt $880 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Fran Cropped Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $250 SHOP NOW

TOTEME T-Lock Suede Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $720 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Grosgrain-Trimmed Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants $895 SHOP NOW