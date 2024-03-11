The Ultimate Spring Shopping List: Every Must-Have Buy for a Stylish Season

My computer browser currently looks like a hot mess. I have about 100 tabs saved with all the new spring pieces I'm eager to add to my wardrobe, but I need to determine which items are truly keepers. This season, my style is leaning toward romantic separates—I love the look of a delicate sateen dress or a ruffled poplin blouse. I also want to update my denim collection with essential, high-quality pieces. (Speaking of, have you seen these fabulous jeans by Loewe?) And of course, I'll need new accessories to round out my outfits, and a chic leather clutch or fiery-red pumps will do the trick. After much deliberation, I'm happy to say that I've narrowed down my top 16 spring buys, all of which can be purchased from Net-a-Porter, my go-to retailer for luxe seasonal finds. Here's my shopping list.

Net-a-Porter
CHLOÉ
Marcie Textured-Leather Clutch

Net-a-Porter
PATOU
Ruffled Poplin Blouse

Net-a-Porter
Magda Butrym
Denim Midi Skirt

Net-a-Porter
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Net-a-Porter
TOVE
Paola Twist-Front Satin and Stretch-Jersey Top

Net-a-Porter
LOEWE
Anagram Appliquéd Boyfriend Jeans

Net-a-Porter
AGMES
Claudia Recycled Gold Vermeil Cuff

Net-a-Porter
JACQUEMUS
Notte Embellished Paneled Sateen Midi Dress

Net-a-Porter
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Aspro 30 Patent-Leather Pumps

Net-a-Porter
KHAITE
Missa Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Net-a-Porter
AGOLDE
Fran Cropped Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Net-a-Porter
TOTEME
T-Lock Suede Shoulder Bag

Net-a-Porter
TOTEME
Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Net-a-Porter
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Grosgrain-Trimmed Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Net-a-Porter
CHLOÉ
Marcie Embellished Laser-Cut Leather Ballet Flats

Net-a-Porter
RÓHE
Brushed-Knit Cardigan

