The Ultimate Spring Shopping List: Every Must-Have Buy for a Stylish Season
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
My computer browser currently looks like a hot mess. I have about 100 tabs saved with all the new spring pieces I'm eager to add to my wardrobe, but I need to determine which items are truly keepers. This season, my style is leaning toward romantic separates—I love the look of a delicate sateen dress or a ruffled poplin blouse. I also want to update my denim collection with essential, high-quality pieces. (Speaking of, have you seen these fabulous jeans by Loewe?) And of course, I'll need new accessories to round out my outfits, and a chic leather clutch or fiery-red pumps will do the trick. After much deliberation, I'm happy to say that I've narrowed down my top 16 spring buys, all of which can be purchased from Net-a-Porter, my go-to retailer for luxe seasonal finds. Here's my shopping list.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
