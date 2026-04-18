As a summer person, I'm keen to kick off my boots and ditch my coat at the first glimpse of spring sun. But as someone who is also notoriously chilly (I should have been born in the Mediterranean, really) I'm not about to dust off my linen and bikinis just yet. Instead, I tend to stick to an outfit formula that never fails at this in-between time of year: jeans + sandals.
While I've been accustomed to adding flip flops to my looks for a few years now, I've recently been looking to invest in a pair of stovepipe jeans ,so I wanted to get some inspiration on how to wear the denim fit my fellow fashion people can't get enough of right now. Firstly, if you're unsure what 'stovepipes' actually are, I would say if skinny jeans and straight-leg jeans had a baby, this is what it would look like. Slim from hip to ankle without tapering, the high-waisted styles are loved for their sleek, polished appearance. But since I've been on the lookout for the best stovepipe jeans, I've discovered that while boots, ballet flats and pointed-toe heels always look chic with them, it's only certain sandals that actually work with the slimline jeans.
I'm not one to gatekeep, so let's just get into the 5 sandal styles that work best with stovepipe jeans for spring/summer 2026.
5 Sandals To Wear With Stovepipe Jeans For Spring Summer 2026
1. Flip Flops
Style Notes: Long gone are the days of flip flops being a beach-only style. They add an undone "I barely tried to look this good" vibe to any style of jeans, but especially more structured, streamline stovepipe pairs. Clara opts for timeless black, but I love all the bright shades and rubber versions around.
Shop Flip Flops:
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Very The Row vibes.
THE ROW
City Leather Flip Flops
And if you want the OG, I would go for this new season iteration.
KHAITE
Archer Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
My summer shoe collection won't be complete until I own these.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Saionara Flip Flops
An easy way to try out the bright colour trend.
M&S
Leather Flat Square Toe Flip Flops
M&S shoes in general are always extra comfy.
2. Kitten Heels
Style Notes: As the owner of far too many pairs of kitten heels, of course I'll be adding them to my stovepipe jeans. Whether it's an ankle strap pair, like Anne-Laure Mais, or a thong style, you'll wear them on repeat with your jeans—and for every upcoming wedding, too.
Shop Kitten Heel Sandals:
Topshop
Sunshine Leather Slingback Sandals
I'm getting this tiger print pair.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Sandals
I've got these and can confirm, they're so comfy.
ASOS DESIGN
Haven Strappy Kitten Heeled Sandals
The perfect wedding guest shoe for under-£30 (and they come in black, in sizes 2-9).