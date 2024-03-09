What to Buy From Reformation If Your Vibe Is Chic Mom and Your Budget Is $250

By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
published

reformation linen set outfit

(Image credit: Reformation)

Whether or not I'm a chic mom is up to you to decide, but I am a mom, so that makes me at least 50% qualified to be writing this roundup today. In honor of spring's impending arrival, I thought it would be fun to scan every section of Reformation.com to find the best picks under $250, all of which allude to that elegant aesthetic seemingly everyone (including myself) is into right now.

Below, you'll find 32 pieces—from dresses and matching sets to casual tops, sweaters, and my absolute favorite jeans—for the "Ref girl" but also the "put-together woman" in all of us. Am I speaking your language? Simply keep scrolling to get started shopping. After all, if I know anything, it's that the brand can't ever keep its best new items in stock for long.

Antonia Linen Top
Reformation
Antonia Linen Top

For when you want to wear an easy top but still feel a little dressed up.

Alex Linen Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Pant

Matching pants are always a must.

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

This elevates an outfit much more than your go-to tee.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Brown satin always looks rich.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

The color of the season in the best easy tank there is.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Style them exactly as shown.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

If my kids are around, kitten heels are really the highest I can go, so these are perfect.

Layne Jacket
Reformation
Layne Jacket

For that effortlessly cool vibe.

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

It's giving Hamptons.

Liam Short
Reformation
Liam Short

There's just something about tailored shorts.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

I want this in every color.

Risa Pant
Reformation
Risa Pant

Just add a tank and flats.

Liliana Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Liliana Knit Two Piece

Look dressed up but feel comfortable at the same time with this knit set.

Isabeli Linen Dress
Reformation
Isabeli Linen Dress

An LBD for warm weather is a closet essential.

Tess Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater
Reformation
Tess Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater

Such an upgrade from the basic tee or sweater.

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

I wore these all last spring and summer and can't wait to bring them back again in the coming season.

Elosia Knit Three Piece
Reformation
Elosia Knit Three Piece

It doesn't take much to sell me on a three-piece.

Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt

It's giving '90s icon.

Zoya Knit Dress
Reformation
Zoya Knit Dress

Dress it up or down.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

I live in this exact pair of jeans.

Cassandra Two Piece
Reformation
Cassandra Two Piece

I'm not only obsessed but also inspired.

Olivia Jacket
Reformation
Olivia Jacket

BRB, I'm planning a fancy lunch.

Kate Sheer Knit Cardigan
Reformation
Kate Sheer Knit Cardigan

This sheer cardigan strikes the perfect balance.

Alex Linen Short
Reformation
Alex Linen Short

The shorts-and-belt combo is perfect.

Valetta Two Piece
Reformation
Valetta Two Piece

I ordered this before I even finished writing the story if that tells you anything.

Alice Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Alice Heeled Sandal

Block heels are also a must.

Colleen Top
Reformation
Colleen Top

I don't think I need to explain this one.

Citron Linen Dress
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress

This would look so cute with sneakers.

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt

A layering wonder.

Dolores Two Piece
Reformation
Dolores Two Piece

Two-piece sets just make getting dressed so much easier.

