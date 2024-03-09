What to Buy From Reformation If Your Vibe Is Chic Mom and Your Budget Is $250
Whether or not I'm a chic mom is up to you to decide, but I am a mom, so that makes me at least 50% qualified to be writing this roundup today. In honor of spring's impending arrival, I thought it would be fun to scan every section of Reformation.com to find the best picks under $250, all of which allude to that elegant aesthetic seemingly everyone (including myself) is into right now.
Below, you'll find 32 pieces—from dresses and matching sets to casual tops, sweaters, and my absolute favorite jeans—for the "Ref girl" but also the "put-together woman" in all of us. Am I speaking your language? Simply keep scrolling to get started shopping. After all, if I know anything, it's that the brand can't ever keep its best new items in stock for long.
For when you want to wear an easy top but still feel a little dressed up.
If my kids are around, kitten heels are really the highest I can go, so these are perfect.
Look dressed up but feel comfortable at the same time with this knit set.
I wore these all last spring and summer and can't wait to bring them back again in the coming season.
I'd love to buy this and style it with blue jeans for a monochrome look.
I ordered this before I even finished writing the story if that tells you anything.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.
