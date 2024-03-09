What to Buy From Reformation If Your Vibe Is Chic Mom and Your Budget Is $250

(Image credit: Reformation)

Whether or not I'm a chic mom is up to you to decide, but I am a mom, so that makes me at least 50% qualified to be writing this roundup today. In honor of spring's impending arrival, I thought it would be fun to scan every section of Reformation.com to find the best picks under $250, all of which allude to that elegant aesthetic seemingly everyone (including myself) is into right now.

Below, you'll find 32 pieces—from dresses and matching sets to casual tops, sweaters, and my absolute favorite jeans—for the "Ref girl" but also the "put-together woman" in all of us. Am I speaking your language? Simply keep scrolling to get started shopping. After all, if I know anything, it's that the brand can't ever keep its best new items in stock for long.

Reformation Antonia Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW For when you want to wear an easy top but still feel a little dressed up.

Reformation Alex Linen Pant $198 SHOP NOW Matching pants are always a must.

Reformation Wiley Knit Top $88 SHOP NOW This elevates an outfit much more than your go-to tee.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 SHOP NOW Brown satin always looks rich.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW The color of the season in the best easy tank there is.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Style them exactly as shown.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule $248 SHOP NOW If my kids are around, kitten heels are really the highest I can go, so these are perfect.

Reformation Layne Jacket $198 SHOP NOW For that effortlessly cool vibe.

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater $198 SHOP NOW It's giving Hamptons.

Reformation Liam Short $168 SHOP NOW There's just something about tailored shorts.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW I want this in every color.

Reformation Risa Pant $228 SHOP NOW Just add a tank and flats.

Reformation Liliana Knit Two Piece $198 SHOP NOW Look dressed up but feel comfortable at the same time with this knit set.

Reformation Isabeli Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW An LBD for warm weather is a closet essential.

Reformation Tess Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater $168 SHOP NOW Such an upgrade from the basic tee or sweater.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant $178 SHOP NOW I wore these all last spring and summer and can't wait to bring them back again in the coming season.

Reformation Elosia Knit Three Piece $218 SHOP NOW It doesn't take much to sell me on a three-piece.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW I have this in two colors and so should everyone.

Reformation Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt $148 SHOP NOW It's giving '90s icon.

Reformation Zoya Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW Dress it up or down.

Reformation Tess Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater $168 SHOP NOW I'd love to buy this and style it with blue jeans for a monochrome look.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW I live in this exact pair of jeans.

Reformation Cassandra Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW I'm not only obsessed but also inspired.

Reformation Olivia Jacket $248 SHOP NOW BRB, I'm planning a fancy lunch.

Reformation Kate Sheer Knit Cardigan $98 SHOP NOW This sheer cardigan strikes the perfect balance.

Reformation Alex Linen Short $148 SHOP NOW The shorts-and-belt combo is perfect.

Reformation Valetta Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW I ordered this before I even finished writing the story if that tells you anything.

Reformation Alice Heeled Sandal $248 SHOP NOW Block heels are also a must.

Reformation Colleen Top $188 SHOP NOW I don't think I need to explain this one.

Reformation Citron Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW This would look so cute with sneakers.

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt $128 SHOP NOW A layering wonder.