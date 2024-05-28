I Create Bodycare That's Shockingly Effective—Here's My Everything Shower Routine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sofie Pavitt Face; Courtesy of Soft Services; Courtesy of Westman Atelier; Courtesy of Peach & Lily; Courtesy of ColorWow; Courtesy of DedCool)

Many of us have dealt with skin issues like keratosis pilaris, body acne, ingrown hairs, and dark marks. So when a product successfully resolves these problems, it usually goes viral. Case in point: the Soft Services Buffing Bar, a microcrystal bar that gently exfoliates those KP bumps that appear on the back of your arms. (It helps get rid of ingrown hairs, too.) This bar is the brainchild of Soft Services CEO Rebecca Zhou and was born out of her struggle with body acne. Zhou didn't set out to be a founder, but she saw a gap in the market for bodycare products that solve these less-talked-about but super-common skincare issues and knew she had to do something about it.

"My upbringing as a first-generation Chinese immigrant has made the experience of being an entrepreneur feel at times foreign and at times comfortable," Zhou explains. "The unfamiliar aspect mostly stems from the expectation for a traditional career. On the other hand, you get really used to operating in a world that is unknown. I felt like I had to figure it out for myself and learn the rules as they were unfolding, which I think was great preparation for being a founder."

"We're solely focused on creating skincare solutions for our body skin—and that makes us pretty different from most other beauty brands," Zhou says of Soft Services. "We know that customers struggle with body skin concerns, but they don't have the tools and information to get the results they want, and that's what Soft Services is here to do."

Wondering how to integrate these products into your routine? I had Zhou give me the details of her twice-weekly high-maintenance shower routine. Let's get into it:

Pre-Shower

"Before the shower, I apply a treatment for my scalp and a deep conditioner on the bottom half of my hair. I apply a sulfur mask on my back and chest, and a face mask—usually a benzoyl peroxide or clay mask. All of these products sit for 15 to 20 minutes before I pop in the shower."

In the Shower

"Once I'm in the shower, my routine is pretty simple. I'll first wash the conditioner out and shampoo my hair. I get that all done first to avoid any hair product sitting on my body skin and causing breakouts. Then, I'll use the Buffing Bar all over and wash with Comfort Cleanse ."

Post-Shower

"After showering, I either apply Speed Soak and Smoothing Solution mixed together all over, or Carea Cream when I'm feeling a bit drier."

If you want to know all of Zhou's must-have products, including her K-Beauty favorites, a Lotion P50 dupe, and the brow pen she panic-bought in bulk, keep scrolling.

PEACH & LILY Super Oasis Concentrated Serum $47 SHOP NOW "I did some work with Peach & Lily back in 2018 and met the founder, Alicia Yoon. I love her research-based approach to skincare. Plus, her skin always looks incredible. This new serum strikes a great balance of leaving my skin seriously hydrated while being super lightweight in texture and finish."

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Cream Highlighter $75 SHOP NOW "I think this is meant to be a highlighter, but for my skin tone, it's the perfect blush/bronzer combo. It gives me that sun-kissed look—I apply it with a brush over my cheeks, forehead, and nose."

LAGOM Cellus Sensitive Cica Cream $50 SHOP NOW "I first bought this when I was visiting one of our factories in Seoul last year. I didn't think much of it when I first got it as it feels pretty no-frills, but I think that's why it's become a staple in my routine. In every way, it's just right—just the right weight, texture, and slip. Oh, I also like the lightweight tube that makes it easy to dispense and travel with."

DedCool Xtra Milk Fragrance $90 SHOP NOW "I am obsessed with DedCool Xtra Milk. My friends are obsessed. My husband is obsessed. Who isn't obsessed with this fragrance?"

Bausch + Lomb Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops $13 $12 SHOP NOW "These eye drops are an essential part of my makeup routine. They are maybe more important than mascara, eyeliner, or even lipstick."

Soft Services Buffing Bar $28 SHOP NOW "I use this every time I shower—once you go Buffing Bar, you can never go back. Beyond loving the way it feels on my skin, I can really tell a difference in my skin texture when I use it consistently. One of my best friends once brilliantly described it as a magic eraser for your skin."

COLOR WOW Money Mask Hair Treatment $45 SHOP NOW "I love this mask and slather the bottom half of my hair with a generous helping, twist it up with a clip, and leave it in for at least 20 minutes before hopping in the shower. Once in the shower, I wash off the mask, shampoo (don't use conditioner), and then wash my body, which minimizes the chance of the mask sitting on my skin and giving me back/chest breakouts."

Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Body Wash $32 SHOP NOW "Even though I'm biased, this is really the most perfect body wash. It cleanses without drying, can be used as a shaving lubricant, and can be used on intimate areas. My friend and esthetician Sydney Utendahl told me she uses it to wash not only her body in the shower but also her face because the formula is cleansing, gentle, and nonirritating. I also started washing my hands with it this past fall, and I've noticed they're way less dry."

Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm $24 SHOP NOW "My lips get so dehydrated in the winter. I saw a big difference once I started using this morning and night. I like that it's fragrance-free so I can share with (read: force onto) my husband."

ILLUMINARÉ Concealing Mineral Foundation $33 SHOP NOW "I learned about this foundation when I worked at Into the Gloss/Glossier back in 2014 and have been loyal since. Since I deal with hyperpigmentation, I need a foundation that gives heavy coverage, but ideally, I don't want to look like I'm wearing makeup. This foundation is the holy grail because it really does give heavy coverage, but it doesn't look cakey at all."

VDL Perfect Lasting Foundation $35 SHOP NOW "I'll mix the Iluminaré foundation with this slightly lighter foundation to water it down. I really like this one because it has SPF in it. I mix them together and apply as the base of my makeup routine."

Act+Acre Cold Processed Balancing Shampoo $32 SHOP NOW "I'm in a committed relationship with this shampoo. I've been using it since I first tried it five years ago. I find my scalp and hair get much less greasy when I'm using this shampoo, so I don't have to wash my hair very often. I find that my hair is less brittle and dry, too."

Sofie Pavitt Face Clean Clean Cleanser $34 SHOP NOW "Sofie Pavitt is New York's acne whisperer—and I am one of those New Yorkers whose acne she's whispered away. Before meeting her, I was doing a double cleanse, but she cautioned me away from using oil cleansers altogether. She said that it can be hard to fully clear all the oil residue from the first step, which is risky for anyone with acne-prone skin. Instead, she advised that people with acne-prone skin need to use a cleanser that can just get the job done. Thankfully, she created one, and it's perfect. I have one on my sink, one in my shower, and one in my travel bag."

Soft Services Clearing Mist $26 SHOP NOW "I usually spray this on after a shower on my back, where I'm prone to breakouts, and I'll do a booster mist on mornings I don't shower. The hero ingredient is salicylic acid, but it also has zinc PCA to combat fungal acne and niacinamide to reduce the appearance of scars."

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum $54 SHOP NOW "I used to use Biologique Recherche Lotion P50, and although I didn't mind the smell, my husband hated it—like, he begged me to stop using it. Sofie gave me a sample of her Mandelic Clearing Serum, and I see the same results as P50. Now not only is my husband happy, but my wallet is happier!"

Blinc Lash Extension Tubing Mascara $26 SHOP NOW "I can only use a tubing mascara, and this one is the original. I think it's because of the shape of my eyes, but regular mascara runs all over the place—by lunch, I have crazy raccoon eyes."

STEAMBASE Tea Tree Scalp Water Scaler $23 SHOP NOW "I also found this in Seoul last year. I was drawn to the pointed applicator tip, which is super nice to use, and I love the cooling feeling of tea tree on the scalp. I use this once a week as a preventative measure. It helps me avoid any scalp itchiness."

Cyber Colors 3-in-1 Eyebrow Pen $19 $15 SHOP NOW "This eyebrow pen was recommended to me by a beauty shop associate who had the most perfect eyebrows in Hong Kong. It has a powder applicator, crayon, and brush, so you get a lot of control in filling your brows, but in a way that looks really natural. I love it—when the one I bought in Hong Kong started running low, I had a minor freakout and ordered six."