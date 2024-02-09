If You Miss These Nostalgic Celebrity Perfumes, These 7 Smell Pretty Damn Close

I'll just say it: Celebrity perfumes aren't what they used to be. (Okay, that's a little dramatic.) I do love a few now from celebs like Ariana Grande, but for the most part, I find myself nostalgic for those memorable and magical scents of the early 2000s when celebrity fragrances were at their peak. My favorite scent memories around that time consist of opening up magazines and smelling the pull-out on the page. That was how I discovered a good majority of the fragrances on this list. (They're actually my Roman Empire.) I think about these seven celebrity perfumes daily, wishing they were still around so I decided to do something about it. I made it my mission to track down a few key fragrances that smell like my favorite celebrity perfumes of the past. Keep scrolling—there are lots of choices ahead.

If You Miss:

Britney Spears Britney Spears Curious, Eau De Parfum $20 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Magnolia, pear, lotus, jasmine, tuberose, musk, vanilla, white woods, sandalwood

Try:

Estée Lauder Aerin Tuberose Le Jour Parfum $275 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Neroli, tuberose, jasmine

Curious by Britney Spears was one of the first fragrances I bought with my own money. I remember that when it first came out, it was such a unique and mysterious scent that made me feel so grown up. While there are a few corners on the internet that you can still snag it from, it's sadly discontinued, but will always be remembered by yours truly as one of the best celebrity scents of all time. If you're dying to try a scent with similar notes that oozes the same vibe, try Aerin's Tuberose du Jour which also features notes of uplifting jasmine and tuberose.

If You Miss:

Jennifer Lopez Glow Eau de Toilette $28 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Neroli, orange blossom, grapefruit, jasmine, rose, musk, sandalwood, amber, vanilla

Try:

Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum $205 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Lemon, Mandarin, Neroli, Jasmine Sambac, musks

While Sundazed definitely packs more of a punch than Glow by Jennifer Lopez, the scent is still solar, fresh, and floral without being too in-your-face. Each of these scents is perfect for spring or summer and luckily, you can still purchase a bottle of Glow on Amazon!

If You Miss:

Jennifer Aniston Beachscape Eau De Parfum $40 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Passionfruit, freesia, musk

Try:

Jennifer Meyer Eau de Parfum $130 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Waterlily, fig leaves, neroli blossoms, white floral accord, sandalwood, crystal musk

Jennifer Aniston's crisp, breezy, and beachy scent was released in 2016, but it's still regularly on my mind. Coincidentally, another Jennifer's (Meyer) scent captures that same spirit with a few additional beachy notes like white floral accord and waterlily. Both of these perfumes are two of my all-time favorite scents.

If You Miss:

Kim Kardashian Eau De Parfum $19 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Indolic Jasmine, tuberose, gardenia, tonka bean, Jacaranda wood, sandalwood

Try:

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense $160 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Lavender, Omumbiri myrrh, tonka bean

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian is a bona fide business mogul now. While her clothing line and skincare line immediately come to mind, most forget that Kardashian dabbled in the world of fragrance. One of her first drops was a self-titled offering with notes of jasmine, tuberose, gardenia, tonka bean, and earthy sandalwood. If you loved this rich fragrance, try Jo Malone's Myrrh & Tonka Cologne. This one leaves a cloud, so be aware of that, but it smells equally as warm and rich.

If You Miss:

Taylor Swift Wonderstruck Eau de Parfum $68 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Raspberry, black berry, tea, apple blossom, honeysuckle, hibiscus, peach, sandalwood

Try:

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum $105 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, sour cherry, blackcurrant, violet, jasmine, patchouli

Honestly, I never got the opportunity to try Taylor Swift's Wonderstruck, but that doesn't stop me from thinking about it often. With so many positive reviews, I can't help but feel like I missed out on a downright delicious scent. Even if I never get my hands on a bottle of it, I can still spritz on a bit of Burberry's Her which has extremely similar notes.

If You Miss:

Beyoncé Heat Eau de Parfum $94 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Sequoia milkwood, almond macaroon, blush peach, magnolia, tonka bean, neroli, amber, creme de musk, red vanilla orchid, honeysuckle nectar

Try:

The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Eau De Parfum $250 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Pepper tree, Pimento berries, cloves, Bulgarian rose, patchouli, praline, vanilla, benzoin, opoponax

Never forget Beyoncé's iconic scent Heat. While I would say it's the perfect summer scent with notes of honeysuckle nectar, red vanilla orchid, and neroli, it also makes the perfect evening scent any time of year—it radiants sensual grace, but is never overpowering. I honestly had trouble finding a scent that compares, but the Harmonist's Hypnotizing Fire comes pretty damn close with key notes of praline, patchouli, rose, and vanilla.

If You Miss:

Paris Hilton Eau de Parfum $27 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Melon, apple, peach, freesia, mimosa, jasmine, ylang-ylang, tuberose, sandalwood, oakmoss

Try:

Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum Intense $68 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Bergamot heart, green mandarin, blackcurrant accord​, rose accord, lily of the valley accord, ylang-ylang essence, violet leaves absolute, marigold essence​, sandalwood accord, cedarwood heart virginia, patchouli essence, vanilla accord

I'll die on this hill: Paris Hilton fragrances are so good. I remember her self-titled fragrance being a favorite when it first launched. It's more of a sweet, flora, and romance scent to me, so naturally, I chose Ralph Lauren's Romance as its modern counterpart.