41 Things You Have to See From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now
Ready to do some shopping? So is this editor because she just spent more hours than she'd like to admit combing through Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter for the absolute best items on each site at the moment. After all, if you've got those three covered, do you really need to look anywhere else? Spoiler alert: The answer is no.
From winter staples such as sweaters and boots you can wear today to spring-ready finds like the mesh shoes and light jackets that I can't help but have my eyes on already, there was so much to love I struggled to narrow down my picks to a mere 41. Nonetheless, I did, so if you're ready to see and shop what I gave my blood, sweat, and tears—okay, maybe not tears, but you know what I mean—to this week, just keep scrolling.
Nordstrom
My dream spring outfit is these with loose, straight jeans and a nice little cardigan.
Shopbop
Net-a-Porter
All you need to know is that Jacob Elordi wore it.
Okay, clearly I'm really into sheer shoes today.
Not the same mesh flats you've seen everywhere.
This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently senior market editor. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.
