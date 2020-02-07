41 Things You Have to See From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
last updated

Ready to do some shopping? So is this editor because she just spent more hours than she'd like to admit combing through Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter for the absolute best items on each site at the moment. After all, if you've got those three covered, do you really need to look anywhere else? Spoiler alert: The answer is no.

From winter staples such as sweaters and boots you can wear today to spring-ready finds like the mesh shoes and light jackets that I can't help but have my eyes on already, there was so much to love I struggled to narrow down my picks to a mere 41. Nonetheless, I did, so if you're ready to see and shop what I gave my blood, sweat, and tears—okay, maybe not tears, but you know what I mean—to this week, just keep scrolling.

Nordstrom

Houndstooth Check Blazer
MANGO
Houndstooth Check Blazer

This is such a versatile buy.

Houndstooth Miniskirt
MANGO
Houndstooth Miniskirt

Always get the matching skirt.

Lash Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Lash Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Sandal

I love these more and more every time.

Eleni Strapless Plunge Neck Midi Dress
Bardot
Eleni Strapless Plunge Neck Midi Dress

Okay, chic.

Ridged Hoop Earrings
Open Edit
Ridged Hoop Earrings

I'm into them.

Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan
Reformation
Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan

You'll never want to take it off.

Fitted Vest
Open Edit
Fitted Vest

This is a going-out top to me.

Dancerina Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Ballet Flat

My dream spring outfit is these with loose, straight jeans and a nice little cardigan.

Nalini Mesh Corset Cocktail Dress
HOUSE OF CB
Nalini Mesh Corset Cocktail Dress

This just really speaks to me.

Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Open Edit
Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Loving the satin.

Luxe Sculpt Cardigan
Open Edit
Luxe Sculpt Cardigan

Sculpt sounds flattering.

Oversize Vest
Topshop
Oversize Vest

Did you think we were over vests? Think again.

Lavan Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Steve Madden
Lavan Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

You can wear these well into spring too.

Triangle Bikini Top
Topshop
Triangle Bikini Top

Something about this print is just so good.

Shopbop

The Jamie Sweater
Favorite Daughter
The Jamie Sweater

We love a built-in scarf.

Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans

You can't go wrong with Levi's.

Madewell, The Essential Suede Belt
Madewell
The Essential Suede Belt

Essential is right.

Rosie Assoulin V Gown
Rosie Assoulin
V Gown

I felt this in my soul.

Sloane Heels
Staud
Sloane Heels

The pop of color my wardrobe needs.

Sonja Bag
Agua Bendita
Sonja Bag

Don't buy this if you don't want people complimenting you.

Randy Maxi Trench Coat
ANINE BING
Randy Maxi Trench Coat

The trench, the styling—it's all too good.

Rhodes Clogs
Staud
Rhodes Clogs

Oh!

lioness leo vest
Lioness
Leo Vest

I'm very into this shade of blue.

Lioness Leo Pant
Lioness
Leo Pants

The matching pants are a must.

Larroude heels
Larroude
Ines Heels

I own these and cannot recommend them enough.

lioness Bomber Jacket
Lioness
Bomber Jacket

Make any outfit instantly cool.

Denim Column Skirt
WARDROBE.NYC
Denim Column Skirt

This brand perfects anything it makes.

Little Liffner Slanted Shoulder Bag Slanted Shoulder Bag
Little Liffner
Slanted Shoulder Bag

We love an under-$500 It bag.

Net-a-Porter

Cara cropped leather jacket
Acne Studios
Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket

Simply perfect.

ballet flats
The Row
Cyd Suede Point-Toe Flats

I'm intrigued.

Amoako cropped faille jacket
Destree
Amoako Cropped Faille Jacket

I love this set in every color.

Bucket suede tote
Toteme
Bucket Suede Tote

A solid bag.

Jasper oversized cashmere-blend cardigan
The Elder Statesman
Jasper Oversized Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

All you need to know is that Jacob Elordi wore it.

bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Small Embellished Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote

New-Andiamo alert!

Spike leather-trimmed mesh point-toe mules
Proenza Schouler
Spike Leather-Trimmed Mesh Point-Toe Mules

Okay, clearly I'm really into sheer shoes today.

Cashmere coat
Loro Piana
Cashmere Coat

It doesn't get more luxe.

Cable 18-karat gold signet ring
David Yurman
Cable 18-Karat Gold Signet Ring

I like what I see.

Canvas-trimmed patchwork wool blazer
Thom Browne
Canvas-Trimmed Patchwork Wool Blazer

We love a Thom Browne moment.

Davis snake-effect leather knee boots
Khaite
Davis Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots

Khaite really can do no wrong.

Chain-embellished mid-rise straight-leg jeans
Loewe
Chain-Embellished Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Love a chain detail.

Patent leather-trimmed mesh Mary Jane ballet flats
Le Monde Beryl
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Not the same mesh flats you've seen everywhere.

This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

