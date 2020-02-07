41 Things You Have to See From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now

Ready to do some shopping? So is this editor because she just spent more hours than she'd like to admit combing through Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter for the absolute best items on each site at the moment. After all, if you've got those three covered, do you really need to look anywhere else? Spoiler alert: The answer is no.

From winter staples such as sweaters and boots you can wear today to spring-ready finds like the mesh shoes and light jackets that I can't help but have my eyes on already, there was so much to love I struggled to narrow down my picks to a mere 41. Nonetheless, I did, so if you're ready to see and shop what I gave my blood, sweat, and tears—okay, maybe not tears, but you know what I mean—to this week, just keep scrolling.

Nordstrom

MANGO Houndstooth Check Blazer $130 SHOP NOW This is such a versatile buy.

MANGO Houndstooth Miniskirt $60 SHOP NOW Always get the matching skirt.

Jeffrey Campbell Lash Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Sandal $170 SHOP NOW I love these more and more every time.

Bardot Eleni Strapless Plunge Neck Midi Dress $139 SHOP NOW Okay, chic.

Open Edit Ridged Hoop Earrings $25 SHOP NOW I'm into them.

Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW You'll never want to take it off.

Open Edit Fitted Vest $49 SHOP NOW This is a going-out top to me.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW My dream spring outfit is these with loose, straight jeans and a nice little cardigan.

HOUSE OF CB Nalini Mesh Corset Cocktail Dress $239 SHOP NOW This just really speaks to me.

Open Edit Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $60 SHOP NOW Loving the satin.

Open Edit Luxe Sculpt Cardigan $70 SHOP NOW Sculpt sounds flattering.

Topshop Oversize Vest $70 SHOP NOW Did you think we were over vests? Think again.

Steve Madden Lavan Pointed Toe Knee High Boot $170 SHOP NOW You can wear these well into spring too.

Topshop Triangle Bikini Top $30 SHOP NOW Something about this print is just so good.

Shopbop

Favorite Daughter The Jamie Sweater $378 SHOP NOW We love a built-in scarf.

Levi's Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Levi's.

Madewell The Essential Suede Belt $52 SHOP NOW Essential is right.

Rosie Assoulin V Gown $2495 SHOP NOW I felt this in my soul.

Staud Sloane Heels $350 SHOP NOW The pop of color my wardrobe needs.

Agua Bendita Sonja Bag $106 SHOP NOW Don't buy this if you don't want people complimenting you.

ANINE BING Randy Maxi Trench Coat $550 SHOP NOW The trench, the styling—it's all too good.

Staud Rhodes Clogs $495 SHOP NOW Oh!

Lioness Leo Vest $68 SHOP NOW I'm very into this shade of blue.

Lioness Leo Pants $87 SHOP NOW The matching pants are a must.

Larroude Ines Heels $330 SHOP NOW I own these and cannot recommend them enough.

Lioness Bomber Jacket $129 SHOP NOW Make any outfit instantly cool.

WARDROBE.NYC Denim Column Skirt $350 SHOP NOW This brand perfects anything it makes.

Little Liffner Slanted Shoulder Bag $495 SHOP NOW We love an under-$500 It bag.

Net-a-Porter

Acne Studios Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket $2050 SHOP NOW Simply perfect.

The Row Cyd Suede Point-Toe Flats $1320 SHOP NOW I'm intrigued.

Destree Amoako Cropped Faille Jacket $545 SHOP NOW I love this set in every color.

Toteme Bucket Suede Tote $1080 SHOP NOW A solid bag.

The Elder Statesman Jasper Oversized Cashmere-Blend Cardigan $1725 SHOP NOW All you need to know is that Jacob Elordi wore it.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Small Embellished Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote $4100 SHOP NOW New-Andiamo alert!

Proenza Schouler Spike Leather-Trimmed Mesh Point-Toe Mules $695 SHOP NOW Okay, clearly I'm really into sheer shoes today.

Loro Piana Cashmere Coat $6750 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more luxe.

David Yurman Cable 18-Karat Gold Signet Ring $1950 SHOP NOW I like what I see.

Thom Browne Canvas-Trimmed Patchwork Wool Blazer $2550 SHOP NOW We love a Thom Browne moment.

Khaite Davis Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots $1380 SHOP NOW Khaite really can do no wrong.

Loewe Chain-Embellished Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $1450 SHOP NOW Love a chain detail.

Le Monde Beryl Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW Not the same mesh flats you've seen everywhere.

