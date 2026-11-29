It's Cyber Week, which means fashion deals are everywhere. It also means it's easy to get swept up in the excitement and convince yourself you need something you really don't. I learned that lesson the hard way. After years of overspending during Black Friday and wearing my purchases only once, I've adopted a more considered approach to shopping during the sales.
My rule is simple: if I wouldn't pay full price for an item, it doesn't belong in my cart. It has to be an unequivocal yes from me, make getting dressed easier, and feel like something I'll still want to wear next year. With that in mind, three places I'm shopping this Cyber Week are Nordstrom, Levi’s, and Aritzia.
As you probably know, all Cyber Week deals aren't created equal. Nordstrom, Levi’s, and Aritzia are three retailers whose sales I can confidently say are worth your time, though. The discounts are great, of course, but what matters more is what's on sale: high-quality winter wardrobe staples that will do the heavy lifting.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Think best-selling cashmere crewneck sweaters in neutrals like brown, navy, and black; everyday jeans with a lived-in, vintage-inspired fit and feel; faux-fur and leather jackets that can be the outfit or the finishing touch that's anything but an afterthought; sock boots that look designer; and elegant satin pants or tailored trousers for the days you want to give your denim a rest.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop 36 of the chicest Cyber Week finds from Nordstrom, Levi's, and Aritzia. These are pieces I genuinely own, have tried on, have spotted on fellow fashion editors, or have been eyeing for a long time.
Best Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
I can't believe Nordstrom's best-selling sweater is 40% off.
Nordstrom
High Rise Bootcut Jeans
From Kate Moss to Bella Hadid, stylish celebrities can't stop wearing slim bootcut jeans.
Steve Madden
Kimmens Faux Leather Bootie
These look like they'd be from Khaite or Toteme.
MANGO
Faux Fur Scarf With Fringe
This will pull together any winter look.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
Wow, another timeless cashmere sweater that's over 40% off.
Nordstrom
Ankle Zip Leggings
Elevated leggings? Yes, please.
UGG
Classic Micro Genuine Shearling Lined Slip-On
Gift these to yourself or someone special on your holiday list.
Madewell
The Shopper Tote
This can fit a laptop and all of your other everyday essentials.
Nordstrom
Classic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
So cozy.
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Style this with a leather bomber jacket or an oversized sweater.
Marc Fisher LTD
Erynn Knee High Kitten Heel Boot
The perfect boot to layer under a maxi skirt.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
This comes in nine other colors but the expensive-looking navy is my favorite.
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Pull on Wide Leg Pants
Style these with a blazer and heels for the office or with a sweatshirt and loafers for the plane.
Nordstrom
Libby Pointed Toe Pump
I've never added something to my cart so quickly.
Treasure & Bond
Favorite T-Shirt
Nordstrom shoppers only have amazing things to say about this tee.
Nordstrom
Leather Pull on Trousers
My mom has these and just convinced me that I need them too.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.