Wu-Tang Clan, Embroidered Cardigans, and a Ferry Boat—Inside the Tommy Hilfiger Show With Orion Carloto

Orion Carloto—writer, photographer, content creator, and front-row fixture—is no stranger to the buzz of fashion week. Case in point: her trip to New York fashion week for the spring/summer 2025 shows. In town to kick off fashion month for the latest collections, Carloto arrived with a packed schedule and a lineup of street style–worthy looks.

To punctuate her fashion-filled week, Carloto attended the Tommy Hilfiger show. Attendees met on Pier 17 along the South Street Seaport before boarding a Staten Island Ferry where the runway show happened aboard. The collection was classic Tommy Hilfiger, which included Americana pieces such as navy blazers, embroidered cardigans, and baseball hats. Carloto, opting for a trench coat styled as a dress for her show look, was on point with her outfit for the show, which took inspiration from the style codes of the fashion house.

Ahead, Carloto takes us inside her night attending the Tommy Hilfiger runway show, including what's in her bag, her favorite looks from the show, and Anna Wintour having the time of her life during the surprise Wu-Tang performance that closed the show.

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

Tell us about the look you selected for the Tommy Hilfiger show and how you styled it.

I went with a trench coat that I styled as a dress. Honestly, I had American Psycho in mind. Patricia Bateman with a cinched-in waist.

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

What stands out to you about Tommy Hilfiger's approach to design?

Classic looks will always remain top-tier, but how they manage to mold to modern times will always amaze me!

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

What is the moment that stands out most from the show?

If it wasn't the delicious backdrop of a September sunset reflecting the Hudson onto a stunning S/S 25 collection, it was definitely watching Anna Wintour have the time of her life watching Wu-Tang close out the show. Wu-Tang isn't just for the children—they're for icons too!

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

New York is our first look at the trends that will dominate for spring 2025. Did you spot any that you are particularly excited about?

Plaid and polka dots are sooooo back. For me, they never left!

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

What are the fashion-week essentials you always have in your bag?

Band-Aids and my film camera.

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

How would you say your approach to street style at NYFW is different from fashion week in Paris?

Paris requires a chicness that New York shrugs its shoulders at.

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

(Image credit: Orion Carloto)

During a week of nonstop shows and events, what are your skincare and beauty essentials?

A red-light therapy mask and sneaking in naps between any and everything.

Most memorable moment from NYFW?

A kind man came up to congratulate me after the Tommy show, and after looking at him with much confusion, I had to inform him that I did not, in fact, walk the show. Thank you, Marcello Hernández, for assuming I could ever be that cool.