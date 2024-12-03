8 European Fashion Brands That People In The States Haven't Discovered (Yet)

Even Who What Wear editors can get in a rut when it comes to shopping, checking the same bookmarked websites, at a loss for where else to look. While there’s certainly no harm in returning to the trusted brands that you know work for you, there’s also something to be said for expanding your horizons slightly. Smaller, independent brands can be a great way to add something more unique and special to your everyday rotation—you’re less likely to arrive at drinks or the office in the same outfit if you’ve ventured beyond Zara.

Below we chart 8 European fashion brands that people in the States haven’t quite discovered yet, from affordable favorites to the elevated brands that are creating ripples in the luxury space. There’s the Amsterdam-based label that fashion editors are hailing as the ‘Next Big Thing in Minimalism’, a London-based shirt brand that creates the perfect Oxford, and Athenian jewelry designers putting a modern spin on traditional craftsmanship. Whether you’re looking for a new cardigan or a one-of-a-kind evening look, let us introduce you to European fashion brands that are worth your attention. Trust us, these are all worth name dropping.

Rohe

new European brands: Rohe silk set

(Image credit: @christietyler)

This stealthy Amsterdam-based label has quietly become an influencer mainstay since it was founded in 2021 by Marieke Meulendijks and Maickel Weyers. It will appeal to those who love The Row or Toteme, as it focuses on tailoring and beautifully constructed basics.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Róhe
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Silk-Twill Maxi Dress
Róhe
Silk-Twill Maxi Dress

Open Armhole Convertible Sweater
Róhe
Open Armhole Convertible Sweater

With Nothing Underneath

Mimi Nguyễn in navy With Nothing Underneath shirt

(Image credit: @mimixn)

With Nothing Underneath was founded by a London-based fashion journalist Pip Durrell, who used to work at Tatler. She noticed a gap in the market for good-quality cotton Oxford shirts, and since then it has had a lot of influencer and press attention. One moment that really changed the trajectory of the brand was when Meghan Markle wore one of the shirts in a video for the charity Smartworks.

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Chocolate
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Chocolate

The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki

Chessie: Oxford, White
With Nothing Underneath
Chessie: Oxford, White

Talia Byre

Alice Cary in Talia Byrne rugby shirt

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Launched in 2020, Talia Byre has become one-to-watch on the London Fashion Week circuit. The Central Saint Martins graduate deconstructs everyday staples, like a striped rugby shirt or a bomber jacket, working with deadstock fabrics sourced from Northern English mills.

Blue Stripe Rugby Shirt
Talia Byre
Blue Stripe Rugby Shirt

Black Bomber Jacket
Talia Byre
Black Bomber Jacket

Dalmatian Zipper Wrap Belt
Talia Byre
Dalmatian Zipper Wrap Belt

Me+Em

Grece Ghanem in velvet ME+EM suit in Paris metro station

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

British high-street brand ME+EM has gone from strength to strength this year, as not only has it had some big PR moments dressing UK politicians and the Middletons, but it also has had huge commercial success with British shoppers thanks to its focus on timeless design and quality construction. It already has a presence in the U.S., with two stores in New York City, however we predict it will skyrocket stateside in 2025.

Swing Houndstooth Jacket
ME+EM
Swing Houndstooth Jacket

Extreme Tapered Jean
ME+EM
Extreme Tapered Jean

Brushed Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan
ME+EM
Brushed Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan

Liberowe

Anoukyve wearing Liberate peplum blazer

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Liberowe has become an insider favorite and was launched in 2021 by Talia Loubaton with the Raja Signature Jacket. It was inspired by traditional menswear jackets in India, called sherwani, that she saw during her travels in Delhi. Tailoring remains at the heart of the label—one Who What Wear bride wore one of the skirt suits to her wedding last year.

Arya Draped Velvet Midi Dress
Liberowe
Arya Draped Velvet Midi Dress

+ the Vanguard Raja Wool-Crepe Jacket
Liberowe
+ the Vanguard Raja Wool-Crepe Jacket

Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Peplum Jacket
Liberowe
Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Peplum Jacket

Peachy Den

@MV.tiangue wearing checked Peachy Den bodysuit

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Peachy Den is an affordable label with a cult following—Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Addison Rae are all fans of its London It-girl aesthetic. It offers something different to the fast-fashion cycle, as production runs are limited and everything is wear-tested on women with different body shapes. You might not know the name Peachy Den, but you've probably unknowingly seen the Kylie top on your Instagram travels.

The Deba Top, Onyx
Peachy Den
The Deba Top, Onyx

The Lennox Trousers, Lead
Peachy Den
The Lennox Trousers, Lead

The Cheri Trench, Sage
Peachy Den
The Cheri Trench, Sage

&Daughter

Jessie Skye wears a striped blue and brown &Daughter knitted rugby shirt

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

The independent knitwear scene in the U.K. is exploding right now, however one of the most exciting names is & Daughter. Stocked on Net-A-Porter and loved by Jennifer Lawrence and Paul Mescal, each piece is made using 100% natural yarns, spun in the U.K. and Ireland by five specialist makers. The name was chosen to reiterate that these are pieces you can pass down generations, using craftsmanship knowledge that dates back hundreds of years. The Ada Cardigan is quite simply the perfect knit.

+ Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
+ Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan

Brea Wool Scarf
&DAUGHTER
Brea Wool Scarf

Cable-Knit Wool Sweater
&DAUGHTER
Cable-Knit Wool Sweater

YSSO

ThandiMaq in gold earrings and a bangle by YSSO

(Image credit: @ thandimaq )

There has been a booming contemporary jewelery scene coming out of Athens recently. YSSO is inspired by ancient mythology and the natural landscapes of Greece, using traditional craftsmanship in its Athenian workshops. Mother-daughter design duo Alexia and Stalo Karides founded the label in 2020, and they already count Adele and Hailey Bieber as fans of the gold, sculptural earrings and rope necklaces.

Cote Gold-Plated Earrings
THE YSSO
Cote Gold-Plated Earrings

Shore Gold-Plated Earrings
THE YSSO
Shore Gold-Plated Earrings

The Birth of Venus Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace
THE YSSO
The Birth of Venus Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace

