8 European Fashion Brands That People In The States Haven't Discovered (Yet)

Even Who What Wear editors can get in a rut when it comes to shopping, checking the same bookmarked websites, at a loss for where else to look. While there’s certainly no harm in returning to the trusted brands that you know work for you, there’s also something to be said for expanding your horizons slightly. Smaller, independent brands can be a great way to add something more unique and special to your everyday rotation—you’re less likely to arrive at drinks or the office in the same outfit if you’ve ventured beyond Zara.

Below we chart 8 European fashion brands that people in the States haven’t quite discovered yet, from affordable favorites to the elevated brands that are creating ripples in the luxury space. There’s the Amsterdam-based label that fashion editors are hailing as the ‘Next Big Thing in Minimalism’, a London-based shirt brand that creates the perfect Oxford, and Athenian jewelry designers putting a modern spin on traditional craftsmanship. Whether you’re looking for a new cardigan or a one-of-a-kind evening look, let us introduce you to European fashion brands that are worth your attention. Trust us, these are all worth name dropping.

Rohe

This stealthy Amsterdam-based label has quietly become an influencer mainstay since it was founded in 2021 by Marieke Meulendijks and Maickel Weyers. It will appeal to those who love The Row or Toteme, as it focuses on tailoring and beautifully constructed basics.

Róhe Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat $1330 SHOP NOW

Róhe Silk-Twill Maxi Dress $810 SHOP NOW

Róhe Open Armhole Convertible Sweater $530 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath

With Nothing Underneath was founded by a London-based fashion journalist Pip Durrell, who used to work at Tatler. She noticed a gap in the market for good-quality cotton Oxford shirts, and since then it has had a lot of influencer and press attention. One moment that really changed the trajectory of the brand was when Meghan Markle wore one of the shirts in a video for the charity Smartworks.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Chocolate $150 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki $190 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath Chessie: Oxford, White $175 SHOP NOW

Talia Byre

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Launched in 2020, Talia Byre has become one-to-watch on the London Fashion Week circuit. The Central Saint Martins graduate deconstructs everyday staples, like a striped rugby shirt or a bomber jacket, working with deadstock fabrics sourced from Northern English mills.

Talia Byre Blue Stripe Rugby Shirt $356 SHOP NOW

Talia Byre Black Bomber Jacket $382 SHOP NOW

Talia Byre Dalmatian Zipper Wrap Belt $174 SHOP NOW

Me+Em

British high-street brand ME+EM has gone from strength to strength this year, as not only has it had some big PR moments dressing UK politicians and the Middletons, but it also has had huge commercial success with British shoppers thanks to its focus on timeless design and quality construction. It already has a presence in the U.S., with two stores in New York City, however we predict it will skyrocket stateside in 2025.

ME+EM Swing Houndstooth Jacket $595 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Extreme Tapered Jean $295 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Brushed Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan $595 SHOP NOW

Liberowe

Liberowe has become an insider favorite and was launched in 2021 by Talia Loubaton with the Raja Signature Jacket. It was inspired by traditional menswear jackets in India, called sherwani, that she saw during her travels in Delhi. Tailoring remains at the heart of the label—one Who What Wear bride wore one of the skirt suits to her wedding last year.

Liberowe Arya Draped Velvet Midi Dress $1600 SHOP NOW

Liberowe + the Vanguard Raja Wool-Crepe Jacket $1750 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Peplum Jacket $2200 SHOP NOW

Peachy Den

Peachy Den is an affordable label with a cult following—Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Addison Rae are all fans of its London It-girl aesthetic. It offers something different to the fast-fashion cycle, as production runs are limited and everything is wear-tested on women with different body shapes. You might not know the name Peachy Den, but you've probably unknowingly seen the Kylie top on your Instagram travels.

Peachy Den The Deba Top, Onyx $132 SHOP NOW

Peachy Den The Lennox Trousers, Lead $174 SHOP NOW

Peachy Den The Cheri Trench, Sage $250 SHOP NOW

&Daughter

The independent knitwear scene in the U.K. is exploding right now, however one of the most exciting names is & Daughter. Stocked on Net-A-Porter and loved by Jennifer Lawrence and Paul Mescal, each piece is made using 100% natural yarns, spun in the U.K. and Ireland by five specialist makers. The name was chosen to reiterate that these are pieces you can pass down generations, using craftsmanship knowledge that dates back hundreds of years. The Ada Cardigan is quite simply the perfect knit.

&DAUGHTER + Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan $480 SHOP NOW

&DAUGHTER Brea Wool Scarf $425 SHOP NOW

YSSO

There has been a booming contemporary jewelery scene coming out of Athens recently. YSSO is inspired by ancient mythology and the natural landscapes of Greece, using traditional craftsmanship in its Athenian workshops. Mother-daughter design duo Alexia and Stalo Karides founded the label in 2020, and they already count Adele and Hailey Bieber as fans of the gold, sculptural earrings and rope necklaces.

THE YSSO Cote Gold-Plated Earrings $410 SHOP NOW

THE YSSO Shore Gold-Plated Earrings $400 SHOP NOW